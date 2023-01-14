Lalit Modi Hospitalised: Harbhajan Singh posts 'get well soon' message after former IPL chairman hospitalised with Covid

Lalit Modi, the former head of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was hospitalised and put on oxygen support following a Covid-19 infection and pneumonia attack. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh posted on social media to wish him a swift recovery. The information about his hospitalisation was posted on Instagram by the former IPL chairman. "Get Well Soon," said Harbhajan in the comments section. Modi claimed to have contracted Covid twice in the span of two weeks and to have had a "deep pneumonia" diagnosis, which led to his hospital admission. He also included a photo from the hospital as a tag in his post.

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and a superstar super-efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately, still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug," Modi tweeted on Friday.

Harbhajan has played for Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders in the cash-rich league. He won three IPL titles with MI (2013, 2015, 2017) and one with CSK (2020). In 163 IPL matches, Harbhajan took 150 wickets at an average of 26.87 and an economy rate of 7.08. His best bowling figures in the league are 5/18. Also a capable lower-order batter, the 'Turbanator' aggregated 833 runs at an average of 15.72, with a best of 64, his solitary IPL fifty.