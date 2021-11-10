'Jeans’ buttons were weak after meal': Sachin Tendulkar celebrates wife Anjali's birthday with daughter Sara at popular Gujarati restaurant

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared lovely pictures from a family outing on his Instagram.

Sachin went out with his family to a Gujarati restaurant to treat his wife Anjali Tendulkar on her birthday with a delicious Gujarati Thali at a popular restaurant.

The 48-year-old cricketer also joked in the caption of the images that after eating the sumptous meal, the button of his jeans was not very strong.

Tendulkar was at the restaurant with his extended family and friends, including daughter Sara Tendulkar.

He posted three images. In the first picture, he can be seen checking his phone while others are seated comfortably at the dinner table. In the second picture, Tendulkar had posted the image of the Gujarati thali while the third image is of the restaurant - Shree Thaker Bhojnalay.

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel too saw the pictures on Instagram and could not help but comment that "Paji nothing can beat Gujarati thali…".

The whole Tendulkar family was there at family dinner except Arjun Tendulkar, who seemed to be focussed on building his cricket career.