Highlights | ENG Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score And Updates: Afghanistan Upset Defending Champions England, Win By 69 Runs
England Vs Afghanistan (ENG vs AFG) Highlights Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 13:
Mujeeb Ur Rahman And Rashid Khan Were The Heros Of The Match For Afghanistan.
England Vs Afghanistan, Highlights Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 13: In a landmark day for Afghan cricket, they triumphed against one of the tournament's favourites, securing only their second World Cup victory. The defending champions, in contrast, endured a humbling day, displaying subpar performance with both the bat and ball. Nonetheless, Afghanistan rightfully claimed this victory through sheer determination and collective prowess, warranting their jubilation. It was Gurbaz who ignited the sparks after Afghanistan found themselves batting first. His blistering 80 not only kick-started their innings but also instilled the belief that they could rival a championship-caliber team like England. Despite a brief stumble during the middle overs, Afghanistan swiftly regrouped and regained their course. Substantial contributions from the lower order propelled them to a competitive total of 284. The celebration in the Afghan camp is well-deserved, marking a significant milestone in their cricketing history.
Follow Highlights score and updates from the England Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.
ENG vs AFG Live: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi
"I’m quite happy, all the teammates are happy. This is the best win for us, the confidence will be there for the next game and I’m very proud. The openers get a lot of credit. They gave us a great start but unfortunately we lost back to back wickets in the middle again, lot of credit to the openers though, especially Gurbaz. Ikram was with us for the last 2 years and didn’t get a lot of chances, today I believed in him and gave him a chance and he repaid my faith. Mujeeb batted brilliantly, he led from the front and scored important runs for us. We have to score runs, our batting lineup needs to score more for our spinners. We have a lot of confidence about our spinners. Fazal started very well, the first wicket gave us a lot of momentum. When I was batting, I realized the wicket wasn’t supportive for batters against spinners. I told the boys that 280-290 will be enough when I got back into the dressing room. I want to say that the belief, trust and talent is there. Last couple of games we didn’t finish well but the belief is there. This is just the first win, we are looking for more in the tournament. This was just the first one, not the last one."
ENG vs AFG Live: England Captain Jos Buttler
"Disappointing to win the toss and concede that many, me missing that first ball down the leg side set the tone. Credit to Afghanistan, they outplayed us today. It came down to execution, we weren’t quite at the level we’d like to be with both bat and ball. They have some fantastic bowlers, the dew didn’t come in as much as we expected, the ball held up a bit too. They bowled dead straight and kept the stumps in play, we just weren’t quite good enough. You got to let these defeats hurt, there’s no point in getting over things too quickly, we need to reflect. There’s a lot of character in this group, we need to show a lot of resilience and come back stronger. We need to have guys being able to perform under pressure and that’s what all of us will be working hard towards."
ENG vs AFG Live: Mujeeb Ur Rahman After Winning Player of the Match
"Very proud moment to be here in the World Cup and beating the champions. It's a great achievement for the whole team, we worked hard for this day. We beat such a big team. It was a wonderful performance from the bowlers and the batters. As a spinner, it's pretty hard to bowl in the powerplay, you have only two fielders outside. That's something I've been working in the nets. Bowling with the new ball and trying to be as consistent as possible. That's something which has made me more effective. I am always trying to bowl stump to stump and keep it simple. We knew that the dew was going to come and play a part in the latter part. That's why I was telling the captain to bowl me in the powerplay. We were mentally prepared. (On his batting) It's all about the management, the players. They give me confidence in the nets. He has always been with me in the nets, my partner. He wants to hit each and every ball, that's the area I want to contribute as well. Those 20-25 runs means a lot for the team. This trophy is for the people back home who are affected by the earthquake in Herat. This whole win is for them."
ENG vs AFG Live: Bad Day At The Office For England
The batting track appeared good, but defending against England's strong lineup wouldn't be easy. Afghanistan started well with Farooqi dismissing Bairstow and Mujeeb getting Root. Nabi's experience removed Malan, and Naveen removed Buttler. Brook fought, but eventually fell to Mujeeb, sealing a convincing 69-run upset win for Afghanistan.
ENG vs AFG Live: Afghanistan Scripts History
In a historic day for Afghanistan cricket, they secured their second-ever World Cup win, beating a tournament favourite. Gurbaz's brilliant 80 set the tone, and their collective effort yielded a competitive 284, leaving the defending champions stunned.
