Highlights | SL VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE Score and Updates: Sri Lanka Win By 2 Wickets, Reach Final
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Highlights: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets book their berth in Sunday's final with Team India.
PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4s, Cricket Highlights: In the 2023 Asia Cup tournament, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in a crucial match on September 14 to earn a spot in the finals scheduled for September 17. India has already secured a spot in the final by defeating both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super Four stage, leaving only these two teams vying for the remaining slot. Pakistan seeks redemption after a humiliating loss to India in their previous match, while Sri Lanka faces the challenge of maintaining momentum.
In a rain-hit match on Thursday, Sri Lanka chased down 252-run target (DLS method) with Kusal Mendis leading the way with 91. Sri Lanka have entered the Asia Cup final for the 11th time in their history - the most by any team.
LIVE PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka in the finals
Sri Lanka have booked their seat in the finals. Asalanka gets the two runs needed off the last ball, what a thrilling contest we have had in Sri Lanka's Colombo. India will face Dasun Shanaka and co in the final on Sunday.
SL: 252/8 (42 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka score: SL 7 down
Sri Lanka need 8 runs in the last over, it is going right down to the wire. Shaheen Afridi has bowled his ninth over now, he still has one over left but we will not see that.
SL: 244/7 (41 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka score: Gone!
Dasun Shanaka 2 (4) caught by Nawaz bowled by Iftikhar Ahmed. Pakistan get another one and the pressure is on Sri Lanka now.
SL: 232/5 (39 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka score: Shanaka to carry
Captain Dasun Shanaka has the responsibilty to carry his team over the line today with 33 required off 30 balls.
SL: 219/4 (37 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka score: Mendis close to ton
Kusal Mendis 91 off 86 with 8 fours and 1 six. Asalanka along side him is on 17 off 21 balls with a six.
SL: 210/3 (35 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL: All eyes on Mendis
Kusal Mendis batting on 82 off 81 balls with 8 fours so far, he is expected to finish the game for Sri Lanka. Pakistan need to defend 56 in 54 balls at the moment.
SL: 196/3 (33 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL: Gone!
Sadeera Samarawickrama 48 (51) stumped by Rizwan bowled by Iftikhar Ahmed. It's the same combination which saved their batting, Pakistan with a glimmer of hope now.
SL: 180/3 (30.1 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL Score: 85 needed in 84
Sri Lanka need 85 runs in 84 balls with Mendis on 72 off 71 balls and Samarawickrama 41 off 45 with 3 fours.
SL: 167/2 (28 Overs)
LIVE SL vs PAK Asia Cup: Pakistan desperate for wickets
Pakistan are in a very difficult situation, one cannot blame them, two of their first choice pacers were not available for this and it is clearly visible what they are missing.
SL: 155/2 (26.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL Score Asia Cup: Mendis hits fifty
Kusal Mendis completes his fifty and is batting on 60 off 60 with 6 fours so far. Pakistan in desperate need of wickets at the moment else India will face Sri Lanka in the final.
SL: 145/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL Score: Lanka taking it slow
Sri Lanka are on a slow and steady wins the race idealogy now, they don't want to lose any wickets and cause panic. They will try to see this one out with 8 wickets in hand.
SL: 134/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Fifty partnership
A fifty run partnership between Mendis and Samarawickrama has been completed. Pakistan in deep trouble at the moment.
SL: 124/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Lanka need 141 runs
Sri Lanka now need 141 runs and they are on a way better run-rate than the required one. Pakistan need to do something and they need to do it very quickly.
SL: 111/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Gone!
Shadab delivers! Pathum Nissanka 29 (44) caught & bowled by SHadab Khan. Sri Lanka 2 down now as both openers walk back to the pavilion.
SL: 89/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Shadab struggling
Another day for Pakistan and the leg-spinner who is struggling at the moment to deliver for his captain. Mendis is a tremendous player of spin and he is showing that.
SL: 77/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh score: Trouble for PAK
Trouble for Pakistan as Sri Lanka batters look unaffected by the attack of Shadab and Mohammad Nawaz. Babar Azam with a lot of thinking to do now.
SL: 65/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh score: SL on top
Sri Lanka in control of this contest at the moment with both Nissanka and Mendis batting brilliantly in the middle. Shadab Khan comes into the attack now.
