Highlights India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Match Scorecard: Shreyas Iyer hits ton as India win by 7 wickets
IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Shikhar Dhawan’s India face Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in first of three ODIs. Check all LIVE Updates here
Trending Photos
Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will look to bounce back when they take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on October 9 (Sunday) in MS Dhoni's city Ranchi. India lost the 1st ODI by a small margin of 9 runs. There were a plenty of positives in that match, with Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson hitting fifties as well as taking Men in Blue to a winning position when the chips were down. Samson smashed an unbeaten 86 in the first ODI but was not able to finish the game for his side. He had admitted that he made mistakes himself when questioned about the intent of the top order batters. Samson said that batting in the first 20 overs in both the innings of that rain-curtailed 40-over match was difficult. He said that even South Africa struggled in the first half of their batting innings.
Preps _#TeamIndia geared up for the 2__nd ODI against South Africa. _#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/6sR45OvKsp — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022
Squads:
India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar
South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - India win by 7 wickets
India win by 7 wickets as Shreyas Iyer smacked a century. Ishan Kishan 93 (84) alongside Shreyas Iyer 113 (111) and Sanju Samson 30 (36) guided India over the line.
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - Shreyas Iyer hits ton
Shreyas Iyer completes his century, what a brilliant knock from the right-hander. He has smashed 14 fours and batted brilliantly in India's chase of 279 runs.
IND - 266/3 (43.4 Overs), Samson 23 (29) & Iyer 106 (106)
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - Equation after 40 overs
Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson in the middle as it looks like an easy ride for the Men in Blue now. Shreyas Iyer inching close to his century, brilliant batting by the right-hander so far.
IND - 237/3 (40.1 Overs), Samson 9 (16) & Iyer 90 (96)
India need 43 runs in 10 overs
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - GONE!
Ishan Kishan 93 (84) caught by Reeza Hendricks bowled by Fortuin. South Africa get the wicket they were looking for as Kishan departs after a blistering knock of 93. He smacked 4 boundaries and 7 sixes in his innings.
IND - 211/3 (36 Overs), Iyer 71 (80) & Samson 2 (7)
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer complete fifties as they dominate South African spinners. India were 40/2 at one point and this duo changed the course of the game.
IND 154/2 (27.1) CRR: 5.67 REQ: 5.47 India need 125 runs
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - Kishan & Iyer in middle
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are in the middle as Keshav Maharaj comes into the attack.
IND - 85/2 (18 Overs), Kishan 19 (35) & Shreyas 22 (26)
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - Rabada removes Gill
Kagiso Rabada gets his man again, Shubman Gill 28 (26) caught and bowled by the right-hand fast bowler. Two wickets of Gill in two matches for Rabada.
IND - 55/2 (10 Overs), Iyer 7 (6) & Kishan 5 (7)
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - Big wicket!
Shikhar Dhawan 13 (20) bowled in by Wayne Parnell. The left-hander comes down the track but gets his stumps knocked over.
IND - 35/1 (6.3 Overs), Gill 20 (19)
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - Gill & Dhawan looking good!
Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan have got India to a good start in their chase of 279 runs. Both openers looking in good touch at the moment, Bjorn Fortuin (left-arm spinner) is still bowling inside the first six overs.
IND - 26/0 (5 Overs), Gill 12 (14) & Dhawan 12 (16)
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - Maiden over!
Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill begin India's chase of 279 runs in 50 overs. South Africa off to a good start as Bjorn Fortuin bowls a maiden over.
IND - 0/0 (1 Over), Gill 0 (0) & Dhawan 0 (6)
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - South Africa finish at 278/8
South Africa finish at 278/8 after 50 overs. After a good display of middle-order batting from Reeza Hendricks 74 (76), Aiden Markram 79 (89). South Africa would be disappointed not to touch the 300-mark in this 2nd ODI vs India. The two quick dismissals of Klaasen after Markram's wicket handed India some momentum when South Africa were looking dangerous. David Miller played a contributing knock of 35 runs off 34 balls in the last 5-7 overs.
Shikhar Dhawan and co need 279 runs in 50 overs to win now
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - Thakur strikes
Shardul Thakur removes Wayne Parnell 16 (22) caught by Shreyas Iyer. Pressure on sulking on Parnell after a few dot balls and he decided to pull the trigger. David Miller is now joined by Keshav Maharaj.