ENG vs AFG Live: Afghanistan Beat England
Rashid Khan delivers the final blow, castling Mark Wood's stumps to seal Afghanistan's memorable victory. Wood attempted a powerful across-the-line swipe to a flatter delivery on middle, but missed, resulting in his dismissal for 18 runs from 22 balls with 3 boundaries.
LIVE Score AFG 284 (49.5)
ENG 215 (40.3)
Afghanistan won by 69 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: 3 Boundaries
England's Topley hits three consecutive fours, taking them past the 200-run mark, but Afghanistan still needs to maintain focus as the game isn't over yet.
LIVE Score ENG 213/9 (40) CRR: 5.32 REQ: 7.2
England need 72 runs in 60 balls
ENG vs AFG Live: ENG 9 Down
Rashid Khan to Adil Rashid, out Caught by Nabi!! Rashid gets Rashid! Afghanistan inch ever so closer to a historic win! Floated up full on off-stump, Adil Rashid was drawn forward as he went for a forward defence, it drifted in nicely before gripping and turning to catch the outside edge, Nabi was waiting at slip and he accepted it gleefully. Rashid ran off in celebration and his teammates joined him. Just Topley and Wood stand between Afghanistan and victory now. Adil Rashid c Nabi b Rashid Khan 20(13) [4s-2]
LIVE Score ENG 198/9 (38.4) CRR: 5.12 REQ: 7.68
England need 87 runs in 68 balls
ENG vs AFG Live: Bouns Runs For Afghanistan
Mujeeb bowls, and England benefit from bonus runs – 5 in total. Adil Rashid calmly nudges a length delivery on the middle stump into the leg-side. Mujeeb attempts a throw at the non-striker's end, which could have been tight, but his throw is off target, and the fielder backing up can't prevent the extra runs.
LIVE Score ENG 190/8 (37) CRR: 5.14 REQ: 7.31
England need 95 runs in 78 balls
ENG vs AFG Live: Brook Out
Mujeeb delivers a potential game-changer, as Harry Brook is caught by Ikram Alikhil! It was a 100.6kph carrom ball, and Brook, whether nervously or casually, attempts to work it into the on-side from the crease, departing for an impressive 66 from 61 balls with 7 boundaries and 1 six.
LIVE Score ENG 169/8 (34.2) CRR: 4.92 REQ: 7.4
England need 116 runs in 94 balls
ENG vs AFG Live: Mujeeb Strikes
Mujeeb dismisses Woakes, castling his stumps! Woakes appeared uneasy throughout the over, and he's sent packing for 9 runs from 26 balls with a solitary boundary. Mujeeb is exuberant.
LIVE Score ENG 160/7 (33) CRR: 4.85 REQ: 7.35
England need 125 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: Run Out Chance Missed
Naveen-ul-Haq delivers a mix of deliveries, including a drive by Harry Brook, an outside edge by Woakes, a cover drive for four, and a punch to deep point in this over, with Naveen-ul-Haq expressing dissatisfaction with a fielder's performance.
LIVE Score ENG 160/6 (32) CRR: 5 REQ: 6.94
England need 125 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: All Eyes On Brook
Nabi bowled a variety of deliveries to Woakes and Harry Brook, including a tight line and length, a spinning ball that narrowly missed the edge, and a wide delivery down the leg side.
LIVE Score ENG 143/6 (30) CRR: 4.77 REQ: 7.1
England need 142 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: Good Over For AFG
Chris Woakes scored 3 runs, including a single and a couple. England need a partnership, Afghanistan need wicket of Brook.
LIVE Score ENG 141/6 (28) CRR: 5.04 REQ: 6.55
England need 144 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: England In Deep Trouble
Sam Curran is dismissed, caught by Rahmat, falling victim to a traditional offspinner's delivery as the ball floated at 84.3kph, moved in, and dipped, leading to his departure. Sam Curran scored 10 runs from 23 balls.
LIVE Score ENG 138/6 (27.1) CRR: 5.08 REQ: 6.44
England need 147 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: Rashid Khan Search For Wickets
Rashid Khan allowed 3 runs, with Sam Curran and Harry Brook each scoring a single, bringing England to a total of 132-5.
LIVE Score ENG 138/5 (27) CRR: 5.11 REQ: 6.39
England need 147 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: AFG On Top
Rashid Khan conceded 2 runs, with Sam Curran scoring a single and Harry Brook contributing one as well, taking the score to 128-5.
LIVE Score ENG 132/5 (25) CRR: 5.28 REQ: 6.12
England need 153 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: Can England Avoid An Upset?
