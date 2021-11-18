हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

'Kidhar hai woh': Deepak Chahar searching for his fiancee during 1st T20I? WATCH sister Malti Chahar's video

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar and his family are making a habit of producing great content for the fans from the field. 

&#039;Kidhar hai woh&#039;: Deepak Chahar searching for his fiancee during 1st T20I? WATCH sister Malti Chahar&#039;s video
File image of Deepak Chahar. (Source: Twitter)

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar and his family are making a habit of producing great content for the fans from the field. 

Not long ago, Deepak proposed to his girlfriend in stands during an IPL match in UAE. It was a surprise propose too which got viral on internet instantly. 

Yesterday, his sister Malti Chahar posted another video of his. 

She went to watch India play New Zealand in the first of the three T20Is at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh stadium. She was sitting very close to the boundary and to her good luck, Deepak was placed near the same boundary. 

Malti quickly got her phone out and recorded a clip. In the video, she can be heard calling 'Deepak, Deepak'. The pacer, who is engrossed in the match, breaks his attention for a bit to wave at her. Then a ball is delivered after which he turns to his sister again and asks, "Kidhar hai woh?", asking about someone's whereabouts!

No wonder who Deepak was enquiring about. That someone is his fiancee. Malti tells him that she is in the upper stands. 

Watch the video here:

The Chahar family keeps delivering these gems from the field and fans are not complaining. 

Deepak did not have a great day in office as he leaked more than 40 runs from his four overs but he would be itching to come back to the Black Caps in the second T20I in Ranchi that is on 19 November.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketIndia vs New Zealand 2021India vs New Zealandcricket news
Next
Story

'Drinking culture' in county teams responsible for Asian and Black players not getting enough opportunities, says Tino Best

Must Watch

PT18M23S

Death Mystery of 'Miss Kerala' - Will CCTV reveal the secrets?