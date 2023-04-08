Highlights | GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Rinku Singh Hits 5 Sixes In Last Over To Help KKR Win By 3 Wickets
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: KKR's Rinku Singh snatch victory from the jaws of defeat as he helps his side win by 3 wickets.
Rinku Singh was the hero of the match for KKR as they beat GT by 3 wickets. Rinku smashed 30 runs in the last over with five sixes in it. Defending champions Gujarat Titans won toss and opted to bat first against KKR. GT had posted a total of 204 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday (April 8). GT will lock horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) eyeing their straight successive victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. So far, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat franchise has dominated both their contest against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).
KKR on the other hand faced a disappointing loss against the Punjab Kings by 7 runs in a rainy affair at Mohali. However, Nitish Rana and co-bounced back in their second contest of the season registering an impressive win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs. Captain Nitish Rana has been struggling to perform with his bat in the season as he got dismissed on duck in the previous clash, he will surely look to score big in this clash.
Watch: Rashid Khan Takes First Hat-Trick Of IPL 2023 In GT vs KKR Game, Video Goes Viral
IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Hits 5 Sixes In A Row To Steal Victory For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - Watch
GT vs KKR Live IPL 2023 Score: Rinku Singh does a Carlos Brathwaite
The finish of this game was simply unbelievable. Just a few overs ago, we were all witnessing Rashid Khan's hat trick and Venkatesh Iyer's blistering knock. However, it was Rinku Singh who stole the show and left everyone in disbelief. This game, this moment, and this evening belonged to him. As soon as he made contact with the ball, he knew it was going out of the ground, and he hit 6 sixes in a row to win the game. It was a stunning moment that will be remembered for a long time.
Rinku ran towards the dugout in celebration, but his skipper stopped him halfway, jumping all over him in excitement. Meanwhile, Yash Dayal was crestfallen after conceding 29 runs off the final over when he had so much to defend. This will be remembered as one of the greatest finishes to a T20 game, surpassing even Carlos Brathwaite's famous four sixes. Rinku Singh went one step further tonight, and it was truly an incredible moment in IPL history.
GT vs KKR Live IPL 2023 Score: Rinku Singh hits 5 sixes to help KKR win by 3 wickets
Rinku Singh smashes a remarkable six off Yash Dayal! Unbelievable scenes here at the IPL as Rinku hits 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 to turn the game around in dramatic fashion. It was clear as soon as he made contact that the ball was going to clear the boundary. This stunning display of hitting has brought the crowd to their feet and will surely go down in IPL history as one of the most incredible finishes.
GT vs KKR Live IPL 2023 Score: Hat-Trick For Rashid Khan
16.1 Rashid Khan claims the wicket of Russell, caught by substitute fielder Srikar Bharat. The Gladiators took a review for the catch, and the replay confirmed a clear edge. The crowd erupted in excitement as the decision was made, and the umpire raised his finger to signal Russell's dismissal. This is the second consecutive game where Russell has been out early, getting dismissed for just one run from two deliveries. Rashid bowled a googly on the leg stump, which was a bit short, and Russell attempted to pull it with great force. However, he only managed to get an under-edge onto his thigh, and the ball popped up for the keeper to complete an easy catch. Russell departs, scoring just one run off two balls, giving Rashid Khan another wicket to his name.
16.2 Narine becomes the second consecutive victim of Rashid Khan, caught by substitute fielder Jayant Yadav. Narine attempted a heave across the line, but the ball went straight to the fielder. Rashid was nonchalantly celebrating with his arms spread wide as he secured his second wicket in as many balls. The delivery was a googly on the leg, and Narine tried to hit it with a big swing, but he could only find the fielder in the deep. Narine is dismissed for a golden duck off just one delivery, giving Rashid another wicket to his name.
16.3 Thakur falls to Rashid Khan's googly, dismissed LBW, and Rashid celebrates by sprinting in jubilation. The crowd roars in excitement as Rashid claims a hat-trick. However, KKR decides to review the decision. The replay shows that the delivery was a googly outside off, which turned sharply off the pitch and hit Thakur's pads as he attempted to defend it. The ball-tracking system displays three reds, indicating that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps. The umpire's decision stands, and Thakur has to depart for a golden duck off just one delivery. Rashid Khan is on a roll, claiming three wickets in three deliveries, and KKR is in a commanding position.
