हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

James Anderson

SL vs ENG, 2nd Test: James Anderson takes six-fer as England bowl Sri Lanka out for 381

Joe Root scored a breezy, unbeaten 67 and will resume on the third morning with Jonny Bairstow, who has 24. The pair have put on 93 for the third wicket at a rate of more than four runs per over to dig the tourists out of some early strife.

SL vs ENG, 2nd Test: James Anderson takes six-fer as England bowl Sri Lanka out for 381
Photo: Twitter/@englandcricket

James Anderson took six wickets to help bowl Sri Lanka out for 381, but England`s openers failed again as the tourists closed the second day of the second and final test on 98 for two in reply at Galle International Stadium on Saturday (January 23, 2021).

Joe Root scored a breezy, unbeaten 67 and will resume on the third morning with Jonny Bairstow, who has 24.

The pair have put on 93 for the third wicket at a rate of more than four runs per over to dig the tourists out of some early strife.

Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (2-33) quickly bagged the wickets of England openers Dom Sibley (0) and Zak Crawley (5), maintaining his dominance over the pair having also dismissed them in both innings in the first test.

Sibley was trapped leg before wicket and Crawley edged to first slip. The two have managed just 28 runs in six innings between them this series, a worry for the tourists as they head to India for four tests on completion of this match.

Bairstow and Root employed the sweep to excellent effect as a counter-attack measure, the latter having also punished Sri Lanka with the stroke in his 228 in the first test.

It took England 139.3 overs to finally dismiss the home side after they elected to bat, with Anderson the chief wicket-taker with 6-40 in 29 overs.

Sri Lanka had frustrated the tourists with their tail, the final four wickets adding 138.

Anderson removed centurion Angelo Mathews (110) early in the day after a review by Root for a caught behind that nobody else seemed particularly interested in.

But any thoughts that it would precipitate a Sri Lanka collapse were ended by strong innings from Niroshan Dickwella (92) and Dilruwan Perera (67).

Left-hander Dickwella was denied a first test century when he tried to launch a wider Anderson delivery over mid-off but was caught in that position by a diving Jack Leach.

Fast bowler Mark Wood (3-84) was also among the wickets as he ensured a test debut duck for Ramesh Mendis and induced an edge from Lasith Embuldeniya to Root at first slip.

Perera was the last man out, caught in the deep by Leach off Sam Curran. It was the first time that all 10 wickets in an innings have fallen to seamers in Galle.

England won the first test at the same venue by seven wickets.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
James AndersonSri LankaEngland
Next
Story

Mohammed Siraj: Tennis ball star to match-winner down under
  • 1,06,39,684Confirmed
  • 1,53,184Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT50M27S

PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee at Victoria Memorial to honour Netaji