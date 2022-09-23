Highlights India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma's brilliance guides India to 6-wicket win in 8 over match, level series 1-1

When India takes to the field in Nagpur for the second T20I against Australia, they will be seeking a chance at a series-levelling win after their bowling let them down previously in Mohali. The second T20I between India and Australia will start on Friday in Nagpur. Australia is currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after a four-wicket win in the first game in Mohali.

India has a lot to look into while starting their practice sessions. Lack of consistency as an all-round unit has let it down in the last few matches. It has been a while since the top order consisting of KL Rahul, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have fired in unison. The pattern of one or two of them failing and the other one clicking has been going on a regular basis. It is time they fix this unfortunate pattern as they have to play against two world-class sides, Australia and South Africa before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The form of middle-order players like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav has been a boon for India this year and they would like to keep this going.