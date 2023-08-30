In a stunning display of skill and determination, Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket team's captain, scripted a remarkable century, propelling his team to a commanding position in their Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal. The match, which began with Pakistan losing quick wickets at the top, saw Babar Azam's record-breaking century steal the spotlight.

Babar Azam's Century - A Class Apart



Pakistan found themselves in a precarious situation early in the innings, losing openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq with just 25 runs on the board. The pressure was on, but Babar Azam, in his trademark composed style, weathered the storm. His century, which came off 116 balls, was a testament to his sheer class and determination. Babar's innings included 11 boundaries and a towering six, showcasing his diverse range of shots and ability to build an innings.

The captain's innings not only stabilized Pakistan but also allowed them to post a competitive total of 247-4 in their allotted 43.3 overs. Partnering with Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed a valuable 44 runs, Babar Azam's century was the cornerstone of Pakistan's innings.

Records Tumble as Babar Shines

Babar Azam's century was more than just a match-saving effort; it was a record-breaking one too. The talented batsman etched his name in the annals of cricket history with several milestones. Babar Azam achieved the title of fastest to 19 ODI hundreds, accomplishing this feat in just 102 innings, leaving greats like Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, and David Warner trailing behind. Furthermore, he recorded the fewest ODI innings to 19 centuries, with just 102 innings, overshadowing the records of other prolific batsmen. Another significant achievement was becoming second on the list for the most ODI centuries for Pakistan, with 19 to his name, trailing only behind Saeed Anwar.

Twitter Erupts in Praise for Babar Azam

As Babar Azam reached his century, Pakistan's cricket fans took to Twitter to express their admiration. A Pakistan fan said, "Babar Azam reaches his superb 19th ton! Skipper Babar has also equaled the record of as many centuries as Pakistan legends Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar." Another fan chimed in, "Babar Azam's first 50 runs came in 72 balls. Babar Azam's next 50 runs came in 37 balls. A century off just 109 balls." And yet another supporter joined in, "Babar Azam is shifting his gear now. Six and fours coming at a brisk speed."