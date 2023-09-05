Highlights | IND VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Team India Beat Nepal By 10 Wickets
India Vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Were Heroes With The Bat For Team India.
IND VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Despite persistent rain threats, the diligent efforts of the ground staff ensured that a game unfolded. In the second innings, the match was curtailed to 23 overs, with India facing a revised target of 145. At the outset, Rohit and Gill had already amassed 17 runs from a mere 2.1 overs when rain briefly intervened. After the resumption of play, the dynamic duo adopted a patient approach before unleashing their attacking prowess.
Initially, Rohit adeptly negotiated the pacers, Karan and Komi, but as the innings progressed, he shifted his focus towards taking on the spinners. Rohit achieved his half-century in a mere 38 deliveries, while Gill reached his own milestone in 47 balls. Their partnership proved fruitful as they comfortably achieved the target with 17 balls to spare. Despite Nepal's commendable efforts, India's cricketing supremacy ultimately proved to be too much for their opponents to contend with.
Check Highlights from the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.
Thanks all for joining in our coverage of India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match. Do tune into our coverage of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 coverage today.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Shubman Gill After Finding Form
"Quite disappointed with the way I got out day before yesterday. It was important for me to finish the game along with Rohit bhai and we did that. He (Rohit) is the kind of player who likes to take the bowlers on aerial. I am the kind of player like to hit more boundaries than aerial. That combination works quite well for us. They bowled very well with the new ball, they challenged us. We knew once the ball gets wet, it'll get easier for the batsmen. That's what the talk was in the dressing room."
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Match Summary
Despite the persistent rain threatening to disrupt the game, the groundstaff's efforts ensured we had a match. The second innings was shortened to 23 overs, with India's revised target set at 145. Rohit and Gill had already accumulated 17 runs from 2.1 overs before rain briefly halted proceedings. Upon the resumption of play, the duo paced themselves and then unleashed their attacking prowess. Rohit initially handled the pacers, Karan and Komi, before taking a liking to the spinners. He reached his fifty in just 38 balls, while Gill achieved his milestone in 47 balls. It was a successful outing for both batsmen as they comfortably chased down the target with 17 balls to spare. Despite Nepal's valiant efforts, India's dominance proved insurmountable.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Big Win For Team India
Shubman Gill seals a commanding 10-wicket victory for India. The delivery is full and angled into the leg side, Gill manages a delicate touch, and the ball speeds away to the fine leg boundary.
Live Score NEP 230 (48.2 ) IND 147/0 (20.1) India won by 10 wkts (DLS Method - due to rain)
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: India Near Win
Kushal Malla kept Rohit and Gill to singles, and there was a fumble that allowed them to cross over. In the 18.6 over, Gulsan Jha was hit for a cracking boundary by Rohit with a well-executed cut shot. The rest of the over saw dot balls and singles. India was in a commanding position at this stage.
Live Score IND 143/0 (20) CRR: 7.15 REQ: 0.67
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Rohit Goes Down The Ground
Kushal Malla bowled a steady line with Rohit and Gill taking singles. Karan KC delivered the 16.6 over, where Rohit displayed an excellent shot, lofting a good length ball for a six over long-off. The rest of the over saw singles and a wide.
Live Score IND 133/0 (18) CRR: 7.39 REQ: 2.4
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Fifty For Gill
In the 15th over, Lamichhane kept it tight with no runs off Rohit's bat. Gill added a single. There was an unsuccessful LBW review against Rohit. Gill reached his fifty with a boundary and contributed more singles. The over yielded 12 runs. In the 14.6 over, Rajbanshi conceded singles and Rohit smashed a six.
Live Score IND 120/0 (16) CRR: 7.5 REQ: 3.57
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Fifty For Rohit
Kushal Malla bowled a tidy line with no runs from Rohit. Gill cut for a single, then shimmied down the pitch for a not-so-perfectly middled straight boundary. He followed with a cut for no run and an ease to cover. Rohit reached his fifty and powered a four with a pull shot. Gill contributed singles with knocks to long-on and flicks to deep mid-wicket. A poor delivery from Kami allowed Gill to clip for four.
Live Score IND 101/0 (14) CRR: 7.21 REQ: 4.89
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Rohit Flicks It For A Six
Dipendra Singh kept it tight with Rohit unable to score. Rohit then pulled off a remarkable sitting flick for a six on a quicker delivery. Gill drove one to long-on, and Rohit managed a single by chopping the ball towards cover. Gill jabbed a flatter delivery to long-on, and the over concluded with a pushback to Airee.
