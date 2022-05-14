हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kane Williamson

Among the poor performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad versus KKR was their captain Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is responsible for losses: SRH captain roasted by fans after big loss vs KKR in IPL 2022
Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders handed a big loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 61 of IPL 2022 on Saturday (May 14) at the MCA, Pune. 

Among the poor performers for Hyderabad was their captain Kane Williamson

Williamson scored just 9 off 17 balls, continuing his poor show in the tournament. And he was very poor as captain as well. Kane forgot to keep a pacer for the last over and threw the ball to off-spinner Washington Sundar when Andre Russell was on strike. Russell smashed 20 off that over and took the total to 177/6 in 20 overs. 

With this loss, SRH have now lost 5 matches on the trot. They had started the season with 3 back-to-back losses but resurrected the campaign with 5 consecutive wins. However, their playoff hopes are getting thinner by every game now. 

SRH fans roasted Williamson for his poor show in the game and the tournament. Check reactions below:

Tags:
Kane WilliamsonKKR vs SRHKane Williamson SRHKane Williamson trolledIPL 2022 KKR vs SRH