GT vs KKR Live IPL 2023 Score: Iyer Departs
Alzarri Joseph to Venkatesh Iyer, out Caught by Shubman Gill!! He's gone! Iyer seemed to be struggling with fatigue after the previous over, and now he hits one straight down the throat of long-on. Another big wicket from Joseph at a crucial time. A very full delivery around leg stump, Iyer clears the front leg to hit down the ground but miscues it in the air off the toe-end. No mistake from GIll at long-on. Venkatesh Iyer c Shubman Gill b Alzarri Joseph 83(40) [4s-8 6s-5]
GT vs KKR Live IPL 2023 Score: Iyer Show On
After the early dismissal of the openers, Iyer took charge of the game, not only stabilizing Kolkata's innings but also contributing a brisk half-century filled with his characteristic power-packed strokes. Once again, he showcased his impressive lofted shots that make him a formidable batsman to bowl against, reaching his fifty in just 26 deliveries.
GT vs KKR Live IPL 2023 Score: Alzarri Joseph gives a breakthrough
In his return to the bowling attack, Alzarri Joseph struck early, claiming the crucial wicket of Nitish Rana caught by Shami. The tall pacer has been impressive in taking wickets lately and this breakthrough was no exception. Joseph bowled a risky delivery pitched right up around off, with mid-off in the ring, at a blistering speed of 141kph. Rana attempted to take on the delivery but was unable to execute his shot effectively, resulting in a catch taken by Shami. Rana's innings ended on 45 runs off 29 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes.
GT vs KKR Live IPL 2023 Score: KKR Recover
In the eighth over, Alzarri Joseph bowled a short ball outside off, which Nitish Rana connected with perfectly, sending the ball soaring beyond deep square leg for a six. The ball's bounce was favorable for Rana, who made the most of the opportunity to score. The Kolkata Knight Riders' score at this point in the match was 68/2.
GT vs KKR Live IPL 2023 Score: Jagadeesan Departs
N Jagadeesan has been caught by Abhinav Manohar at deep square leg off Joshua Little's delivery. Despite hitting the ball well, Jagadeesan could not avoid picking out the fielder. Gill joins Manohar, celebrating the dismissal with the RRR dance step. Little bowled a length delivery on the stumps, and Jagadeesan heaved it well, but it was hit flat, allowing Manohar to move to his left and take a smart catch. KKR has lost both their openers. Jagadeesan scored six runs off eight balls, including one four.
GT vs KKR Live IPL 2023 Score: Shami Strikes
Gurbaz's innings came to an end as he was caught by Yash Dayal at short fine-leg off the bowling of Shami. Dayal's good catch proved to be vital in sending the dangerous opener back to the pavilion. Shami bowled a short ball which rushed Gurbaz as he attempted to pull it, resulting in him getting a glove on it. There was no communication between Bharat and Dayal, who both went for the catch, but Dayal eventually held on. The catch was checked for its validity, and it was deemed clean, resulting in the first wicket falling for KKR. Gurbaz scored 15 runs off 12 balls, including one four and one six.
GT vs KKR Live IPL 2023 Score: Good start for KKR
In the second over, Jagadeesan struck Josh Little for a boundary while Gurbaz hit a maximum later in the same over, enabling KKR to score 14/0 after 2 overs.
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score: Gujarat post 204 runs
Gujarat Titans have posted a total of 204 runs thanks to Shubman Gill 39 (31), Sai Sudharsan 53 (38) and Vijay Shankar 63 (24)*, who was on fire for his side in the death overs. Abhinav Manohar also came in the middle getting some important 14 runs for his side off just 8 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders need 205 runs to win now.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score and updates: Sai completes fifty
Sai Sudharsan completes his fifty, he is batting on 53 off 37 ball at the moment, he has smashed 3 four and 2 maximums so far. Gujarat Titans eye a big total with Vijay Shankar and Sai in the middle.
GT: 153/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score and updates: 5 overs left now
Gujarat Titans with 5 overs left now, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia are yet to come in so GT can attack the KKR bowlers now. Sai Sudharsan is on fire at the moment, he is joined by Vijay Shankar in the middle.
