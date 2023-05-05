Breaking: KL Rahul Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 And World Test Championship Final Vs Australia, Pens Down Emotional Message

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 due to a hip injury. The 30-year-old Indian batsman will undergo surgery to address the issue, which means he will also miss the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia. Rahul expressed his disappointment in an emotional post on social media, where he thanked his team for their support and wished them well for the rest of the tournament. He also expressed his sadness at missing out on the opportunity to represent India in the much-anticipated Test match. The Super Giants will have to find a way to cope without their talismanic captain, who has been instrumental in their success so far this season.

KL Rahul's post -

"Update - After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery.

As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants

Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam

I want to express gratitude to each one of you - my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the

BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time.

Your encouragement and messages mean a lot to me and motivate me to come back stronger and fitter than ever before.

Meanwhile, I promise to keep you all updated on my progress, and hope to be back on the field sooner than soon. The last few days have been really hard, but I'm determined to come out on top.

Injuries are never easy, but I'll give it my all as always. Thank you for all the support and good wishes."

When chasing a ball in the second over of the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1, Rahul clutched at his thigh and then limped from the field. According to ESPNcricinfo, Krunal Pandya will lead the LSG as he takes over the captaincy on an interim basis. Rahul pulling up during the outfield pursuit as Faf du Plessis guided the ball towards the boundary made it clear right away that it was a serious injury. He immediately collapsed and was attended to by emergency personnel. Because they were so concerned, the support staff immediately requested a stretcher to help him off the pitch.



Rahul had to leave the field, and the wicket-keeper batter did not return until a chase of 127 got unexpectedly tense. The LSG captain then came out to bat at No. 11 in the hope to win the game for his team. But was wicket-keeper batter was unable to run between the wickets, which caused Amit Mishra to face every single ball of the final over against RCB. Lucknow eventually lost by 18 runs.



Rahul limped away without the stretcher, which was a tiny consolation for LSG, but not without some help for support. Since he is on the roster for the World Test Championship final in early June in England against Australia, not just LSG but also the Indian team will be closely monitoring the injuries. Rahul has been in fine form in the Indian Premier League with 274 runs at an average of 34.25, while his experience in England conditions when opening for India includes two Test tons.

Super Giants are in second place on the IPL points table, with five wins from 10 games.