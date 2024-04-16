KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals In Eden Gardens, 730PM IST, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2024 today. Both of these teams have been in great form in the tournament and it will be exciting to see who comes out as victors in this contest. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer, the captains, have been in good touch. They are best friends, off the field too. But today, they will look to beat each other in the middle.

R Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma and Nandre Burger missed the last game for RR and there is no update on their availability for the KKR game. However, Ashwin was seen bowling in the nets a day before the clash. As far as KKR are concerned, Nitish Rana has been declared fit but has not featured in the XI for the last 2 matches.

Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Starc are some of the top picks from KKR, if you are making a fantasy XI. From RR, do not miss Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju, Riyan Parag while you can bet on Yashasvi Jaiswal as well. He has not fired yet but is due for a big knock. Include Jos Buttler in the side only after the toss after knowing whether he is playing or not.

KKR Vs RR Porbable Playing 11s

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Probable XI: Phil Salt (WK), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Phil Salt

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc

KKR Vs RR: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad: Sanju Samson (C & WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj