Kapil Dev, legendary cricketer and former Team India skipper, suffers heart attack, hospitalised

NEW DELHI: In an unfortunate turn of events, former Team India captain Kapil Dev suffered a massive heart attack on Friday following which he was immediately hospitalised at the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. The 61-year-old legendary cricketer underwent angioplasty and he is said to be in a stable condition now.

However, there is no update about his health from his family as yet.

Kapil Dev, also known as ''Hariyana Hurricane.'' is credited to putting India on the world map as he defeated the mighty West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final in Lord's as India won their first-ever World Cup trophy.

The World Cup-winning captain has been pretty active with his views on cricket in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The former Indian skipper was also dealing with diabetes-related health issues. The news of Kapil Dev's heart attack has left his fans in a state of shock. They took to social media platforms to wish the 'Haryana Hurricane' a speedy recovery.

One of the finest of all, Kapil Dev made his debut for India against Pakistan in Quetta on October 1, 1978. He went on to represent India in 131 Tests, amassing 5,248 runs in addition to picking up 434 wickets.

The all-rounder also represented India in 225, ODIs, scoring 3,783 runs and picking up 253 wickets. His finest moment in the game came in 1983 when he led India to their first-ever World Cup triumph.

He is also the youngest all-rounder in the history of competitive cricket to have achieved the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets at a mere 21 years of age. After retiring from the game in 1994, he served as the head coach of the Indian. He took charge of the team in 1999.

Married to Romi Bhatia since 1980 and the couple has a daughter named Amiya. Kapil Dev was commissioned as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Territorial Army on Sept 24, 2008.

A biopic on the life of the cricketer is also being made into a Bollywood movie. Titled '83, the film stars Ranveer Singh. Singh will be portraying the '83 World Cup-winning Indian captain.

The legend has three autobiographies: By God's Decree, Cricket My Style and Straight from the Heart - on him.