SL: 57/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE SL vs PAK Score: Mendis in good touch
Kusal Mendis is batting on 13 off 13 with two fours under his belt at the moment. Mohammad Wasim Jr. comes into the attack for Pakistan now.
SL: 43/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE SL vs PAK Score: Blunder!
Kusal Perera 17 (8) run out by Shadab Khan, what a pity, Sri Lanka lose their opener via runout after such a promising start. Positive signs for the Pakistan side though.
SL: 32/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE SL vs PAK Score: Lanka start steady
Sri Lanka start steady with Nissanka and Perera. Pakistan attack with Zaman Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi looking for a wicket early.
SL: 16/0 (3 Over)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Innnings
Chase begins as Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera open the batting for Sri Lanka and get 11 runs off the first over of the 42 to be bowled. Pakistan eyeing an early wicket to get a grip on this contest.
SL: 11/0 (1 Over)
LIVE SL vs PAK Score: Pakistan post 252
Pakistan have finished at 252 runs after 42 overs with Mohammad Rizwan playing a sensational knock of 86 off just 73 deliveries with 6 fours and 2 maximums. What a knock from the wicketkeeper-batter for the Men in Green.
PAK: 252/7 (42 Overs) - Innings Break
LIVE SL vs PAK Score: Gone!
Iftikhar Ahmed 47 (40) caught by Shanaka bowled by Matheesha Pathirana. Pakistan have lost their dangerous man but the damage has been done from them.
PAK: 238/6 (40.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs PAK Score: Pakistan bounce back
Pakistan have bounced back from the tricky spot as Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan have made look the Sri Lanka bowlers clueless for a while now.
PAK: 221/5 (39 Overs)
LIVE SL vs PAK: Pathirana comes in
Matheesha Pathirana has a job to do with two set batters in the middle looking to cause his team some trouble.
PAK: 197/5 (37 Overs)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pak VS SL: Fifty
Mohammad Rizwan has completed his fifty in just 53 balls with 3 fours and 2 maximums. What a special knock by the wicket-keeper batter of Pakistan.
PAK: 185/5 (35 Overs)
LIVE SL vs PAK: Defence mode for PAK
Pakistan playing smart as Mohammad Rizwan displays the perfect example of low-risk cricketing shots while getting the most runs from the bowlers.
PAK: 178/5 (33.5 Overs)
LIVE SL vs PAK score: Sri Lanka display heart
Sri Lanka are displaying some good bowling performance in the middle with Dhananajaya De Silva and Dunith Wellalage in the middle.
PAK: 145/5 (31 Overs)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Match resumes
Theekshana completes his over as 28th comes to an end. Just 14 more overs to go as the match has been reduced to 43 overs a side contest. Dhananjaya bowls from the other end.
PAK 134/5 (28.2)
SL vs PAK LIVE: Match resumes soon
Match to resume at 810 pm IST. Will be a 42 overs per side a contest now.
SL vs PAK LIVE: Rain Halts Play After Pakistan Lose 5th Wicket
Rain continues to play spoilsport in the Asia Cup 2023 clash vs Sri Lanka. The rain started to come down hard after Pakistan lost their fifth wicket in form of Mohammad Nawaz. And good news as visuals show that covers are coming off.
PAK 130/5 (27.4)
SL vs Pakistan LIVE Blog: Match to restart soon
Seems that was a passing shower.......errrr wait. They are back with the covers are they were removed a few moments ago. Groundstaff is back and the players are back to the dugout.
PAK 130/5 (27.4)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Rain Returns After Pakistan Lose 5th Wicket
The rain has returned right after Theekshana dismisses Mohammad Nawaz for just 12. Umpires wait for a bit and then decide to call the groundstaff to the middle with the covers, a sight we are bored of now. But what amazing groundstaff Colombo has they have been at it for the last one week.
PAK 130/5 (27.4)
SL VS PAK LIVE Score: Rizwan key here
Mohammad Rizwan need to ensure that he continues to bat till the end for Pakistan. After this pair, the lower order comes and Pakistan won't like that. We are seeing some aggression from Nawaz here.
PAK 123/4 (26.4)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE: Pakistan In Deep Trouble
Pakistan in trouble as they lose their fourth wicket of the day. Mohammad Haris departs for just 3. Pathirana with the second wicket. Mohammad Nawaz, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
PAK 108/4 (24.2)
SL vs PAK LIVE News: Shafique walks back
Abdullah Shafique walks back after scoring 52 off 69 balls. He is the third Pakistani wicket to fall today. Pathirana gets the first wicket of the day. Mohammad Haris comes in to bat and survives a caught behind review by Lanka.
PAK 103/3 (23)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE: Shafique Strikes Maiden ODI Fifty
Shafique comes good when the others are failing. He strikes his first fifty. Has played spin brilliantly, tacking the likes of Theekshana and Wellalage superbly.
PAK 98/2 (21.1)
SL VS PAK LIVE Score: Rizwan, Shafique go slow
Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique have slowed down since the departure of Babar. Dhananjaya de Silva, right-arm off break, comes into the attack now. Spin is the order of the day again for Sri Lanka.
PAK 95/2 (20.2)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Rizwan, Shafique Rebuild Innings
Theekshana and Wellalage bowling in tandem at the moment for Lankans. Rizwan has joined Shafique and the pair is working to rebuild the innings after departure of Babar.
PAK 84/2 (18.3)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Wellalage Dismisses Babar Azam
Wellalage strikes and removes the big man Babar. The 20-year-old sends back World No 1 Babar. Sri Lanka have their second wicket. They are over the moon with this wicket.
PAK 73/2 (16)
PAK vs SL LIVE Score: Babar coming into the groove
Babar Azam is now coming into the groove. He is batting with a strike rate of 93 and Pakistan would want him to get a big hundred today.
PAK 68/1 (14)
Asia Cup LIVR: Pakistan go past 50
Babar and Shafique take Pakistan past fifty run mark. Wellalage and Pathirana bowling in tandem at the moment. Sri Lanka need to break this stand which is beginning to look threatening.
PAK 57/1 (12.5)
LIVE Paksitan vs Sri Lanka: Test for pak
It is a big test for Pakistan today as Lanka opener Dasun Shanaka comes in to bowl with Dunith Wellage. Ten overs gone and Lanka have given away 40 runs.
PAK: 40/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL Score: Babar looking good
Looks like Babar Azam in going to produce an innings to remember today but in his way stands the Lanka bowling attack full of thythm.
PAK: 16/1 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Gone!
Sri Lanka bowlers are displaying some brilliant swing bowling at the moment, let's see if they can trouble the Pakistan openers without giving away too many runs on the board. And speak of the devil, Gone! Zaman 4 (11) out bowled by Madushanka.
PAK: 9/1 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Action jumps
Maiden Over From Pramod Madushanka as Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman open the batting for Pakistan. Sri Lanka looking to find an early wucjer
PAK: O/O (1 Over)
LIVE PAK vs SL: Lineups
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan.
LIVE PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Toss report
Pakistan captain Babar has won the toss and elected to bat first.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Good News
Sri Lanka Cricket tells us on X that Toss will take place at 5 pm followed by first ball at 5:15 pm IST. It will be a 45 overs per-side match.
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Covers Being Removed In Colombo
The covers are being removes again, say the ones who are present at the venue, over X. Let's see whether we can have a toss and start time soon.
PAK vs SL LIVE: What's Cut-Off Time For 20-Over Match?
As told earlier, we will start losing the overs after 4.30 pm IST. The cut-off time for a possible 20-over match is 9.02 pm IST. Let's see whether we can have a match today or not.
SL vs PAK LIVE: Incessant rain in Colombo
The covers came off for a while but the groundsmen quickly put them back on as the rain came back. It has got heavier and commentators say that it has rained heavier than other days in the last week. We will start losing by 4.30.
PAK vs SL LIVE: Rain continues to fall
Worries for Pakistan as rain continues to fall in Colombo, delaying the toss and start as well.
