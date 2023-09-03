HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Teams Share Points
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rain Plays Spoilsport, Both Teams Awarded One Point Each.
IND VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score and Updates: The match has come to an untimely end, granting both teams one point each. Pakistan, as a result, secures a spot in the Super Fours. Although we witnessed only one innings, it was a thrilling spectacle before rain intervened. Under the unusual backdrop of overcast conditions, both captains opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma's astute decision at the toss saw him initiating the innings with a flurry of boundaries off Shaheen Afridi's deliveries. However, the tall left-arm speedster adjusted his length effectively after a rain interruption, leading to the rapid dismissals of Rohit and Virat Kohli.
Haris Rauf further compounded India's woes by removing Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, reducing India to 66/4 in the 15th over. Facing adversity, India mounted a remarkable comeback, with a spectacular 138-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. Despite their fine contributions, both batsmen fell in the 80s, and India's innings concluded at 266, even after a top-order collapse. Remarkably, the Pakistan pace trio claimed all ten wickets, yet India managed to post a competitive total, showcasing resilience in the face of early setbacks. Unfortunately, the cricketing action was cut short by the persistent rain, leaving fans and players yearning for more.
India Vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS: Teams shared points
India, Pakistan shared one point each after game got washed out in Pallekele.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Asia Cup Points Table
In the 2023 Asia Cup's Group A, Pakistan leads with 3 points after a dominant win against Nepal and a no-result against India. India has 1 point from the game against Pakistan, which ended in a no-result. Nepal is at the bottom of the group with no points. The competition in Group A remains intense as teams aim for knockout stage qualification.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: India's Next Game
India's next crucial encounter in the Asia Cup is scheduled for September 4th, Monday, against Nepal. This clash, marking the 5th Match in Group A, will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The match is set to commence at 07:30 GMT, translating to 3:00 PM local time. As Team India aims to secure their spot in the Super Four stage, all eyes will be on this highly anticipated showdown against Nepal.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan In Super 4
Pakistan has now accumulated three points in two matches, adding to the two points they earned from their initial victory against Nepal. This achievement has guaranteed their place in the Super Four stage. Meanwhile, India currently holds one point and will need to defeat Nepal in their upcoming match on September 4 to advance to the Super Four stage.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Becomes First Team To Qualify For Next Stage
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Unfortunate End!
Unfortunately, the match has been called off due to persistent rain. Both teams will receive one point each, securing Pakistan's place in the Super Fours. Despite a top-order collapse, India posted a competitive total of 266, with a remarkable 138-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. However, the rain played spoilsport, and there was no further cricketing action.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Match Called Off
The rain persists, and the pitch remains under cover, leading us towards uncertain territory. Javagal Srinath has recently exchanged pleasantries with Babar Azam and is now doing the same with the Indian players.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Just 1 Hour Remaining
With just slightly over 60 minutes remaining, the cutoff time for a 20-over match is set at 10:27 PM local time (9:57 PM PKT). If the game doesn't conclude within this timeframe, we might witness a no-result scenario.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: If the match is shortened
- For a 20-over match, Pakistan's target would be 155 runs.
- For a 30-over match, Pakistan's target would be 203 runs.
- For a 40-over match, Pakistan's target would be 239 runs.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: And The Covers Are Back On
It is frustrating for cricket fans, cricketers, and everyone who wants to watch good cricket. Before this rain the calculation was; Pakistan Need 226 runs in 36 overs.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Team India Out In The Middle
The umpires are currently on the field, engaged in a discussion with each other. Meanwhile, the Indian players are busy preparing for the match, visible as they conduct stretching exercises and warm-up routines right in the dressing room.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Umpires Out In The Middle
There is noticeable activity around the covers at the moment. The umpires are present on the field without umbrellas and are engaged in a discussion with the ground staff. It seems that the rain has subsided, as they are now in the process of removing the covers.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain-Curtailed Match
In case the number of overs is curtailed, Pakistan's adjusted target will be as follows:
- 254 runs if the match is reduced to 45 overs.
- 239 runs if the match is shortened to 40 overs.
- 203 runs if the game is limited to 30 overs.
- 155 runs if the encounter is condensed to 20 overs.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: DLS Comes Into Play!!!
