Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live Streaming: KKR vs DC When and where to watch, TV timings and other details

A dominant Delhi Capitals will fancy their chances of securing a play-off berth when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (September 28). A cloud of uncertainty over KKR’s injured all-rounder Andre Russell's participation gives Delhi more reasons to feel optimistic ahead of their afternoon match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Eyeing a maiden title triumph, DC are on a roll having dominated most of their opponents with an aggressive brand of cricket this season, and look pretty confident of not just making the play-offs but also doing one better than last year when they lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit showdown. DC are placed second in the pecking order with eight wins and 16 points from 10 outings, while two-time winners KKR find themselves in the fourth position with four wins and six defeats.

While the Delhi Capitals are coming off a crushing win over Rajasthan Royals in the previous outing, KKR will enter the game after having suffered a reversal at the hands of Chennai Super Kings, despite setting a stiff target of 172 on Abu Dhabi’s big ground. KKR missed Russell towards the end after he walked off the field with a hamstring problem, having bowled three decent overs.

In his absence, Prasidh Krishna was given the responsibility of bowling the 19th over and even though he has impressed with his death bowling in the past, he had no answer to a marauding Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday. Up against one of the in-form teams of this edition, KKR will have their task cut out when they take to the field against DC.

Teams (from):

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm. The toss will take place at 03:00 pm.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will broadcast LIVE on Star Sports 1/HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the live commentary/scorecard and latest updates of the match here at zeenews.india.com.