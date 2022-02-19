हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PCB

James Faulkner and PCB engage in war of words over payment issue in PSL

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner, who plays for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL), blasted Pakistan Cricket Board and the management of Pakistan Super League over a payment issue. 

James Faulkner and PCB engage in war of words over payment issue in PSL
(Source: Twitter)

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner, who plays for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL), blasted Pakistan Cricket Board and the management of Pakistan Super League over a payment issue. 

Faulker wrote on his Twitter: "I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I’m sure you all understand my position."

PCB, in reply to the accusation made by Faulkner, said that the charges are fake and a detailed reply is awaited from them.

"The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PCBJames FaulknerPCB vs James FaulknerPSL 2022PSLPakistan Super Leaguequetta gladiators
Next
Story

IND vs SL: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane dropped for Tests against Sri Lanka

Must Watch

PT11M

UP Elections 2022: 'Akhilesh has decided to save terrorists'-Anurag Thakur