England added only 1 run to their total, with Sam Curran contributing a single, reaching a score of 126-5, with Harry Brook on 47 not out, and Sam Curran on 3 not out.
LIVE Score ENG 127/5 (23) CRR: 5.44 REQ: 5.93
England need 158 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: ENG 5 Down
Liam Livingstone is dismissed, caught in front of the stumps, but he chooses to review the decision. It seemed like a close call at first glance. The delivery was a quick googly at 94.9kph, and Livingstone stretched his front foot and misjudged it, resulting in his dismissal. Livingstone is out lbw, bowled by Rashid Khan, after scoring 10 runs from 14 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE Score ENG 117/5 (20.4) CRR: 5.66 REQ: 5.73
England need 168 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: England Rebuild
Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone scored 15 runs, including two boundaries by Harry Brook, and Livingstone also faced a Free Hit
LIVE Score ENG 108/4 (19) CRR: 5.68 REQ: 5.71
England need 177 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: Buttler Out
Buttler's stumps are shattered as Naveen-ul-Haq produces a fantastic delivery, though Buttler's shot choice isn't ideal; Buttler departs for 9 runs off 18 balls, including a single boundary.
LIVE Score ENG 91/4 (17.2) CRR: 5.25 REQ: 5.94
England need 194 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: Buttler Need To Shine
Harry Brook and Jos Buttler are batting for England against Afghanistan, with Brook hitting a couple of fours and Buttler struggling to find his rhythm.
LIVE Score ENG 82/3 (16) CRR: 5.12 REQ: 5.97
England need 203 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: AFG On Top
Naveen-ul-Haq keeps Buttler on his toes with varied deliveries, while Afghanistan maintains a strong fielding position with six inside the ring.
LIVE Score ENG 69/3 (14) CRR: 4.93 REQ: 6
England need 216 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: England In Deep Trouble
Nabi claims a crucial wicket as Malan departs, caught by Ibrahim Zadran! England faces a challenging situation now. Nabi, the seasoned campaigner, delivered a well-flighted ball that dipped on Malan. Despite leaning forward, Malan couldn't quite reach the pitch of the ball. His attempted drive resulted in a chip straight into the hands of Zadran at covers. Malan's innings concludes at 32 from 39 balls, including four boundaries.
LIVE Score ENG 68/3 (12.4) CRR: 5.37 REQ: 5.81
England need 217 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: Eng Need Partnership
Mujeeb concedes singles with Malan working the ball down to long-on and Harry Brook punching it to deep cover, and the overall summary of the first 10 overs shows Afghanistan as the phase winner with 52 runs scored for the loss of 2 wickets.
LIVE Score ENG 61/2 (11.1) CRR: 5.46 REQ: 5.77
England need 224 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: Eng Need Partnership
Malan punches a short delivery through the off-side, preventing the boundary, while Brook plays the ball on the back foot to cover.
LIVE Score ENG 46/2 (9) CRR: 5.11 REQ: 5.83
England need 239 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: Joe Root Bowled
Huge wicket as Root is bowled by Mujeeb, playing back when he should have gone forward, the ball sneaking through the inside edge to hit the off-stump. Root departs for 11.
LIVE Score ENG 33/2 (6.5) CRR: 4.83 REQ: 5.84
England need 252 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: Root Steady England
Malan clips the ball behind square for a couple, but Fazalhaq Farooqi challenges him with variations, including a wide and a boundary, while Mujeeb maintains a steady line and length.
LIVE Score ENG 29/1 (6) CRR: 4.83 REQ: 5.82
England need 256 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: AFG Lose Review
Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls to Malan, a confident LBW appeal, AFG reviews, but no bat detected, and UltraEdge supports it, however, ball-tracking reveals it's bouncing over the stumps - NOT OUT. A skillful delivery that initially shapes in and then straightens, narrowly missing Malan's outside edge.
LIVE Score ENG 19/1 (4) CRR: 4.75 REQ: 5.78
England need 266 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: Poor Start For England
First ball drama: Bairstow given OUT LBW to Fazalhaq Farooqi, reviewed but stays OUT, unlucky as the ball swung back and hit the front pad. Bairstow lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi 2(4).
LIVE Score ENG 3/1 (1.1) CRR: 2.57 REQ: 5.77
England need 282 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: ENG Aim For Steady Start
Mujeeb bowls a mix of flighted deliveries with Bairstow and Malan on strike, resulting in a combination of singles, defensive shots, and a thick edge to short third man.
