'Kidhar hai woh': Deepak Chahar searching for his fiancee during 1st T20I? WATCH sister Malti Chahar's video

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar and his family are making a habit of producing great content for the fans from the field.

Not long ago, Deepak proposed to his girlfriend in stands during an IPL match in UAE. It was a surprise propose too which got viral on internet instantly.

Yesterday, his sister Malti Chahar posted another video of his.

She went to watch India play New Zealand in the first of the three T20Is at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh stadium. She was sitting very close to the boundary and to her good luck, Deepak was placed near the same boundary.

Malti quickly got her phone out and recorded a clip. In the video, she can be heard calling 'Deepak, Deepak'. The pacer, who is engrossed in the match, breaks his attention for a bit to wave at her. Then a ball is delivered after which he turns to his sister again and asks, "Kidhar hai woh?", asking about someone's whereabouts!

No wonder who Deepak was enquiring about. That someone is his fiancee. Malti tells him that she is in the upper stands.

Watch the video here:

The Chahar family keeps delivering these gems from the field and fans are not complaining.

Deepak did not have a great day in office as he leaked more than 40 runs from his four overs but he would be itching to come back to the Black Caps in the second T20I in Ranchi that is on 19 November.