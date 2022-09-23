NewsCricket
T20 AUSTRALIA VS INDIA

Highlights India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma's brilliance guides India to 6-wicket win in 8 over match, level series 1-1

Follow India vs Australia 2nd T20I of the three match series (IND vs AUS 2nd T20I) LIVE score and updates on our live blog here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

Highlights India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma's brilliance guides India to 6-wicket win in 8 over match, level series 1-1
When India takes to the field in Nagpur for the second T20I against Australia, they will be seeking a chance at a series-levelling win after their bowling let them down previously in Mohali. The second T20I between India and Australia will start on Friday in Nagpur. Australia is currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after a four-wicket win in the first game in Mohali.

India has a lot to look into while starting their practice sessions. Lack of consistency as an all-round unit has let it down in the last few matches. It has been a while since the top order consisting of KL Rahul, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have fired in unison. The pattern of one or two of them failing and the other one clicking has been going on a regular basis. It is time they fix this unfortunate pattern as they have to play against two world-class sides, Australia and South Africa before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The form of middle-order players like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav has been a boon for India this year and they would like to keep this going.

23 September 2022
23:02 PM

That is it from the 2nd T20I between India and Australia. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.

23:01 PM
India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

AUS 90/5 (8)

IND 92/4 (7.2)

India won by 6 wkts - Match reduced to 8 overs per side due to wet outfield

23:00 PM

The finisher has done it! Its a six from Dinesh Karthik from the 1st ball he faced. And a four to follow. India level the series.

22:59 PM

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

AUS 90/5 (8)
IND 82/4 (7)  CRR: 11.71  REQ: 9
India need 9 runs in 6 balls

Rohit Sharma is four runs away from a brilliant fifty. India on the verge of leveling series.

22:52 PM

Hardik Pandya gone! AUS not letting this one slip away

Finch takes a superb catch as Pandya dismissed for 9 in 9 with one boundary in it.

22:41 PM

Two in two

Adam Zampa with back-to-back wickets for Australia and he takes out Virat Kohli 11 (6) and Suryakumar Yadav 0 (1) in two balls. Hardik Pandya is the next one to come now.

IND - 55/3 (4.3 Overs), Rohit 31 (14)

22:33 PM

GONE!

KL Rahul bowled in by Adam Zampa, beats him with the flight. Virat Kohli walks in at number 3.

IND - 40/1 (3 Overs), Kohli 1 (1) & Rohit 27 (11)

22:27 PM

India in control

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have begun the chase in fiery fashion as they take on the Australian bowling attack right from the start. Cummins goes for 10 in the second over after Hazlewood's expensive first one.

IND - 30/0 (2 Overs), Rohit 20 (8) & Rahul 9 (4)

22:20 PM

Skipper on FIRE

Rohit Sharma looks in the mood tonight as he smacks Josh Hazlewood for consecutive sixes after getting beaten in the first delivery he faced. Australia looking nervous now as the vintage version of Rohit Sharma starts off India's chase of 91 in style.

IND - 20/1 (1 Over), Rahul 7 (2) & Rohit 13 (4)

22:16 PM

Here we go!

Captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to begin their chase of 91 runs in 8 overs. Australia have got a huge advantage after Matthew Wade's blistering knock, India need something like that only to clinch this game and stay in contest of the 3-match series.

IND - 0/0 (0 Overs), need 91 runs in 8 overs

22:10 PM

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

AUS 90/5 (8)
IND 69/3 (6)  CRR: 11.5  REQ: 11
India need 22 runs in 12 balls

Rohit Sharma crafts two boundaries against Sean Abbott. India back in the game after tough Adam Zampa over.

22:04 PM

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary - Australia 90/5 in 8 overs

Three sixes by Wade against Harshal Patel in the final over of the innings. 43 off 20 for Wade. Yet another blistering knock by this southpaw.

22:01 PM

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary - Australia 71/4 in 7 overs

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a perfect yorker while Steve Smith bounce back with a beautiful boundary. Australia inching towards 90.

 

 

 

21:58 PM

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Australia 59/4 in 6 overs

Harshal Patel hammered for two boundaries by Wade. Harshal is really struggling since the comeback, and India need to find an option. Maybe Arshdeep?

21:55 PM
21:51 PM

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Australia 43/4 in 5 overs

Clean bowled! Jasprit Bumrah is back. He gets the BIG FISH Aaron Finch. 31 for Australia captain in just 15 balls.

 

 

21:49 PM
21:47 PM

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Australia 35/3 in 4 overs

Wade spoils the over for Axar with a boundary on the last ball of the over. What a spell Axar had. Two overs 13 runs and two wickets.

 

21:46 PM

Axar hits stumps yet again! Tim David goes for a big hit miss the ball but Axar is in no mood to miss anything. Tim David is gone for 2 in 3 balls. Wade joins the captain in the middle.

21:44 PM

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Australia 31/2 in 3 overs

Aaron Finch hits Yuzvendra Chahal for a six to take Australi to 31.

21:43 PM
21:41 PM

Aaron Finch and Tim David are out in the middle with 20 runs in two overs. Australia will be looking at at least 10 runs from over which could take them to 80.
 

21:39 PM

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

AUS 19/2 in 2 Overs

Glenn Maxwell is gone for a duck. Two wickets in the over for Team India. Axar Patel is in the wickets once again.

21:36 PM

Run-out! Thanks to a brilliant throw by Virat Kohli. Cameron Green gone for 5 runs in 4 balls.

21:34 PM

Virat Kohli drops what could have been the catch of the year! Green survives

21:23 PM

Two boundaries from the first over for Finch - IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE score and updates

Australia 10/0 in 1 Over

21:20 PM

Both teams playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

21:19 PM

Both team captains at the toss

Aaron Finch: We would have bowled first as well. Chasing in a small gave would have been good. We're happy with the way we played and the execution. We have two changes: Ellis is injured and Sams comes in. Sean Abbott comes in for Inglis.

Rohit Sharma: We're going to field first. It's nice, there are so many people who have come to watch us. It is nice to get a game. These games are challenging because you don't know what to do. You just have to go out and express yourself. Hopefully, we can put up a good show. Since it is an eight-over game, we had to make two changes: Bumrah comes in for Umesh Yadav. Bhuvi misses out too and Pant comes in.

21:19 PM
21:17 PM
21:16 PM

Toss Report

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Aaron Finch's Australia in the second T20I of the three-match T20I series here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Friday.

20:55 PM

Here's all you need to know about the 8-over game

20:44 PM

8-Over match to start at 9:30

Toss is to take place at 9.15. It is going to be 8 overs per side game. Two overs of powerplay in it. Three bowlers can bowl two overs in the innings while two to bowl one each.

20:26 PM

Umpires are out in the middle. One eye is on the watch while the other is on the pitch. Keep your fingers crossed.

20:21 PM
20:14 PM

What is the sub air system?

The sub air system is a technology invented by US-based company called SubAir Systems. It is a surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system.

20:12 PM
19:25 PM

How much time for the start and how many overs have we lost?

  • Till 1 hour, no overs are lost.
  • If the match does not start by 10.20, we can't even have a 5-over game.
19:13 PM

Is there another VIRAT innings waiting?

19:12 PM
19:11 PM

19:02 PM

Not great news for cricket fans as umpires are not happy with the damp patches on the ground and they have scheduled the next inspection at 8. It looks like we are not going to have a full game. Fans are waiting for the comeback of Bumrah and if he does not bowl four overs, they will be disappointed.

19:01 PM
18:58 PM

Umpires are out in the middle for the inspection, let us keep our fingers crossed

18:55 PM

1st T20I as it happened - Cameron Green, Matthew Wade shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets

18:47 PM
18:39 PM

18:35 PM

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE Score and Updates - Suryakumar Yadav says

It has been an amazing journey. Wonderful ride till now and am working hard for everything. I have enjoyed batting everywhere but number four is perfect for me. It helps me control the game. I enjoy batting when the pressure is high. The most important challenge in Australia would be for us to be smart with our shot selection. Everything else remains the same.

18:32 PM

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE Score and Updates - Toss delayed due to wet outfield

It was raining overnight in Nagpur and thus the outfield is still wet. The toss has been delayed due to the same. Groundsmen are working hard. Next inspection will take place at 7.

 

17:40 PM

Pitch Report by Ravi Shastri

Pretty overcast and it is very humid. This pitch looks tacky. Normally teams winning the toss bat first. With the rain around, teams might want to do otherwise. There is a darkish look to the pitch which suggests that the covers have been on. It is dry as well. It looks two-paced as well. The ball will hold up and turn. The par score is 150, and it shouldn't change much.

17:38 PM

Can Rohit Sharma's Team India bounce back?

17:04 PM

Team India in Nagpur

17:01 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd T20I from the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Friday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match. Stay tuned!

