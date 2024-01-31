Jay Shah Secures Unanimous Reappointment For Third Term As Asian Cricket Council President

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Bali, Indonesia, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been unanimously reappointed as the President of ACC for an extraordinary third consecutive term. This landmark decision was made as a testament to Shah's leadership and the impact he has had on cricket in the Asian region. For the second time, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shammi Silva proposed the extension of Jay Shah as ACC President, a nomination that received unanimous support from all ACC members present at the AGM. This reaffirms the trust and confidence in Shah's ability to guide the ACC to new heights.

Youthful Leadership Prevails

Taking over the role in January 2021 from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, Jay Shah not only continues to break records but also brings a youthful and dynamic approach to cricket administration. His passion for the sport and clear vision for its future have garnered widespread acknowledgement from stakeholders and fellow board members.

Financial Prudence and Grassroots Development

The ACC board has applauded Shah's pivotal role in steering the organization toward financial stability through strategic commercial and broadcast deals. Shah's commitment to channelling these financial resources to grassroots levels has uplifted associate members within the ACC, showcasing a comprehensive approach to cricket development.

ACC's Milestones Under Shah's Leadership

Under Jay Shah's guidance, the ACC has witnessed significant progress in promoting and developing cricket across the Asian region. The successful organization of Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, Emerging Teams’ tournaments, and U19 competitions reflects the organization's commitment to fostering the growth of cricket.

Stakeholder Congratulations and Confidence

Pankaj Khimji, ACC Vice-President and Chairman of Oman Cricket, expressed confidence in Shah's leadership, stating, "I look forward to working closely with him on taking ACC to the next level." Mirwais Ashraf, Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman and ACC Executive Board Member, congratulated Shah, acknowledging his financial prudence and ensuring full support for another successful term.

Shah's Vision for the Future

Responding to his reappointment, Jay Shah expressed gratitude, stating, "We must remain committed to ensuring the all-round development of the sport with a special focus on regions where it is still in its infancy." He reiterated the ACC's commitment to nurturing cricket across Asia, setting the tone for continued growth and inclusivity.