हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LPL 2021

Lanka Premier League: 2nd edition of LPL to begin from July 30

The 2021 edition of LPL will be held in a bio-secure environment as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the island nation.  

Lanka Premier League: 2nd edition of LPL to begin from July 30
LPL logo (Source: Twitter)

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) T20 tournament's second edition will be held between July 30 to August 22, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Tuesday.

"SLC wishes to reiterate that the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held during July and August 2021, as earlier announced. Accordingly, the tournament will be held from 30th July to 22nd August 2021," said an SLC statement on Tuesday.

The 2021 edition will be held in a bio-secure environment as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the island nation.

"The 2020 edition was held under a successful bio-bubble environment. Health protocols for the 2nd edition of the LPL will be planned based on the directions of the Ministry of Health," said the SLC.

The inaugural edition of LPL, which is Sri Lanka's top domestic T20 league and includes international cricketers, was conducted in 2020 in Hambantota. There were five teams in the tournament. It was won by Jaffna Stallions, who defeated Galle Gladiators by four wickets in the final.

Three Indian cricketers were part of the first edition of LPL. They were former India pacers Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Sudeep Tyagi.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LPL 2021Lanka Premier LeagueSri Lanka cricket
Next
Story

ICC Ultimate Test Series: India vs Australia series 20/21 voted Ultimate Test series in WTC

Must Watch

PT24M53S

Shocking: 'Mockdrill of death' on corona patients in Agra!