KK vs IU PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Karachi Kings Vs Islamabad United In Karachi, 730PM IST, February 28

In a highly anticipated match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024), Karachi Kings are set to clash with Islamabad United in Match 15, scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Kings have displayed promising form, securing victories in two out of their three matches thus far. Conversely, Islamabad United commenced their campaign with a triumph in the opening game but have faltered since, suffering three consecutive defeats.

Under the leadership of Shan Masood, the Karachi Kings faced a setback in their inaugural match against Multan Sultans, succumbing to a 55-run defeat. However, they swiftly rebounded from this setback, securing victories against Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars in their subsequent matches, thereby gaining valuable momentum. On the other hand, Islamabad United clinched victory in their opening encounter by defeating Lahore Qalandars by 8 wickets, but have struggled to replicate that success in their subsequent fixtures. They are determined to reverse their fortunes and return to the winning column in today's crucial match.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jordan Cox

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, James Vince

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Naseem Shah

KAR vs ISL Probable Playing XI

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza

Islamabad United: Haider Ali, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills

Karachi Kings Vs Islamabad United Squads

Karachi Kings Squad: Shan Masood(c), Muhammad Akhlaq(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tim Seifert, Anwar Ali, Leus du Plooy, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali

Islamabad United Squad: Jordan Cox, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan(c), Agha Salman, Azam Khan(w), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Alex Hales, Rumman Raees, Obed McCoy, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill