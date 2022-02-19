James Faulkner and PCB engage in war of words over payment issue in PSL

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner, who plays for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL), blasted Pakistan Cricket Board and the management of Pakistan Super League over a payment issue.

Faulker wrote on his Twitter: "I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I’m sure you all understand my position."

PCB, in reply to the accusation made by Faulkner, said that the charges are fake and a detailed reply is awaited from them.

1/2

I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.

But unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.

I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

2/2

It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing.

But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20 I'm sure you all understand my position. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter.#HBLPSL7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 19, 2022

"The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter."