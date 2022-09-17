Highlights England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022: Brian Lara hits the winning six as West Indies win by 8 wickets
Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 ENG-L vs WI-L (England Legends vs West Indies Legends) LIVE score and updates on our live blog here
Ian Bell's England Legends will take on Dwayne Smith's West Indies Legends in the 9th match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Saturday, September 17. Both England and West Indies are coming into this game with their last game abandoned without a ball being bowled. England faced a defeat against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament while West Indies thrashed Bangladesh by 6 wickets.
Match Details
England Legends vs West Indies
Road Safety World Series 2022
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Saturday, September 17
7.30 PM
Probable England XI
Mal Loye, Ian Bell (c), Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard (wk), Rikki Clarke, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker
Probable West Indies XI
Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith (c), Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, Daren Powell
Full Squads
England Legends Squad: Phil Mustard(w), Ian Bell(c), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, Nick Compton, James Tindall
West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith(c), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Brian Lara, Jerome Taylor
This is it from Road Safety World Series 2022 live. For more cricket updates, stay tuned with Zee Sports.
England Legends vs West Indies Legends, 9th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
ENGL 156/5 (20)
WIL 162/2 (17.2)
West Indies Legends won by 8 wkts
West Indies Legends captain Brian Lara hits the winning six as they beat England Legends by 8 wickets to register a second win in the Road Safety World Series 2022.
ENGL 156/5 (20) WIL 58/0 (4.4) CRR: 12.43 REQ: 6.46
West Indies Legends need 99 runs in 92 balls
ENGL 62/2 (10.2) CRR: 6
Ian Bell - 21, Darren Maddy - 12
The king gets straight in the act with a catch! The West Indies Legends sailing smoothly through the powerplay. England Legends are 36-2 at the end of 6 overs.#ENGLvsWIL #RSWS #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/Uy009yVxI5
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 17, 2022
Playing XI
England Legends: Phil Mustard(w), Ian Bell(c), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, James Tindall, Jade Dernbach
West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara(c), Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Navin Stewart
Toss Report
West Indies Legends' captain Brian Lara won the toss and opted to field first against Ian Bell's England Legends in the ninth match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Saturday.
Hello and welcome to England Legends vs West Indies Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Saturday. I am your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the important updates from the game. Stay Tuned!
