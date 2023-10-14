Highlights | ENG Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score And Updates: Afghanistan Upset Defending Champions England, Win By 69 Runs

England Vs Afghanistan, Highlights Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 13: In a landmark day for Afghan cricket, they triumphed against one of the tournament's favourites, securing only their second World Cup victory. The defending champions, in contrast, endured a humbling day, displaying subpar performance with both the bat and ball. Nonetheless, Afghanistan rightfully claimed this victory through sheer determination and collective prowess, warranting their jubilation. It was Gurbaz who ignited the sparks after Afghanistan found themselves batting first. His blistering 80 not only kick-started their innings but also instilled the belief that they could rival a championship-caliber team like England. Despite a brief stumble during the middle overs, Afghanistan swiftly regrouped and regained their course. Substantial contributions from the lower order propelled them to a competitive total of 284. The celebration in the Afghan camp is well-deserved, marking a significant milestone in their cricketing history.

Follow Highlights score and updates from the England Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.