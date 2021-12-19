Joe Root signals spidercam to go away while he was changing boxers- WATCH

England find themselves in a spot of bother as they look to fight out the last day of the Adelaide Test in order to save the Test match. They are four down and still need 382 more runs to win, which looks like an impossible task.

Ben Stokes is currently at crease.

Joe Root was the last man to go, on the last ball of the day. He is having a difficult time in the middle both as a batter and captain. He has scored a couple of fifties but one expects better from a batter of his stature.

The England captain, on Day 4 of the Ashes, however, found himself in a very funny situation. Not to forget, he had a terrible day, dealing with a series of injuries. He had been hit in his abdomen during the throw downs. He came out to bat in second innings and was then hit again in the abdomen area by a Mitchell Starc delivery.

But that is not the funny incident we are talking about here. Root was changing his boxers in the middle and while doing so he realised that spidercam can act a little cheeky and come closer to the action it was not supposed to cover.

Root quickly made gestures towards the spidercam asking it to stay away.

The presence of mind to shoo away the spider-cam > Joe Root is always switched on _#Ashes pic.twitter.com/DbRd6lmj5G — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 19, 2021

Root is no more there at the crease now and all hopes are pinned on Stokes to take side to a draw.