Live Score IND 85/0 (12) CRR: 7.08 REQ: 5.45
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: NEP Need Quick Wickets
Dipendra Singh bowled a tidy over, with Gill cutting to backward point and both batsmen picking singles. Rohit miscued a reverse sweep but managed to block a low delivery. The over produced 9 runs. Lamichhane delivered the 8.6 over, Rohit drove wide to deep point for a single, and Gill got a single, dragging it to mid-wicket. Gill then unleashed a powerful lofted shot for a massive six. Lamichhane kept it tight for the rest of the over, with Gill defending one to cover, and Rohit adding one to long-off.
Live Score IND 64/0 (10) CRR: 6.4 REQ: 6.23
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Rohit On Attack
In the 7th over, Rajbanshi conceded 12 runs. Rohit managed a single, followed by a wide. Rohit and Gill contributed with twos and singles. Lamichhane's over saw Rohit's slogsweep for six, a boundary, and singles.
Live Score IND 52/0 (8) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 6.2
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Tight Bowling By Nepal
Rajbanshi bowled a tight line, with Gill defending and pushing to extra cover. Rohit managed a single with a punch to long-on. Gill then cut hard for a single to deep point. He played back a length ball to the bowler. The over was tidy. Karan KC came in for the 4.6 over and Rohit executed a fine scoop for a boundary. Gill tucked one for a single. Gill defended the next two deliveries, and then played a cracking cut through covers for a boundary. The last ball was cut to backward point.
Live Score IND 33/0 (6) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 6.59
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Spinner Into The Attack
Rajbanshi delivers some singles to Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Karan KC bowls to Rohit and Shubman Gill, with Rohit trying to steer a delivery but missing.
Live Score IND 22/0 (4) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 6.47
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Here are the updated regulations
Powerplay 1: Covers overs 1 to 5.
Powerplay 2: Encompasses overs 6 to 19.
Powerplay 3: Encompasses overs 20 to 23.
In this revised format, each team is allowed three bowlers to deliver a maximum of 5 overs each, while two bowlers can bowl up to 4 overs each.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Play Resumes
After a substantial hiatus, nearing almost two hours, we find ourselves back in action, all credit to the exceptional work of the ground staff. Now, India faces the task of scoring an additional 128 runs in 125 deliveries, and they have a full complement of 10 wickets in hand. As the players take their positions on the field, keep an eye out for Karan, who has positioned a slip fielder...
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: New Rules For The Rain-Curtailed Match
The action is poised to recommence at 10:15 PM, featuring a 23-over chase. The DLS-adjusted target for the team is 145 runs.
LIVE IND Vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: 23 overs game
The umpires stride purposefully onto the field for the inspection, engaging in a brief conversation with the curator before swiftly returning. They will now convey this information to both team captains. It appears that Paul Wilson is holding a piece of paper, likely indicating the revised DLS score. The breaking news is that play is set to resume at 22:15 local time, with a total of 23 overs remaining in the match.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Game Likely To Be Called Off
There is a small window of opportunity for us to witness some cricket action. As per the curator's assessment, he requires a 30-minute window. At 10 o'clock, there is a possibility that they might make the ground available for inspection. In order to have a game, we must initiate play by 10:20, allowing India 20 overs to bat. Failure to begin by 10:20 would result in the match being canceled. The absolute cutoff time for the game is 11:36.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Covers Are Off
The process of removing the covers has commenced. The ground staff has been diligent in preventing the collected water from spilling onto the outfield. However, a drawback is that a significant amount of water has now accumulated near the area where the boundary cushions are typically placed.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Rain has stopped
The deadline for commencing a 20-over chase is 10:30 PM local time. Jayaraman Madanagopal, the reserve umpire, currently stands in the center of the field, unaccompanied by an umbrella. The rain has ceased, and the ground personnel has initiated the removal of the covers.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Covers Likely To be Taken Off
Action stirs in the middle as the first two layers of the centre cover are gradually removed, only to be quickly replaced. The scene encapsulates the nature of the day in Pallekele.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: No Luck For Cricket Fans
Pallekele continues to experience rain. The entire ground remains under cover. No new developments to report at this time.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Rain Getting Heavier
The rain seems to have intensified, prompting the arrival of more covers. Spectators in the stands have raised their umbrellas. Persistent rain may become a theme in Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup, potentially leading the ACC to relocate Super Four round games from Colombo.
Live Score IND 17/0 (2.1) CRR: 7.85 REQ: 4.47
Rain stops play - India need 214 runs
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Rain Stops Play Again!
Play halted again. Ravi Shastri reports a persistent drizzle. We already lost nearly an hour to rain in the first innings, and it seems we could lose more overs. The rain is intensifying as I write.
Live Score IND 17/0 (2.1) CRR: 7.85 REQ: 4.47
Rain stops play - India need 214 runs
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Here we go then!
Karan KC has troubled Team India captain in the first over with two LBW shouts and a ball missing the outside edge. Dream Start For Nepal.
Live Score IND 1/0 (1) CRR: 1 REQ: 4.69
India need 230 runs
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Aasif Sheikh On Not Converting Start
"I got the start and was looking to maximise it. Wanted to bat till the 40th over but that didn't happen. We were expecting 240-250, but 230 is a good score and I think we can defend it. This is the biggest day for us. We are playing good cricket at this level. The six-metre length, the ball is doing something from that area, we are going to bowl in that area. Nepali crowd is all over here, we'd like to thank them. Everywhere we play, they come to support us."
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Can Nepal Defend Total?
India's fielding struggled with three dropped catches and fumbles, while their bowling, aside from Jadeja, lacked impact. Nepal's fearless play led to a competitive total, with openers scoring well. Rain disrupted play, affecting the ball's speed. India's batting now faces the challenge of adapting to these conditions.
LIVE India vs Nepal Score: Nepal bowled out
Nepal are bowled out for 230 runs in 48.2 overs as Siraj takes the last wicket with Shami getting two in the previous over. A good comeback from Team India after plenty of serious misfields and bowling.
NEP: 230 (48.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Gone!
Sompal Kami 48 (56) caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Mohammed Shami. Nepal go eight down now Kami tries to swing one out of the park but only gets a nick on it.
NEP: 228/8 (47.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Nepal take charge
A six off Hardik Pandya and 11 runs from that over for Nepal, wow! They are giving everything they have against Team India today.
NEP: 219/7 (46.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: 5 left
India with another blunder in the field as Nepal take 3 runs off overthrows. India captain Rohit Sharma not looking in a happy mood at the moment.
NEP: 205/7 (45 Overs)
LIVE India vs Nepal Score: 6 overs left
Just six overs left no for Nepal and India bring Mohammed Siraj to bowl few of the last overs. Can Nepal get to a total above 250?
NEP: 202/7 (44 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Kuldeep eyes wicket
Kuldeep Yadav has come in to bowl his last one in hope of getting a wicket here. Nepal seven down with Sompal as their last hope to get things done.
NEP: 194/7 (42.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Nepal Score: Pandya strikes!
Dipendra Singh LBW by Hardik Pandya, Nepal go seven down with close to 8 overs left for the innings.
NEP: 194/7 (41.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Nepal Score: Captain not happy
Rohit Sharma is not happy with the fielding but one cannot blame the players in the middle too much as the field is wet and so is the ball.
NEP: 184/6 (40 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Jadeja finishes
Ravindra Jadeja finishes his spell with 3 wickets and 40 runs. Hardik Pandya continues his attack for Team India.
NEP: 183/6 (39 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Action continues
Hardik Pandya comes in to finish his over as we get set to play cricket again. Rohit was not happy with the team while walking back following the misfields.
NEP: 178/6 (38 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: 6:45
We have an official resume time, it is 6:45 PM (IST) if the rain does not return. No overs have been lost.
NEP: 178/6 (37.5 Overs)
India vs Nepal LIVE Score: Covers coming off
The covers are being taken off now as there is no rain in the middle now. Hopefully, the play will resume soon by the looks of it.
NEP: 178/6 (37.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: India's Expected Target
India will have a target of 207 runs in the 37 overs if Nepal do not bat again due to rain. The weather conditions don't look very promising at the moment.
India vs Nepal LIVE Score: Rain stops play
Rain has stopped play in Sri Lanka as both team players walk back to the dugout. The fielding has been bad from India so far and captain Rohit Sharma does not look happy.
NEP: 178/6 (37.5 Overs)
India vs Nepal LIVE Score: Rain scare
The groundstaff are ready to take the covers on and it looks like we will have a stop to this contest at the moment.
NEP: 176/6 (37.3 Overs)
India vs Nepal LIVE Score: Nepal keep fighting
Nepal are keeping the fight on as they show some good intent against Shami. Airee and Sompal are in the middle for Nepal at the moment.
NEP: 162/6 (35.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup: Shami brought in
Mohammed Shami brought into the attack now by India, Nepal are six down at the moment with 150 runs on the board.
NEP: 151/6 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Gone!
Gulshan Jha 23 (35) caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Mohammed Siraj. India take another wicket as Siraj gets his first one of the day.
NEP: 145/6 (32 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Kuldeep attacks
Kuldeep Yadav is still searching for his wicket of the day. Nepal are five down with Gulshan Jha in the middle at the moment.
NEP: 145/5 (31 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Gone!
Big wicket! Aasif Sheikh 58 (97) caught by Virat Kohli bowled by Mohammed Siraj. What a knock by Sheikh, Kohli takes a simple catch as Nepal go 5 down.
NEP: 135/4 (30 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Siraj in attack
Mohammed Siraj is into the attack looking for his first wicket of the day but Aasif Sheikh is batting brilliantly in the middle at the moment.
