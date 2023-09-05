Highlights | IND VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Team India Beat Nepal By 10 Wickets

IND VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Despite persistent rain threats, the diligent efforts of the ground staff ensured that a game unfolded. In the second innings, the match was curtailed to 23 overs, with India facing a revised target of 145. At the outset, Rohit and Gill had already amassed 17 runs from a mere 2.1 overs when rain briefly intervened. After the resumption of play, the dynamic duo adopted a patient approach before unleashing their attacking prowess.

Initially, Rohit adeptly negotiated the pacers, Karan and Komi, but as the innings progressed, he shifted his focus towards taking on the spinners. Rohit achieved his half-century in a mere 38 deliveries, while Gill reached his own milestone in 47 balls. Their partnership proved fruitful as they comfortably achieved the target with 17 balls to spare. Despite Nepal's commendable efforts, India's cricketing supremacy ultimately proved to be too much for their opponents to contend with.

Check Highlights from the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.