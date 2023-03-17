Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Eliminator 2 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch LAH vs PES PSL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

The defending champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Lahore Qalandars will have a second opportunity to reach the final, when they go up against Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 of the PSL 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday (March 17). Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars were thrashed by Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 Qualifier earlier this week but they will get second chance to reach back-to-back finals since they finished on top of the table after the league stages.

Babar Azam’s side have to take the long route to reach the final as well since they finished in 4th spot after the league stages. A brilliant 64 by Babar powered Zalmi to 12-run win over Islamabad United. Friday night’s match will witness a mouth-watering clash between Pakistan’s best batter – Babar Azam – against Pakistan’s best bowler – Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Zalmi skipper Babar has been second highest run-scorer in PSL 2023 after Multan Sultans captain and T20I opening partner Mohammad Rizwan. Can Babar’s side upset the defending champions and reach the final tonight?

Here’s everything you need to know about Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 2:

When will the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 2 start?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 2 will start on March 17, Friday.

Where will the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 2 be played?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 2 will be hosted in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 2 begin?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 2 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 2?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 2 will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 2?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 2 is available to be streamed live for free on the SonyLiv app and website.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 2 Predicted 11

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (C), David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique/Mirza Tahir Baig, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Haris Rauf

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Azmatullah Omarzai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Rovman Powell/Jimmy Neesham, Aamir Jamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Salman Irshad, Wahab Riaz