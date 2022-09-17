Highlights England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022: Brian Lara hits the winning six as West Indies win by 8 wickets

Ian Bell's England Legends will take on Dwayne Smith's West Indies Legends in the 9th match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Saturday, September 17. Both England and West Indies are coming into this game with their last game abandoned without a ball being bowled. England faced a defeat against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament while West Indies thrashed Bangladesh by 6 wickets.

Match Details

England Legends vs West Indies

Road Safety World Series 2022

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Saturday, September 17

7.30 PM

Probable England XI

Mal Loye, Ian Bell (c), Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard (wk), Rikki Clarke, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker

Probable West Indies XI

Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith (c), Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, Daren Powell

Full Squads

England Legends Squad: Phil Mustard(w), Ian Bell(c), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, Nick Compton, James Tindall

West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith(c), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Brian Lara, Jerome Taylor