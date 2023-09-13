Highlights | SL VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE Score and Updates: Sri Lanka Win By 2 Wickets, Reach Final

PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4s, Cricket Highlights: In the 2023 Asia Cup tournament, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in a crucial match on September 14 to earn a spot in the finals scheduled for September 17. India has already secured a spot in the final by defeating both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super Four stage, leaving only these two teams vying for the remaining slot. Pakistan seeks redemption after a humiliating loss to India in their previous match, while Sri Lanka faces the challenge of maintaining momentum.

In a rain-hit match on Thursday, Sri Lanka chased down 252-run target (DLS method) with Kusal Mendis leading the way with 91. Sri Lanka have entered the Asia Cup final for the 11th time in their history - the most by any team.

Check Highlights from Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.