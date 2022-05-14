Kolkata Knight Riders handed a big loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 61 of IPL 2022 on Saturday (May 14) at the MCA, Pune.

Among the poor performers for Hyderabad was their captain Kane Williamson.

Williamson scored just 9 off 17 balls, continuing his poor show in the tournament. And he was very poor as captain as well. Kane forgot to keep a pacer for the last over and threw the ball to off-spinner Washington Sundar when Andre Russell was on strike. Russell smashed 20 off that over and took the total to 177/6 in 20 overs.

With this loss, SRH have now lost 5 matches on the trot. They had started the season with 3 back-to-back losses but resurrected the campaign with 5 consecutive wins. However, their playoff hopes are getting thinner by every game now.

SRH fans roasted Williamson for his poor show in the game and the tournament. Check reactions below:

Kabhi toh khel lia kr Kane Williamson _#IPL2022 — 3rd Umpire (@drsoperator) May 14, 2022

Kane Williamson won all the matches for opponents — kashyap (@KashyapSuraaj) May 14, 2022

Thanks to Kane Williamson who batted so well and made such good captaincy decisions like bowling a spinner in 20th over. — Arun (@ManUtdSZN) May 14, 2022

These are my questions to @SunRisers 1. Exactly what is the role for Kane Williamson?

2. Is Brian Lara coaching the batsmen?

3. Do you realize your middle oder batsmen are worse than the other teams?

4. Who is selecting the team?#IPL2022 #SRH — Rakeeb Noordeen (@RkbSaji) May 14, 2022