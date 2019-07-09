close

ICC World Cup

Kat le Kiwi: New Mauka-Mauka ad trolls New Zealand ahead of India clash

As India prepare to take on New Zealand in what is anticipated to be a high-octane semi-final clash in the World Cup on Tuesday, a new "Mauka-Mauka" advertisement has gone viral where an Indian fan is seen making fun of a Kiwi supporter.

New Delhi: As India prepare to take on New Zealand in what is anticipated to be a high-octane semi-final clash in the World Cup on Tuesday, a new "Mauka-Mauka" advertisement has gone viral where an Indian fan is seen making fun of a Kiwi supporter.

In the three-minute 42 second video, an agent is shown giving return tickets to fans of all the six teams who have not been able to make it to the knock-out stage of the ongoing World Cup, except Pakistan. 

In the advertisement, the New Zealand fan is shown giving a return ticket to the India fan to which the latter replies: "I have a lot of respect for you. You are the king…the king of 'the dish was in the hand but couldn't taste it'."

He later addresses the New Zealand fan as "king of brothers" alongside Pakistan. "You (Pakistan) have lost to us seven times in World Cups and they (New Zealand) is going to lose for the seventh time in a World Cup semifinal," says the Indian fan.

New Zealand have reached the semifinals of the World Cup for six times but have not been able to win the coveted trophy. 

India and New Zealand have faced each other eight times in World Cups out of which the Black Caps have won four and India have won three matches. One game ended in no result as it got washed out in the ongoing tournament. 