Based on our calculations, it is expected that we will begin losing overs after 8:21 PM. This estimation takes into account the 53-minute delay caused by the two rain interruptions during the first innings. Typically, there is a one-hour buffer before overs start getting deducted. It is worth noting that Rahul Dravid, our team's representative, was seen receiving what appears to be the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) sheet from the match referee, Javagal Srinath.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Covers Being Removed
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain Delays Start Of 2nd Innings
The persistent rain has led to the entire cricket ground being enveloped by covers. Observing the live visuals, it is evident that the forthcoming run chase will be subject to a rain-curtailed format. Presently, the situation does not appear to hold much promise. However, we encourage you to stay tuned and regularly visit this platform for the most recent updates.
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi After Excellent Bowling
"That was our plan with the new ball. I think both (Virat and Rohit) were crucial wickets, every batter is the same for me. But I think I liked Rohit's wicket better. The plans by our fast bowlers worked. Naseem is bowling at 150 kph, really happy with that, he's really fast. The new ball might swing and seam, nothing much after that. It will be easier to score runs once the ball gets old (in the run chase)."
Live Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Where Did Pakistan Missed The Trick?
Pakistan lost control of the game for a while. Their spin bowlers seemed to lack their usual spark, and their fielding was far from sharp. However, Ishan Kishan displayed brilliant batting, blending aggression with smart shot selection. The much-needed breakthrough for Pakistan came when Haris Rauf managed to end the century partnership. After Kishan's departure, Hardik Pandya accelerated the run rate, but just as another partnership began to flourish, Shaheen Afridi struck by dismissing both Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over. India's fortunes took a tumble, slipping from 239/5 to 266/10. Naseem Shah's performance with the ball was exceptional, even though he had some bad luck in his initial spell as he couldn't claim any wickets. However, he made a strong comeback, eventually finishing with a valuable three-wicket haul.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: Can India Defend This Total?
India's innings came to an end at 266 runs, and it was the Pakistani fast bowlers who did all the damage. Initially, Shaheen Afridi aimed for the swinging inswinger but couldn't find the breakthrough with that strategy. However, a rain delay prompted him to slightly adjust his length, resulting in quick dismissals of the experienced Indian batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Haris Rauf, on the other hand, delivered a short ball to remove Shreyas Iyer and then trapped a struggling Shubman Gill with a fuller one. With India reeling at 66/4, it appeared that Pakistan had a firm grip on the match. That's when Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya stepped in. They displayed exceptional composure and constructed a pivotal 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
LIVE IND vs PAK: India bowled out for 266
India are bowled out for 266 runs as Jasprit Bumrah gets caught by Agha Salman bowled by Naseem Shah. Shaheen Afridi was the best pick from Pakistan's bowling attack today.
IND: 266 (48.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Afridi completes spell
What a spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi, just 35 runs given away and he has taken four wickets for Pakistan. One of his best performances.
IND: 261/8 (48 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Boom Boom
It 'Boom Boom' Bumrah in the middle, taking the charge against Pakistan bowling. He is batting on 11 off 9 balls at the moment.
IND: 252/8 (47 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup score: Bumrah packs Afridi
Jasprit Bumrah gets a boundary off Afridi, a well played shot over mid-on. Pakistan are hunting for the remaining two overs at the moment.
IND: 252/8 (46 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup score: Thakur departs
A team hat-trick for Pakistan as Naseem Shah removes Shardul Thakur with his pace, a brilliant catch from Shadab Khan. Pakistan are back in this contest now.
IND: 246/5 (45 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup score: Gone!
Ravindra Jadeja 14 (22) caught behind by Rizwan bowled by Shaheen Afridi. Earlier, Pandya was trapped by the pacer with a slower one. Pakistan bounce back in this contest now.
IND: 242/5 (44 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Score: Naseem into the attack
Naseem Shah into attack now for Pakistan as Babar Azam hopes he can take a wicket here and get things under control. Just 2 runs from that Naseem over.
IND: 239/5 (43 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Score: Pandya inching close to ton
Pandya is just 14 runs away from getting his century against Pakistan today. What a knock from him so far it has been, absolutely sensational batting from Pandya.
IND: 237/5 (42 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Score: India eye 300
India are eyeing a total of 300 on the board with Jadeja and Pandya in the middle. Shardul Thakur is still to come in and they can attack the bowling now.