RSA - 257/6 (46.4 Overs), Miller 23 (26) & Maharaj 1 (2)
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - Miller gets going
7 overs left for South Africa with 240 runs on the board and David Miller alonside Wayne Parnell is in the middle. India would be desperate to get the dangerous Killer-Miller out as he can attack anytime now.
RSA - 240/5 (43 Overs), Miller 16 (16) & Parnell 9 (12)
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - Tables turned!
First Heinrich Klaasen 30 (26) caught by Siraj bowled by Kuldeep Yadav and then 2 balls later Aiden Markram 79 (89) caught by Shikhar Dhawan bowled by Washington Sundar. India have broken the dangerous partnership in blink of an eye.
RSA - 217/5 (39 Overs), Miller 1 (4) & Parnell 1 (1)
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - RSA looking dangerous
Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram eye to take their team past 300 runs on scoreboard. Shikhar Dhawan brings in Avesh Khan to attack the stumps now.
RSA - 202/3 (36.3 Overs), Klaasen 19 (19) & Markram 77 (85)
LOOKING GOOD AIDEN
A fifth ODI half-century for Aiden Markram as he starts to increase his scoring rate#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/uTiLWuMdZw
— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 9, 2022
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI
Siraj once again provides the breakthrough. Reeza Hendricks departs after scoring 74 runs in 76 balls with the help of nine boundaries and a six. Heinrich Klaasen is the next batsman in.
RSA 170/3 (32.2) CRR: 5.26
LIVE IND vs SA, 2nd ODI
Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram have scored the fifties to take South Africa's score beyond 150. At one stage they were 40/2. Reeza has changed gears in last few overs while Markram is playing the anchor role.
RSA 151/2 (29.2) CRR: 5.15
LIVE IND vs SA, 2nd ODI
Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks steady South Africa's innings. Both the batters are inching towards fifty
RSA 110/2 (22) CRR: 5
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI
Reeza Hendricks is batting on 20 while Aiden Markram struggling to find the middle of the bat. India is bowling Kuldeep Yadav and M Siraj.
RSA 59/2 (15) CRR: 3.93
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI
Debutant Shahbaz Ahmed claims maiden ODI wicket as South Africa lose their second wicket. Janneman Malan departs after getting a start of 25 runs in 31 balls.
RSA 43/2 (11.1) CRR: 3.85
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd T20
Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan are taking South Africa's innings forward after the early blow. India have bowled Siraj, Sundar Shahbaz and Avesh.
RSA 36/1 (8.3) CRR: 4.24
LIVE score IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - Siraj removes QDK
Siraj draws the first blood as he removes South Africa opener, Quinton de Kock, for 5. Reza Hendricks joins Malan in the middle.
RSA 7/1 (2.2) CRR: 3
LIVE IND vs SA, 2nd ODI
Here we go! India is starting with M Siraj whole Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock is out in the middle for South Africa. High scoring game on the cards
LIVE IND vs SA, 2nd ODI - Pitch Report by Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar
"It isn't the biggest ground here, 60 meter boundaries and even the straight boundary isn't all that big. Not a blade of grass on this surface, looks firm and seems a typical surface. Square is very dry and there could be some reverse swing as the game progresses. A few cracks but there won't be a lot of grip, instead could be a lot more skid. Winning the toss, it will be tempting to bat first as the track can slow down later."
LIVE score IND vs SA 2nd ODI
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan
South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
LIVE score IND vs SA 2nd ODI - TOSS NEWS
South Africa win toss and they will bat first. Temba Bavuma out, Keshav Maharaj captaining Proteas today. Shamsi also out.
LIVE score IND vs SA 2nd ODI
Big match coming up and the big toos too. You can make your fantasy teams.
LIVE score IND vs SA 2nd ODI
India need a win today to level the series but Ranchi is very cloudy today. The rain has spread across North India at this time of the year.
LIVE score IND vs SA 2nd ODI
IND Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj
SA Possible XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
LIVE score IND vs SA 2nd ODI
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa to be played at MS Dhoni's home ground JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India are 0-1 down in the three-match series and will need to bounce back today to make level it.
Stay tuned for all latest updates here. Toss at 1 pm IST.
More Stories