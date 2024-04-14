KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants In Eden Gardens, 330PM IST, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) look to host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 28 of IPL 2024 with an aim to bounce back in the competition after suffering their first loss of the season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). KKR will be happy that they are back to Eden Gardens and will try their best to collect two more points to strengthen their position on the points table. On the other hand, Lucknow are not far behind and are placed at number 4 spot with 3 wins from 5 matches. KKR are second in the standings.

This is a day game and ensure you have made your fantasy team after the toss at 3 pm IST. If you are confused about which players are available for this game and which are a must-pick, do take our suggestions. Harshit Rana was supposed to be fit for the last KKR game but he did not play. Nitish Rana has been doing practice. But there is no official update from KKR camp on their availability. As far as LSG are concerned, both Mohsin Khan and Mayan Yadav are yet to recover from their respective injuries.

Apart from these guys, there are no injury concerns in both the camps. Do not miss out on West Indian duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Quinton de Kock and Phil Salt have been among runs at the top. Bet on Angkrish Raghuvanshi while Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi are also must-picks.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sunil Narine

Vice-captain: Andre Russell

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt

Batters: Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Arora

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Squad

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd.Arshad Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Probable XI Team

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen Ul Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda (12th man)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Probable XI Team

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakraborty, Anukul Roy (12th man)