LIVE Score ENG 3/0 (1) CRR: 3 REQ: 5.76
England need 282 runs
LIVE ENG vs AFG World Cup: Afghanistan bowled out
England have restricted Afghanistan to 284 runs in the first innings after bouncing back in the contest in the middle overs. Afghanistan gained some momentum in the end with Ikram and Mujeeb Ur Rahman playing some brilliant strokes in the death overs.
AFG: 284 (49.5 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs ENG Score: Mujeeb on fire
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is on fire at the moment. He is batting on 25 off 14 balls. Afghanistan can surely touch 300 runs now, they already have 277 on the board with 12 balls left.
AFG: 277/8 (48 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG: Curran taken to the cleaners
Sam Curran is having a bad day at the office as Mujeeb Ur Rahman takes takes him to the cleaners. England in a tricky spot in the death overs.
AFG: 255/7 (46 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG: England eye wickets
England are looking for wickets as they know what is going to happen if they don't find the wickets with six overs left. Rashid Khan can be very dangerous in the death overs.
AFG: 233/6 (44 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG World Cup: Rashid Khan to carry
Ikram Alikhil is on 42 off 49 at the moment alongside Rashid Khan 21 (17). Afghanistan will look to post something close to 280 runs now.
AFG: 227/6 (42 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC Score: Topley is back
Reece Topley is back into the attack after 20 overs. His knee is looking fine at the moment but fingers crossed still for his well-being. He is a key bowler for England at the moment.
AFG: 216/6 (40 Overs)
LIVE England vs Afghanistan score: England miss a chance
Jos Buttler misses out on stumping that gives Ikram a lifeline. Afghanistan have to very careful they don't give anything to England now.
AFG: 204/6 (38 Overs)
LIVE England vs Afghanistan score: England miss a chance
AFG: 190/5 (36 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC Score: Wood comes in
Buttler bring in Mark Wood to find some wickets for England now. Afghanistan with Mohammad Nabi and Ikram Alikil in the middle.
AFG: 184/5 (34.3 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs ENG WC: Gone!
Joe Root castles Afghanistan captain Shahidi. England giving all sorts of trouble to the opposition at the moment. Root and Livingstone continue attack.
AFG: 174/5 (32.4 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC Score: Afghanistan pin hopes on captain
Afghanistan captain Shahidi is in the middle batting 13 off 33 balls. England looking for wickets to get the job done whereas Afghanistan hoping their captain will lead them back into this one.
ENG: 170/4 (30 Overs)
LIVE England vs Afghanistan World Cup: Root, Livingstone attack
Joe Root and Liam Livingstone attack the stumps for England. Afghanistan in a really tricky spot at the moment, the defending champions have turned this contest upside down.
AFG: 159/4 (28 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG Score: Gone!
Azmatullah Omarzai 19 (24) caught by Chris Woakes bowled by Liam Livingstone. Afghanistan lose another one as England keep on taking wickets in Delhi after a dreadful start.
AFG: 153/4 (26 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG Score: Livingstone comes in
Buttler brings in Liam Livingstone to find some wickets for England now. Afghanistan captain Shahidi and Azmat are in the middle. Another good news is that Topley is back in the field.
AFG: 139/3 (24 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG Score: England bounce back
Afghanistan have really handed the control of this contest to England themselves with the loss of those two wickets in two balls.
AFG: 127/3 (21 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG Score: What just happened?
Afghanistan first lose a wicket by Jos Buttler's brilliant stumping and now Gurbaz who was batting on 80 is run out by England. A team hat-trick is on now.
AFG: 123/3 (19 Overs)
LIVE England vs Afghanistan World Cup Score: Gone!
Ibrahim Zadran caught by Joe Root bowled by Adil Rashid. Finally the first wicket comes for England and it is a big relief for Jos Buttler and co as it took 16 overs and 115 runs to find the first breakthrough.
AFG: 122/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE England vs Afghanistan World Cup Score: More problems for England
Reece Topley has just injured his knee and that is not a good sign for England. More problems for Jos Buttler as Topley is heading off the field and it looks like he is done for the day. Let's hope he can come back.
AFG: 111/0 (16 Overs)
LIVE England vs Afghanistan WC 2023: Afghanistan on top
What is happening in Delhi? With all due respect to Afghanistan, England are the defending champions but Gurbaz and Ibrahim are toying with their bowlers for fun.
AFG: 106/0 (14 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: Fifty for Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has completed his fifty for Afghanista. He is betting on 52 off 37 balls at the moment. Mark Wood comes into the attack now.
