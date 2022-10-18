BCCI AGM Today, BCCI Elections Highlights: Roger Binny is elected NEW PRESIDENT, Sourav Ganguly OUT
BCCI Annual General Meeting Highlights: Check all the news from cricket Board’s meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 18) here.
The issue of ICC chairmanship will be up for discussion when the BCCI holds it Annual General Meeting (AGM), where former India cricketer Roger Binny will replace Sourav Ganguly as the new Board President in Mumbai on Tuesday. The election of the next set of office-bearers will be a mere formality as all are set to be elected unopposed. However, the member will deliberate if BCCI should field a candidate for the ICC chair or support incumbent Greg Barclay for a second term.
The last date for filing the nominations for the ICC top job is October 20. The ICC Board will meet from November 11-13 in Melbourne. The much-debated exit of Ganguly from the BCCI has already garnered attention not just in sporting but in political arena too and it will be interesting to see if the former skipper is considered for the top job.
The Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is underway at Mumbai's Taj Hotel.
BCCI Secy Jay Shah, President Sourav Ganguly, Vice-Pres Rajiv Shukla, Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny are present at the event. pic.twitter.com/QKYOzdDILk — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022
The other names doing the rounds include Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former BCCI president N Srinivasan. Srinivasan is eligible to contest but it remains to be seen if BCCI wants him to throw his hat in the ring, considering his age. He is 78.
BCCI AGM: Here are the new office-bearers
Following are the newly-elected office-bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India...
1. President: Roger Binny
2. Vice President: Rajeev Shukla
3. Secretary: Jay Shah
4. Joint Secretary: Devajit Saikia
5. Treasurer: Ashish Shelar
BCCI AGM: Re-elected BCCI secretary Jay Shah says, 'India will not tour Pakistan'
Re-elected BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms to the media on Tuesday that India will not tour Pakistan next year. Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council President confirmed that Asia Cup 2023 will now be held at a 'neutral venue'.
BCCI AGM: Two representatives in the Indian Premier League Governing Council elected
Arun Singh Dhumal and Avishek Dalmiya have been elected to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council at the 81st AGM.
Mumbai Cricket Association dinner to be attended by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister will attend a dinner at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (October 19) ahead of the Mumbai Cricket Association elections. The dinner will also be attended by former BCCI president Sharad Pawar, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Milind Narvekar. The MCA elections are set to take place on October 20.
BCCI AGM: New office-bearers to take call on ICC representation
The BCCI AGM authorised the new office-bearers to finalise India's representative to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the reconstitution of the Cricket Advisory Committee as well. It is not a certainty that Sourav Ganguly's name will be recommended for ICC chairman.
BCCI Elections over, Roger Binny is NEW PRESIDENT
News coming in from Mumbai that BCCI Elections are over at the 81st AGM. Former India all-rounder has been elected new BCCI President replacing Sourav Ganguly. Binny was elected unopposed.
BCCI AGM: Board unlikely to forward anyone’s name for ICC’s Role
The last date for filing ICC nominations is Thursday (October 20) and the consenus developing in BCCI is that this time the Indian board will not forward anyone’s name. “The Board hierarchy has made up its mind to not consider anyone for the ICC top post. The option will be put before the members — should the Board have its own candidate or support Barclay.
“Let’s put it straight: A change can only be considered if someone from the BJP high command decides to step in. Otherwise, it’s almost final that none is being considered,” a source told The Telegraph newspaper.
BCCI AGM: President Sourav Ganguly, Rajiv Shukla arrive for meeting
Sourav Ganguly the outgoing BCCI president arrived at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai along with Roger Binny and Former IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
