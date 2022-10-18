BCCI AGM Today, BCCI Elections Highlights: Roger Binny is elected NEW PRESIDENT, Sourav Ganguly OUT

The issue of ICC chairmanship will be up for discussion when the BCCI holds it Annual General Meeting (AGM), where former India cricketer Roger Binny will replace Sourav Ganguly as the new Board President in Mumbai on Tuesday. The election of the next set of office-bearers will be a mere formality as all are set to be elected unopposed. However, the member will deliberate if BCCI should field a candidate for the ICC chair or support incumbent Greg Barclay for a second term.

The last date for filing the nominations for the ICC top job is October 20. The ICC Board will meet from November 11-13 in Melbourne. The much-debated exit of Ganguly from the BCCI has already garnered attention not just in sporting but in political arena too and it will be interesting to see if the former skipper is considered for the top job.

The Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is underway at Mumbai's Taj Hotel.



BCCI Secy Jay Shah, President Sourav Ganguly, Vice-Pres Rajiv Shukla, Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny are present at the event. pic.twitter.com/QKYOzdDILk — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

The other names doing the rounds include Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former BCCI president N Srinivasan. Srinivasan is eligible to contest but it remains to be seen if BCCI wants him to throw his hat in the ring, considering his age. He is 78.