NEP: 132/4 (29.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Nepal: Nepal bounce back
Nepal are slowly coming back into this contest with a partnership between Gulshan and Sheikh in the middle.
NEP: 125/4 (28.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score Asia Cup: Fifty for Aasif
Aasif Sheikh completes his fifty in 88 balls, a brilliant knock against an attack like India here in Sri Lanka. He needs to bat deep today for his side.
NEP: 118/4 (27.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score Asia Cup: Gulshan, Sheikh to carry
Aasif Sheikh and Gulshan are in the middle for Nepal and they need to build up a solid partnership from here.
NEP: 109/4 (26.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Nepal Score: India looking for wickets
India are desperate for wickets at the moment, Jadeja and Yadav keeping the Nepal batters on their toes at the moment.
NEP: 109/4 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Sheikh near fifty
Aasif Sheikh is batting on 46 off 78 balls at the moment with 7 fours so far. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav continue attack for India.
NEP: 106/4 (23.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Gone!
Another one, it is Ravindra Jadeja again who strikes for India, that is his third wicket of today. Nepal go 4 down now.
NEP: 102/4 (22.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Spin twins in
India's spin twins are in and it has been very tight for the Nepal batters so far. They have already lost two wickets to Jadeja since the spin has come in.
NEP: 100/3 (21.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Gone!
Rohit Sharma takes one at slip as Rohit Paudel 5 (8) walks back to the pavilion, Nepal are 3 down now. Jadeja gets another one.
NEP: 95/3 (20.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Maiden
Another maiden over from India as Kuldeep finishes his first over with ease. Jadeja and Yadav trying to make life difficult for Nepal batters.
NEP: 92/2 (19.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Kuldeep comes in
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been brought in by captain Rohit Sharma now in search of a wicket. Nepal will be very careful in front of this spinner.
NEP: 89/2 (18.3 Overs)
LIVE NEP vs IND Score: Eyes on Paudel
Nepal captain Rohit Paudel is in the middle and the focus is on him now. India attack with Thakur and Jadeja at the moment.
NEP: 87/2 (17 Overs)
LIVE Nepal vs India score: Gone!
Bhim Sharki 7 (17) out bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, Nepal batters get out as he chops the ball onto his stumps.
NEP: 77/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE Nepal vs India score: Nepal fighting
Nepal are giving a good fight to India so far, the players look keen on making a statement today.
NEP: 73/1 (15 overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Jadeja comes in
Ravindra Jadeja attacks the stumps now for India as Nepal look to rebuild their innings after losing a wicket.
NEP: 69/1 (14 overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup score: Another maiden
Brilliant bowling from Pandya, his last two overs have been maiden and it is Ravindra Jadeja into the attack now.
NEP: 67/1 (13 overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup: India look for wickets
India looking for more wickets now with Pandya and Thakur continuing the attack. Sheikh and Bhim Sharki in th middle for Nepal.
NEP: 67/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Maiden over
Hardik Pandya bowls a maiden over for India as the Men in Blue slowly try to take a grip on this contest.
NEP: 65/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Gone!
Kushal Bhurtel 28 (25) caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Shardul Thakur. Thakur finds the breakthrough for India now.
NEP: 65/1 (10 overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Updates: Nepal attack
Nepal are taking the aggressive approach now against Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya. Bhurtel takes charge, he is on 32 off 23 balls.
NEP: 56/0 (9.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Updates: Pandya comes in
Rohit Sharma brings in Hardik Pandya to the attack looking for that first wicket of Nepal now. He replaces Mohammed Shami.
NEP: 42/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE India vs Nepal Score: Siraj attacks
Kushal Bhurtel batting on 22 off 17 balls with two boundaries and a six. Siraj and Shami struggling to find a breakthrough here.
NEP: 34/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: India eye wickets
The Nepal openers gave got their side to a steady start with 33 runs from six overs. Shami and Siraj continue the attack.
NEP: 33/0 (6.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Kushal on fire
Kushal Bhurtel is on fire at the moment, he is batting on 22 off 14 balls with two boundaries.
NEP: 33/0 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: 4 overs gone
Kusal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh have survived the first four overs from Siraj and Shami, a really impressive and steady start from Nepal here.
NEP: 18/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup: Siraj & Shami attack
Mohammed Shami and Siraj are steaming in hard to get an early breakthrough for India. Nepal openers have their tails up and are giving no easy picking to the pacers.
NEP: 12/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Bright start for Nepal
Two overs gone and Nepal have got a boundary off Mohammad Siraj as he gifts one to Sheikh on his pads and he helps the ball on its way to the boundary.
NEP: 8/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Match begins
Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel open for Nepal as Mohammed Shami attacks the stumps for India eyeing an early wicket.
NEP: 2/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.