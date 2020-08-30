2nd T20I, Live Updates:England win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan

After the first T20I of the three-match series was abandoned due to rain, England and Pakistan will be yearning for a full game when they head into the second match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday.

The opening match of the series, at the same location, was washed out after just 16.1 overs being bowled.

The two sides will be craving for a full game game in a tour where rain and bad light have played spoilsport several times in the recent three-match Test series, which England won by 1-0 against the Azhar Ali-led side.

Pakistan will be looking to avenge their loss in the closely fought Test series. The subcontinent side will gamble on their chances in the T20 series where they have much more balance in their line-up. The experience of their bowling talisman Mohammad Amir will surely boost their chances in the shortest format of the game.

England though will still start as favourites in the clash with the home side boasting the likes of skipper Eoin Morgan , Jonny Bairstow , Moen Ali and Adil Rashid.

21-year-old Tom Banton, who scored a rapid 71 off 42 balls besides sharing decent partnerships with Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan in the first over, will look to carry his momentum into the second T20I match.

Here are the live updates: