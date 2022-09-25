Highlights India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Match ends with no result
Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 IND-L vs BAN-L (India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends) LIVE score and updates on our live blog here.
Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will face Bangladesh Legends in match no. 18th of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun on Sunday (September 25). India Legends are currently leading the points table with two victories in their four matches played with two no-results. On the other hand, Bangladesh Legends are at the bottom of the table with three defeats in three games and they will look to register their first win of the tournament.
India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends full Squads
India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ravi Gaikwad
Bangladesh Legends Squad: Mehrab Hossain, Nazimuddin, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif(c), Dolar Mahmud, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Shahadat Hossain, Tushar Imran, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed
Match DELAYED
RAIN DELAY
As rain delays the play again in the India vs Bangladesh Legends match, checkout Monty Panesar posting MS Dhoni's video for Deepti Sharma MANKAD incident.
Rain delay
India Legends need 93 runs in 96 balls to win with 9 wickets in hand. Rain delays the play once again in the Road World Safety Series 2022.
GONE!
Naman Ojha departs as Bangladesh Legends get the first breakthrough they were looking for. Abdul Razzak knocks over India Legends batter's stumps.
INDL - 29/1 (4 Overs), Raina 10 (8) & Badrinath 1 (5)
Here we go
Naman Ojha and S Badrinath open the batting for India Legends in their chase of 122 runs. Bangladesh Legends will eye an early breakthrough.
End of Innings!!!
Bangladesh finish at 121/9
Bangladesh Legends finish at 121/9 after 20 overs after the lower order of the Hossain-led side saved them from a disappointing total. Sachin Tendulkar and co now need 122 runs in 20 overs to win the game.
Equation after 15 overs
Bangladesh Legends struggling to put up a challenging total against the India Legends. Dhiman Ghosh batting on 22 off 19 is the last hope for the BAN-L to put up a respectable total.
BANL - 78/6 (15.3 Overs), Mashud 2 (3)
Bangladesh 5 down
Bangladesh Legends are 5 down now and they need to pickup the pace in order to put a challenging target on the scoreboard.
BANL - 61/5 (12 Overs), Ghosh 12 (13) & Sunny 0 (1)
Bangladesh in a tricky spot
Bangladesh Legends have lost 3 wickets inside 10 overs with not much runs on the board. India Legends bring in Pragyan Ojha to attack the stumps now.
BANL - 48/3 (9.4 Overs), Sadar 16 (29) & Ghosh 2 (3)
Aftab Ahmed takes charge on Gony
3 boundaries back to back on Gony as Aftab Ahmed takes the charge against India Legends.
BANL - 32/1 (5.5 Overs), Ahmed 17 (10) & Sadat 9 (17)
BAN-L 1 down
Mithun dismisses Bangladesh skipper Hossain for 3 off 8 balls. India Legends break the deadlock after the opposition starts off very slow.
BANL - 15/1 (4.4 Overs)
Bangladesh Legends start slow
BAN-L off to a slow and steady start after Sachin Tendulkar asked them to bat first ahead of the India Legends.
BANL - 11/0 (3.3 Overs), Hossain 3 (7) & Sadar 6 (14)
Four changes for India Legends
Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel and Rajesh Pawar dropped from the India Legends playing 11.
Toss update!
Sachin Tendulkar wins toss, India Legends opt to bowl first.
IND-L vs BAN-L Probable 11
IND-L: Sachin Tendulkar, Naman Ojha, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Gony, Pragyan Ojha, R Pawar, Rahul Sharma
BAN-L: M Hossain, Nazimuddin, A Ahmed, Kapali, N Sadat, D Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, M Sharif, D Mahmud, Razzak
Sachin and co thump England Legends
India legends vs Bangladesh Legends livestream details