AFG: 93/0 (12 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: Afghanistan to cause a stunner?
Afghanistan are on a roll as England bowlers are struggling to find a wicket in the start. It is quite visible that they are frustrated with their performance so far.
ENG: 79/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG: Curran replaces Woakes
Sam Curran has replaced the struggling Chris Woakes. It is a big worry for Buttler, this is the third game that Woakes has struggled to find his rhythm in the beginning.
ENG: 55/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: England clueless
England have not got the ideal start they were looking for as Afghanistan openers go off to buildup a good partnership.
ENG: 45/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG World Cup 2023 Score: Fine start for Afghanistan
Afghanistan openers get off to a fine start. England still keen on getting that first wicket early and buildup the pressure from that dismissal.
AFG: 25/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: Afghanistan look for safe start
Gurbaz and Ibrahim are taking their time to get a good look at the conditions in Delhi. Reece Topley and Chris Woakes will bowl first spell for England.
AFG: 7/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: Match Begins
England attack the stumps with Chris Woakes eyeing an early wicket. Gurbaz and Ibrahim open the batting for Afghanistan. England look for a strong start in Delhi.
ENG: 6/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: England look for a terrific start
England will look to dismiss Afghanistan batters under a mere total and then demolish their bowling to boost their net run rate. That can be one of the reason why England opted to bowl first.
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: Playing 11s
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.
LIVE ENG VS AFG WC 2023: Toss Report
Jos Buttler wins toss and elects to bowl first against Afghanistan.
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: 30 minutes more
Just 30 minutes more and both Jos Buttler (captain of England) and Shahidi (captain of Afghanistan) will come out for toss in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: Tough customers for Afghanistan
England are surely a side that no one would like to face often and they are the current defending champs. Afghanistan will surely look to give their best but they are the underdogs for this one.
LIVE Updates England vs Afghanistan: What Is The Toss Time?
We are inching closer to the England vs Afghanistan match in the Cricket World Cup. The toss for this match will be held at 1.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates.
ENG vs AFG: Rahmat Shah Should Step Up For Afghanistan
Rahmat Shah of Afghanistan has to raise his game against England today because clearly he is one of their better batters, in the last couple of years. Since the 2019 World Cup, Rahmat Shah has most runs in ODIs for Afghanistan (1048).
England vs Afghanistan LIVE: Check Probable XIs
AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
ENG Probable XI: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook/Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
ENG vs AFG: When Does The Match Begin?
The match between England and Afghanistan will be a day-night affair. It starts at 2 pm IST. The weather is going to remain cricket-friendly today with no chances of rain.
ENG vs AFG CWC LIVE: Trott believes Afghanistan can win
"I think for me, what I judge is our preparation. We've got to make sure that each game we're going into, we believe that we can win. And I certainly believe that every game we go into from here on, we can win." -Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott.
ENG vs AFG LIVE Updates: Watch out for Malan
Afghanistan will have to watch out for Dawid Malan. In the middle-overs (11-40) in ODIs since 2021, Malan averages 130.5 and strikes at 105.67.
World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Points Table
India have jumped to the top of the points table thanks to their dominant win over Pakistan on Saturday. Pakistan, meanwhile, slip to fourth.
ENG vs AFG LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
England and Afghanistan have played each other twice in the ODIs, with the Three Lions winning on both the occaions. The last World Cup match between these two sides was also won by England in 2019.
England Vs Afghanistan LIVE: Root on team's prep
"I think we weren't where we wanted to be in the first game. We were considerably better in the last game against Bangladesh and this is another opportunity for us to take another stride forward and keep building that momentum and that progression towards the business end of this tournament and making sure that we are where we need to be by the back end of it." - Joe Root.
ENG Vs AFG LIVE: Check Both The Squads
England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Ben Stokes
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad
ENG vs AFG Live: Jos Buttler's Poor Form
Despite his outstanding performances in white-ball cricket, Jos Buttler has struggled in One Day Internationals (ODIs) while playing in India, managing only 146 runs in 9 innings at an average of just 16.22.
ENG vs AFG Live: England Probable Playing XI
Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook/Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
ENG vs AFG Live: Afghanistan Probable Playing XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
LIVE ENG vs AFG World Cup: Both team squads
England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Ben Stokes.
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.
LIVE England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the England vs Afghanistan match taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Follow our feed for all the key updates from the match no. 13 of the Cricket World Cup 2023.