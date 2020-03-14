Let's stay strong and fight COVID-19 outbreak: Virat Kohli urges world community

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday took to social media and urged everyone to stay strong and take all the precautionary measures in order to fight coronavirus (COVID-19), which has spread all across the world and declared 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Stressing that 'prevention is better than cure', the 31-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and called on the world community to "stay safe and vigilant" against the novel virus.

"Let's stay strong and fight the COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," Kohli wrote.

Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2020

On Friday, the remaining two One-Day Internationals (ODI) of the three-match series between India and South Africa was called off amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world. The second ODI between the two sides was slated to take place on March 15 in Lucknow, while the third ODI between India and South Africa was scheduled for March 18 at Eden Gardens.

Besides this, the BCCI had also announced the suspension of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15, 2020, due to the threat of novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far affected over 100 countries and claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people and has affected more than 1,32,000 persons globally. India has reported two deaths and more than 80 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.