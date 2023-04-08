RR Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RR vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 11 in Guwahati, 330PM IST, April 8

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are going to host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 11 of IPL 2023 at their second home ground in Guwahati. The Sanju Samson-led side will look to bounce back after five-run defeat to Punjab Kings, two nights ago at the same venue. RR had started their season with a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad but went down to PBKS despite playing good cricket where they almost chased down the 198-run target. The Jaipur-based franchise will take heart from the fact that they have not done anything terribly wrong this season so far. All that they need to is conitnue playing good cricket.

Buttler likely to miss DC game

RR could be without Jos Buttler against DC on Saturday. Buttler had injured his finger while fielding during the Punjab game. He took a sliding catch in RR's last match off Jason Holder's bowling and immediately looked in pain. Captain Samson had then told the broadcasters that Buttler got stitches on his injured finger after that catch. Royals are still waiting for the final word from the medical team. Till Friday night, there was no news in regards to availability of Buttler. Expect Joe Root to play if Buttler gets ruled out for the match. For those making fantasy predictions can wait for the toss to make the final call.

Mitch Marsh unavailable for a week

DC is likely to miss Mitch Marsh for a week at least. The Australial batter has flown back home to get married. There is no update yet on when March is going to return to India. In his absence, Rille Rossouw may get promotion to bat at number 3.

Time, LIVE Streaming - All you need to know about RR vs DC

IPL 2023 Match 11 between RR and DC will be played on April 8 (Saturday). It will be an afternoon game which will start at 3.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 3 pm IST. The match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The match can be watched on Star Sports Network (TV) and Jio Cinema (Mobile and TV app).

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Jason Holder, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje

RR vs DC Probable XIs:

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

RR vs DC Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

Delhi Capitals Full Squad: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal