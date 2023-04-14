Kolkata Knight Riders Sign Aarya Desai Ahead Of KKR vs SRH Game In IPL 2023

Aarya Desai has been recruited by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, as announced on Friday. Desai, who hails from Gujarat and plays domestic cricket there, has featured in three first-class matches and has scored 151 runs. KKR has signed him for INR 20 Lakh.

Following their initial loss to Punjab Kings in IPL 2023, KKR has secured consecutive victories against RCB and Gujarat Giants. Led by Nitish Rana, the team aims to sustain their winning streak against SRH.

Meanwhile, in the game against PBKS, KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Eden Gardens, here on Friday. While KKR remained unchanged, SRH made one change in their line-up with Abhishek Sharma coming in for Washington Sundar.

"We've been practising here and there has been dew. Keeping that in mind, we want to chase," KKR captain Rana said at the toss.

On the other hand, SRH skipper Aiden Markram said: "Would have looked to bowl, that is the trend. This is a high-scoring wicket, so happy to get runs on the board. Nice to get a win, and today is a fresh start. Hopefully, we can do well. I don't think we'll set a target, you need to look at the pitch and then reassess. Whatever we get we'll try our best to defend."

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan