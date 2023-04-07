Highlights | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Rajasthan Thrash Delhi by 57 Runs
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Riding on a superb batting display by Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal followed by Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal's top-quality bowling Rajasthan defeated Delhi by 57 runs.
Stars of the match for Rajasthan were Jos Butler Yashsavi Jaiswal, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal as they beat Delhi by 57 runs in the match number 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday. Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected field first against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Saturday. RR posted a massive total of 199 runs after the first innings. DC's batting unit has struggled in the first two games due to the raw pace of Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph. The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan will be relieved to face a mid-130 kmph attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif, and Jason Holder. However, the guile of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal could be challenging in the hot afternoon and early evening conditions. The Barsapara Stadium's pattern of scores suggests that batters get value for their shots, which might give some relief to DC. Additionally, the absence of dangerous Jos Buttler, who has got stitches on his little finger, could be advantageous for DC. However, DC's poor bench strength in terms of Indian talent is a significant drawback.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson have been in good form in the first two games and could pose a challenge for DC's bowlers. The usage of 'Impact Player' Aman Hakim Khan and Axar Patel's utility as a bowler with southpaws will be critical in DC's strategy.
Although RR lost their previous match, they remain the favourites to win this one. At Guwahati, any total less than 190 will be easy pickings for the team chasing, but the afternoon match will somewhat negate the dew factor.
This is it from RR vs DC game in IPL 2023.
RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live: That is it!
DC's struggles continued as they limped to a paltry 142 while chasing a target of 200. This has been a recurring theme for them throughout the tournament. Warner's slow fifty did little to improve their chances as Boult's two early wickets dented their hopes of a successful chase. The pitch seemed to play differently for DC as compared to RR, who had no trouble in piling up the runs. Lalit Yadav and Warner tried to inject some momentum into the chase, but their efforts fell short as the required run rate continued to climb. Lalit's dismissal spelt the end for DC, and they were left with only formalities to address. Earlier in the match, Jaiswal and Buttler had set the tone for RR's innings, threatening to score even more than their eventual total of 199, before losing wickets in the middle overs.
RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live: R Ashwin takes big wicket
Hetmyer takes the catch as Powell departs, caught by the fielder at deep mid. Powell danced down the wicket and attempted to heave the ball across the line, but he misjudged the flight of the delivery. The fielder initially misjudged the catch but recovered in time to take it comfortably. Ashwin bowled a well-flighted delivery, which deceived the batter and resulted in his downfall. This wicket will further dent the chase for the batting team. Ashwin has picked up another wicket, adding to his tally. Powell is out for just 2 runs off 2 balls.
RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live: Chahal strikes
Axar is stumped by Samson off Chahal's bowling. The delivery was a tossed-up delivery which appeared to be a googly. Axar advanced down the pitch and failed to connect with the ball. It turned in slightly and went past him in the air, allowing Samson to whip the bails off. Axar's departure is a significant blow to DC, who have lost their fifth wicket. It seems like Axar jumped out too early, causing his dismissal. He scored 2 runs off 6 balls.
RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live: Lalit Yadav Departs
Boult strikes again! A full and straight delivery that leaves Lalit Yadav with no choice but to go for a wild swing across the line, but he misses it completely and the stumps are shattered. Boult celebrates his third wicket of the innings, having already made an impact with the new ball. Lalit Yadav played a good little knock, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough for his team. Boult has been outstanding once again, showcasing his skills as a quality fast bowler. Lalit Yadav departs after scoring 38 runs, including five boundaries.
RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live
RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live: Sanju Samson Takes Stunning Catch In RR vs DC Game, Video Goes Viral
RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live: R Ashwin Strikes
Rossouw has gifted his wicket away with a soft dismissal off Ashwin's bowling. The batsman attempted a reverse sweep but was too early into the shot, resulting in a simple catch to cover-point. Ashwin cleverly provided flight and additional bounce, which led to Rossouw committing to the shot too early. The ball lobbed up in the air, and Jaiswal made no mistake, diving forward to complete the catch. This wicket sees Delhi Capitals lose their grip on the match once again.
RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live: Two in two for Boult
Boult has claimed two wickets in two balls! Manish Pandey is the latest batsman to depart, given out LBW. After a discussion with his captain, Manish decides to review the decision. Unfortunately for him, UltraEdge indicates that there was no inside edge. The ball-tracking confirms that the impact was in front of the middle stump and would have gone on to hit the leg stump. The on-field umpire's decision stays, and Delhi Capitals are in trouble. It's been a tragic start for them. Boult bowled an inswinger and Manish tried to play an aggressive on-drive but misjudged the movement of the ball. He fell over while playing the shot, and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger after a loud appeal.
RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live: Duck for Shaw
Samson takes a stunning catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw off the bowling of Boult for a duck. The delivery was full and moved slightly away from the off-stump. Shaw attempted an ambitious drive but his feet were planted and he could only manage a thick outside edge. The ball was flying to the right of the keeper and beyond the lone slip fielder, but Samson dived to his right and grabbed it with his right hand, holding on as he fell to the ground. Boult has struck early and Shaw has to make his way back to the pavilion. Prithvi Shaw c Samson b Boult 0(3).
RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live: Jos Buttler on his injury
"Cut my finger in the last game but a few stitches and good to play. (On Orange Cap) Nice to wear, but just glad to get a decent start to the season. This is a good wicket, so we need to bowl well to defend this. The powerplay was fantastic, but the bounce got lower as the ball got older and we lost some momentum in the middle-overs by losing a couple of wickets, hope Ashwin and Chahal could do the same for us. (On getting spin on early) It is a possibility, we’ve built a squad where everyone is comfortable bowling anywhere, so that’s an option but obviously Trent Boult has been bowling really well as well."
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RR score: Rajasthan post 199 runs
Royals have posted a massive total of runs after 20 overs. Jos Buttler 79 (51), Yashasvi Jaiswal 60 (31) and Shimron Hetmyer 39 (21), have got their side to a commanding total against the Delhi Capitals. Rajasthan Royals will need to keep their bowling tight.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs DC score & updates: Rajasthan eye big total
Rajasthan Royals with Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle. RR will eye to get at least 180 runs on the board against the Delhi Capitals. Rovman Powell continues his spell after taking the wicket of Riyan Parag.
RR: 146/3 (16.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RR score: Another one!
Riyan Parag 7 (11) out bowled by Rovman Powell. Parag comes across the stumps and tries to clear the rope over mid-wicket. He is clean bowled by the right-arm pacer. Rajasthan Royals now have Shimron Hetmyer and Jos Buttler in the middle.
RR: 126/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RR score: Capitals bounce back
Delhi Capitals are back in this contest, it has been 24 balls since Rajasthan scored a boundary. The two wickets of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal has changed the scene for both teams.
RR: 112/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs DC score: Out!
Yashasvi Jaiswal 60 (31) caught and bowled by Mukesh Kumar. Finally, Delhi Capitals break the dangerous partnership. RR captain Sanju Samson walks in at number 3 now.
RR: 98/1 (9 Overs)
Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal Goes All Guns Blazing Hits 5 Boundaries In 1st Over Against Khaleel Ahmed In RR vs DC Game
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs DC score: Jaiswal hits fifty
Yashasvi Jaiswal completes his fifty in just 25 balls, Rajasthan Royals on top at the moment. He has smashed 10 boundaries in his innings so far and it is looking very ugly at the moment for the Capitals.
RR: 79/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs DC score: Rajasthan Royals on top
RR are on top of this contest with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, 50 runs in the first four overs for Rajasthan. Delhi Capitals desperate for a wicket at the moment, Buttler has been dropped in the last ball of the fourth over by Nortje but it was a very difficult one to take in his defence.
RR: 50/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 score: RR on fire
Yashashvi Jaiswal with 5 fours against Khaleel Ahmed in the first over and then Jos Buttler smashes 3 boundaries against Anrich Nortje. Rajasthan Royals are off to a flying start in this contest.
RR: 32/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RR score: Action begins!
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal open the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Capitals attack the stumps with Khaleel Ahmed eyeing an early wicket for his team. RR will look to put a total above 200 runs today.
RR: 8/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RR score & updates: Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RR score: Toss report
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
LIVE Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals score: Toss coming up shortly
Captains Sanju Samson and David Warner will be coming out for toss shortly at 3:00 PM (IST). DC are desperate for their first win of the season, it will be interesting to see what playing 11 Warner will field.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RR score: Predicted 11s
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE RR vs DC IPL 2023 score and updates: DC desperate for win
Delhi Capitals are yet to register their first win of the season. DC have lost both their games played so far and it will be looking to finally get that victory against last year's finalist Rajasthan Royals.
RR vs DC LIVE: Chahal vs Kuldeep
They are best of friends, off the field. And fierce competitors on it. Kuldeep and Chahal have fought for places in the national team over the lat 5 years at least. Last IPL went well for both of them and even this one is important as a spot for World Cup is at stake. IPL's performance will matter as Kuldeep and Chahal engage in a battle of their own in the edition.
RR vs DC LIVE: David Warner nearing a IPL milestone
DC captain David Warner needs runs desperately. The Capitals' management will want him to fire today vs RR. If he manages to score a 31, he will completed 500 runs vs RR in IPL.
RR vs DC LIVE Updates: Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
RR vs DC LIVE: Dream 11 prediction
Two players, each from both sides, are likely to miss the RR vs DC clash today. Many stars featuring in the game. In case you are finding it hard to make your fantasy team, take out help.
DC vs RR LIVE Updates: Marsh has flown back home
Mitchell Marsh has flown back home, as per some reports to get married and won't be available for selection in the coming week. In his absence, Rovman Powell is expected to be picked in DC's playing 11. Rilee Roussouw is likely to bat at 3 in this match.
RR vs DC: LIVE Streaming Details
The Match 11 of IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati. The match starts at 3.30 pm IST and the live broadcast on TV will be on Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the match on Jio Cinema app.
LIVE RR vs DC: Season so far for both teams
DC are placed are on 8th spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table courtesy two back-to-back losses vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). On the other hand, RR have played better cricket. They opened their account in their first clash of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before going down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in second match. They are currently placed at 5th position in the standings.
RR vs DC LIVE: Check Out the Points Table
Gujarat Titans have been replaced at the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table after Lucknow Super Giants' win last night. Chennai Super Kings have dropped off the top 4.
RR vs DC LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal/Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Sarfaraz Khan/Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar.
RR vs DC LIVE: Head to head
RR and DC have faced each other on 26 occasions in IPL and both of them have won 13 times each. In IPL 2022, RR and DC won a game each. In tonight's clash, DC will be desperate for a win as they need to open their account in IPL 2023 after two losses in two games.
LIVE RR vs DC: Full squad of both the teams
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. For over-by-over updates stay tuned!
