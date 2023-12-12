HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I Full Scorecard: South Africa Beat India By 5 Wickets (DLS method)

The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa was hit by rain but in the end the home side won the contest by 5 wickets (DLS Method). Their target was cut short to 152 runs in 15 overs to chase after India reached 180 in 19.3 overs. The first match of the three-game series got washed out in Durban. The second match is in Gqeberha and the match will be played at St George's Park. Both team will be looking to take a series lead today. Team India landed in the city on Monday and had no time to hit the nets. However, this lack of one day's practice will have no effect on their performance as they have been playing T20Is for the last 20 days.

Not all Indian players played at this venue in South Africa before. So, assessing the conditions was a challenge. Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain for this series, had said that the visitors are looking to play fearless cricket, something which they did against Australia at home.