GT: 130/4 (14.4 Overs)
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: Manohar on fire
Abhinav Manohar is batting on 14 off 7 balls at the moment, he is on fire. Kolkata Knight Riders need to take a wicket at the moment as both batters in the middle look in dangerous rhythm.
GT: 118/2 (13.2 Overs)
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: Gone!
Shubman Gill 39 (31) caught by Umesh Yadav bowled by Sunil Narine. Sai Sudharsan is on fire at the moment, first Varun Chakarwarthy and then it is Sunil Narine who gets smashed over mid-on for a maximum.
GT: 101/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: GT on top
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan keep Gujarat Titans on top as they take charge against Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakarwarthy. KKR clueless at the moment as both batters look in fine rhythm.
GT: 88/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: Gill, Sudharsan in middle
The partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan goes up to 35 runs off just 22 balls. Gujarat Titans can push the runrate from here as they have ample amount of wickets in hand at the moment.
GT: 68/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: GT on top
Gujarat Titans on top of this contest at the moment as Shubman Gill gets going in the last over of the powerplay. Back to back boundaries from the right-hander, KKR will surely look to trap the young gun soon.
GT: 56/1 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: Lockie into the attack
Lockie Ferguson into the attack for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against his former team Gujarat Titans. KKR eyeing an early wicket with the right-arm pacer. Shubman Gill and Saha are still taking their time to attack the opposition.
GT: 31/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders score: GT off to fine start
GT are off to a fine start with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. KKR eyeing an early wicket as both GT batters look to settle in and then attack the bowling. Gujarat will eye to get a good amount of runs from the powerplay.
GT: 19/0 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Action begins
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha open the batting for the Gujarat Titans. Umesh Yadav attacks the stumps for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). GT are missing their skipper Hardik Pandya in this contest.
GT: 2/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: KKR playing 11
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Gujarat Titans playing 11
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal
LIVE IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders score: Toss report
Rashid Khan has won the elected to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score: Predicted XIs
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Batting first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Bowling first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Joshua Little, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI (Batting first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), N. Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI (Bowling first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR: Toss coming up shortly
The toss for the clash between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be coming up shortly as captains Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya will be coming out soon. The action will begin at 3:30 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Pitch report
The venue has seen 178 runs getting chased down by the Gujarat Titans quite comfortably, which surely indicates that it is a good batting track. The captain winning the toss should look to chase at this stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy
GT vs KKR LIVE Updates: Tos at 3 PM IST
The toss for the GT vs KKR clash will take place at 3 pm IST. The match starts at 3.30 pm. GT are playing at home and will be looking to use the home conditions to their advantage and post their third successive win.
GT vs KKR LIVE: All eyes on Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh played a brilliant knock of 46 that tok KKR pat 200 mark vs RCB. Kolkata will pin hopes on him again for an all-round show. Let's see how the youngster goes in this match.
GT vs KKR LIVE: Predicted Playing 11
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal
KKR Probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh/N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
GT vs KKR LIVE Updates: All you need to know about match
When: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023, April 9, starts at 3.30 IST. The toss at 3 pm IST.
Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT vs KKR LIVE: Points Table
RR are on top of the IPL 2023 standings now with 2 wins from 3 games. CSK have jumped back into the top 4 with a brilliant win over Mumbai Indians last night.
GT vs KKR LIVE Updates: Head to head record
Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the only time they both played each other. It was in IPL 2022. Andre Russell was at his brutal best with the bat in that gamebut GT managed to escape that destruction and came out on top eventually.
GT vs KKR: Titans' second home game
Gujarat Titans began their season at homeground Narendra Modi stadium with a win over CSK. They then travelled to Delhi to play Capitals and registered a win over there as well. The Hardik Pandya-led side return home to take on KKR. A win today will take them to top spot again in IPL Points Table.
GT vs KKR LIVE: Check Out squads
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR Score: Defending champions eye third win
Gujarat Titans have won the first two games of the 2023 season. They will eye a win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) led by Nitish Rana. The action will begin at 3:30 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Predicted 11s
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
KKR Probable XI: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav
LIVE IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the match no. 13 of the IPL 2023 season between the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. The big match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
