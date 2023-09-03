HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Teams Share Points

IND VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score and Updates: The match has come to an untimely end, granting both teams one point each. Pakistan, as a result, secures a spot in the Super Fours. Although we witnessed only one innings, it was a thrilling spectacle before rain intervened. Under the unusual backdrop of overcast conditions, both captains opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma's astute decision at the toss saw him initiating the innings with a flurry of boundaries off Shaheen Afridi's deliveries. However, the tall left-arm speedster adjusted his length effectively after a rain interruption, leading to the rapid dismissals of Rohit and Virat Kohli.

Haris Rauf further compounded India's woes by removing Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, reducing India to 66/4 in the 15th over. Facing adversity, India mounted a remarkable comeback, with a spectacular 138-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. Despite their fine contributions, both batsmen fell in the 80s, and India's innings concluded at 266, even after a top-order collapse. Remarkably, the Pakistan pace trio claimed all ten wickets, yet India managed to post a competitive total, showcasing resilience in the face of early setbacks. Unfortunately, the cricketing action was cut short by the persistent rain, leaving fans and players yearning for more.