Colombo right now... heartbreaking for Pakistani Cricket Fans. Need Prayers. _ Heavy Rain#PAKvsSL #colomboweather #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/aC4C0AIEqo
— Sadaqat Ali Raja (@SadaqatAliRaja3) September 14, 2023
SL vs PAK LIVE Updates: No Reserve Day For Contest
Rain continues to play spoilsport in Colombo. This has been the story for the last one week. Toss has been delayed and in case you did not know, there is no reserve day kept for this match.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Rain Continues To Delay Toss
The official broadcaster of Asia Cup in India Star Sports is showing the India vs Sri Lanka match currently. No news of when the toss will take place. The rain needs to stop for that to happen. We will keep you updated here.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Rain Is Back, Toss Delayed Again
Bummer! The rains are back and the toss has been delayed again. It was to happen at 3 pm IST but just then it began to rain again and the groundstaff rain in to cover the ground.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Toss To Take Place At 2.50 PM IST
The toss for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will take place at 2.50 pm IST. The covers have been removed and players are now warming up at the ground.
Pakistan vs SL LIVE: Weather delays toss
As the bad weather for cricket delays toss, players are busy keeping themselves ready for the match. Pakistan and Sri Lankan team are busy playing football and volleballs in the dressing room to keep themselves warmed up.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Colombo
Bad news for Pakistan fans especially as the toss has been delayed until further notice due to rain. The ground is completely covered as the rain continues to come down at R Premadasa stadium.
PAK vs SL LIVE Updates: No reserve day for this match
In case you did not know, there is no reserve day for this match. There is reserve day for the final and was there for the Indo-Pak clash played earlier in Super 4s. The ground is still covered right now.
LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Will toss happen on time?
The whole ground is covered right now. One can see a slight drizzle happening currently. It seems the toss won't take place at 2.30 pm IST. But let's wait for the official confirmation.
PAK vs SL LIVE Updates: Toss News At 2.30 PM IST
The scheduled time for the toss for this match is 2.30 pm IST. However, one has to wait and watch for weather update. We will keep you updated about it here on live blog.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Rain Begins To Fall In Colombo
Bad news for Pakistan as it has begun to rain in Colombo, one hour ahead of the toss. If rain washed out PAK vs SL clash today, Sri Lanka will go through and Pakistan will be knocked out.
PAK vs SL LIVE: Rizwan sweats it out in nets
Mohammad Rizwan has been out of form in Asia Cup 2023 but he is working hard in nets. Take a look at this vide shared by PCB.
.@iMRizwanPak in focus: Crafting brilliance __#PAKvSL | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/whyCirIHzw
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 14, 2023
PAK vs SL ODI LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan
Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Maheesh Theekshana vs PAK
Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has picked up 30 wickets at an average of just over 20 in ODI cricket. Can Theekshana fire against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday?
Maheesh Theekshana will be out on a hunt with the right hander populated Pakistani middle order!#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/AEJuThs0wG
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 14, 2023
PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Iftikhar Ahmed aims for new sixes mark
Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed (46) needs four sixes to reach 50 maximums across formats. Iftikhar scored his maiden ODI century against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener in Multan. Can Iftikhar set this new sixes mark against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo on Thursday.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Lanka have reached most Asia Cup finals
Sri Lanka have reached 11 Asia Cup finals, significantly more than either India (9) or Pakistan (5). A win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will help Dasun Shanaka's SL side reach their 12th final. Can Sri lanka achieve this feat?
PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check Colombo weather prediction
Will rain wash out Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday?
Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Colombo weather updates HERE.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Dimuth Karunaratne eyes 8,000 runs
Fomer Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (7,932) is 68 runs away from completing 8,000 runs in international cricket. Can Karunaratne achieve this feat against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo on Thursday?
PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Babar Azam or Dasun Shanaka? Shaheen Shah Afridi or Dunith Wellalage? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Imam-ul-haq eyes big landmark
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq (2,976) requires 24 runs to reach the landmark of 3,000 runs in ODIs. Can Imam, who will have a new opening partner, achieve this feat in the next Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 against Sri Lanka on Thursday?
PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check Livestreaming details
Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match no. 11 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.
Check when and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 live streaming for FREE HERE.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK hold big edge in head-to-head
Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced off against each other 155 times in ODI cricket with Pakistan winning 92 of those matches. Sri Lanka have won 58 matches with one game ending in a tie and 4 in no-result. Both team will be desperate for a win on Thursday to book their place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday against India.
SL Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: It's do-or-die in virtual semifinal
It is a 'do-or-die' clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday. The winner will progress to the Asia Cup 2023 final to face India while the losing team will be flying back home. Who will come out on top?
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Sri Lanka's Probable XI
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan's Playing XI
Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan's Full Squad
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Sri Lanka's Full Squad
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera