Highlights | DD Vs NRK TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Match Cricket Score and Updates: Nellai Royal Kings Win By 7 Wickets

It was an exciting and up-and-down game, but Nellai stayed calm and won. They needed 37 runs from the last 2 overs in this important game. Most people would have expected the bowling team to win. However, Nellai turned the tables by hitting three sixes in a row in the second-to-last over. After that, they kept going strong and couldn't be stopped. Ajitesh deserves praise for his excellent performance. Dindigul did well to score a competitive total, thanks to good innings from Shivam Singh and Boopathi Kumar. In response, Arun Karthik played a quick innings, but Aushik eventually got him out. Sugendhiran struggled and got out in a careless way to Chakaravarthy.

Ajitesh looked confident from the beginning and kept scoring runs steadily. He started hitting boundaries more frequently as he settled in. Rajagopal didn't perform as well as usual, so the decision to retire him was a wise one. Easwaran came in when the situation was critical and batted with style. They scored 33 runs in the second-to-last over, which almost sealed the game. They only needed 4 runs from the last over. Bhati bowled exceptionally well and kept his team in the game until the end. However, he made a mistake on the last ball and Easwaran hit it for a six, leading his team to a thrilling victory!