IND: 226/5 (41 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup score: Pandya on fire
Hardik Pandya takes Haris Rauf to the cleaners, 3 boundaries from that over of Rauf. India looking in a good situation at the moment.
IND: 221/5 (40 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Jadeja to settle
Ravindra Jadeja is in the middle and India will be hoping he settles down quickly to get some important runs on the board.
IND: 209/5 (39 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Gone!
Haris Rauf traps Ishan Kishan as the left-hander walks back to the pavilion after scoring 82 off 81 balls against Pakistan. Ravindra Jadeja walks in at number 7 now.
IND: 204/5 (38 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup: India cross 200
Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya are on fire at the moment, they have turned this contest upside down with some really good batting in the middle.
IND: 202/4 (37 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: India in control
Ishan Kishan is getting some treatment in the middle, it looks like he has injured his back or has got a cramp on his thigh muscle.
IND: 187/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup: India on top
India are in complete control at the moment and they will surely look to post 300 runs on the board now with Kishan and Pandya ready to take charge in the middle.
IND: 183/4 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Fifty for India
Hardik Pandya has completed his fifty in 62 balls, just 3 boundaries from his innings so far but what a brilliant knock from him as well.
IND: 178/4 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Six!
Ishan Kishan smashes one over the head of Mohammad Nawaz, It is looking very ugly for Pakistan now. They need to get a wicket as soon as possible.
IND: 172/4 (33.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Pakistan desperate for wicket
The body language of Pakistan players is not looking fired up as it was when India got 4 down. They are desperate for a wicket at the moment.
IND: 160/4 (32 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup: India look dangerous
India are looking in a dangerous mood right now as both Pandya and Kishan have settled down very nicely. Now they can shift gears anytime with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur still to come.
IND: 156/4 (31 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup: 30 gone
30 overs gone and India have got to a good stage now with Pandya and Kishan set in the middle. A century from Kishan will be icing on the cake for India now.
IND: 149/4 (30 Overs)
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: India bounce back
India are back in this contest with a solid partnership from Pandya and Kishan in the middle. Agha Salman continues attack for Pakistan.
IND: 147/4 (29 Overs)
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Fifty for Kishan
Ishan Kishan has completed his fifty in just 54 balls, what a super impressive knock from the left-hander. India slowly coming back into this contest.
IND: 141/4 (28.2 Overs)
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Pandya takes slow approach
Hardik Pandya is on 33 off 41 balls as Salman Agha comes into the attack now for Pakistan.
IND: 135/4 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Afridi searching for wicket
Pakistan are desperate for a wicket at the moment as India are slowly coming back into this contest with Kishan and Pandya.
IND: 134/4 (26 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Afridi gives 6
6 runs from that Shaheen Afridi over but there was a little bit of tension in the minds of Indian cricket fans when he came back to bowl.
IND: 127/4 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Kishan close to fifty
Just eight runs more for Ishan Kishan to score his first fifty against Pakistan. Shaheen Shah Afridi is back into the attack for Pakistan now.
IND: 121/4 (24 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: 23 gone
23 Overs gone and India have 117 runs on the board with the loss of four wickets. Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan have built a hopeful partnership in the middle now.
IND: 117/4 (23 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Pandya, Kishan in middle
Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan are batting smartly in the middle, taking no risk at all for the moment. A wicket here for Pakistan will make things very ugly for India.
IND: 112/4 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Pandya to carry
Hardik Pandya needs to deliver today, it has been a while since he has played a match-winning knock for India and today is the perfect opportunity.
IND: 108/4 (21 Overs)
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates Asia Cup: 100 runs crossed
Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya are in the middle as India cross the 100-run mark inside twenty overs. Shadab and Nawaz continue attack for Pakistan.
IND: 102/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Another tight over
Another tight over from Shadab Khan just 3 runs from that one, both Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan taking the safe approach for a while.
IND: 94/4 (19 Overs)
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates Asia Cup: Pak take DRS
Pakistan take a review for Ishan Kishan caught behind appeal by Mohammad Rizwan, the ultra-edge shows nothing on the screen and Nawaz finishes his over with 4 runs off it.
IND: 92/4 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Kishan takes charge
Ishan Kishan with a maximum off Haris Rauf. He gets the Indian crowd going in the stands with some really good cricket shots. He is batting on 28 off 26 balls at the moment.
IND: 89/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Big wicket
Shubman Gill 10 (32) cleaned up by Haris Rauf, Pakistan are on a roll as India go 4 down inside 15 overs. Hardik Pandya joins Ishan Kishan in the middle now.
IND: 83/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup: India look to rebuild
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have the responsibility in the middle to buildup a solid partnership after their side have lost three wickets in quick succession.
IND: 65/3 (14 Overs)
IND vs PAK: 'Shaheen Afridi Owns Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma,' Fans Go Crazy As Pakistan Pacer Removes Star Duo, Watch Video Here
LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Play begins
Play resumes as Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan walk back out in the middle after rain stops. Suddenly the sun has come out and it is Haris Rauf for Pakistan who will continue the attack.
IND: 58/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Weather update
India have lost three key wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer so far. Now the focus is on Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Good news for fans is that covers are coming off now again.
IND: 51/3 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Weather Update: Rain is back
Rain is back as the umpires call out the groundstaff for the covers. The players are walking back to the dugout. Pakistan would be really happy with the outcome so far.
IND: 51/3 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Gone!
Shreyas Iyer 14 (9) caught by Fakhar Zaman bowled by Haris Rauf. Pakistan with another wicket as Iyer gets trapped with the short ball, he smashes it right in the hands of short-square fielder.
IND: 49/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas walks in
Shreyas Iyer has walked in at number 4 and he is looking in fine rhythm at the moment. He has smashed two fours so far in the seven balls he has played.
IND: 42/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Kohli gone!
Virat Kohli 4 (7) out bowled by Shaheen Afridi. Chopped on to the stumps, a length delivery, Kohli was looking to knock it on the side for a single but it has been chopped onto his stumps.
IND: 29/2 (6.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Gone!
Shaheen Afridi strikes! Rohit Sharma 11 (22) out bowled. India have lost their skipper after the break. The rain break has worked wonders for Pakistan.
IND: 17/1 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Weather update
The play can begin anytime soon. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have not walked inside the dressing room yet, they are still waiting in the dugout.
IND: 15/0 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Updates: Covers are off
Covers are coming off as the rain stops. The officials will have an inspection soon about when the play can begin again. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill can walk out at any point of time now.
IND: 15/0 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Updates: Match condition
Shubman Gill is still on zero off eight balls whereas Rohit Sharma is on 11 off 18 after facing Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah in the starting of the innings.
IND: 15/0 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Rain stops play
Just 4.2 overs and we have rain stopping the exciting clash between India and Pakistan. This was expected but the showers looked very heavy when the umpires decided to pause the game.
IND: 15/0 (4.2 Overs)
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma On Top
Rohit Sharma faced Shaheen Afridi's bowling. He played cautiously, facing inswinging yorkers and a short delivery outside off. Afridi managed to beat Rohit's defense but was also flicked stylishly for a boundary. Naseem Shah, on the other hand, bowled a length delivery that kept low, and Rohit left it alone as it bounced low to the keeper.
Live Score IND 14/0 (3) CRR: 4.67
India opt to bat
Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's Catch Dropped
Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit, who opens his account with a boundary. The delivery comes in at 137kph, targeting Rohit's pads. Rohit elegantly flicks it in the air, and the square leg fielder makes a valiant effort to reach it. He dives to his left and manages to get both hands on the ball but unfortunately can't hold onto the catch. It's a missed opportunity! Instead, it results in four runs for Rohit.
Live Score IND 6/0 (1) CRR: 6
India opt to bat
IND vs PAK LIVE: Teams out for national anthems
India and Pakistan teams are now out for the national athems. We are nottoo far away from the ball number one of the match.
IND vs PAK LIVE: Check playing 11s
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India vs Pakistan LIVE: Toss News
Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, India To Bat First. Paying 11s coming up shortly. Stay tuned.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup LIVE: Kohli, Ishan in the zone
Looks like this is going to be a Asia Cup debut for Ishan Kishan. He was seen taking throwdowns ahead of the match. Toss coming up soon.
IND vs PAK LIVE Updates: Toss Coming Up As Rain Stays Away
The toss will take place on time, that is 2.30 pm IST. The rain gods have been kind in the last half an hour or so. Pakistan team in a huddle. Indian team doing the warmups.