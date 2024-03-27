HIGHLIGHTS | SRH vs MI Full Scorecard, IPL 2024: SRH Beat MI By 31 Runs

In the 8th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad clashed against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sunrisers Hyderabad displayed a dominant batting performance, posting a formidable total of 277 for 3 in their 20 overs. Key contributions came from Travis Head with 62 runs, Abhishek Sharma with a blistering 63 off 23 balls, and Heinrich Klaasen's explosive 80 off 34 deliveries. In response, Mumbai Indians made a valiant effort but fell short, managing 246 for 5 in their 20 overs. Rohit Sharma could not do much. Tilak Varma's impressive knock of 64 off 34 balls was notable, along with Tim David's unbeaten 42. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers, led by Jaydev Unadkat and Pat Cummins, kept the pressure on Mumbai's batting lineup, ultimately securing a 31-run victory. Sunrisers Hyderabad's comprehensive performance earned them a well-deserved win, showcasing their dominance in both batting and bowling departments. This victory propelled them up the points table in the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament. SRH owner Kavya Maran was a happy girl at the end of the match. This is Hardik Pandya's second loss in a row as MI captain.

Follow LIVE Score From SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match Here.