Highlights | THU vs STA, BBL Cricket Score: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 1 wicket in thrilling contest
Sydney Thunder(THU) Vs Melbourne Stars(STA), BBL12 T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Syndey Thunder and Melbourne Stars
Big Bash League (BBL) 2022 will get under on Tuesday (December 13) with a clash between last season’s finalist Sydney Thunder and Adam Zampa-led Melbourne Stars in Canberra. Newly crowned T20 World Cup 2022 champion Alex Hales will be part of the Thunder squad once again along with his England teammate David Willey and the prolific South African batter Rilee Rossouw.
Hales has been sensational since his return to the England playing XI ahead of the T20 World Cup and Rossouw hit back-to-back T20 international centuries against India and Bangladesh. They will be led by Jason Sangha and will also feature Australia opener David Warner in their ranks. The Thunder had a sensational mid-season run, winning six games on the trot to reach the final.
The Stars, on the other hand, suffered a big blow with the loss of their skipper Glenn Maxwell due to a freak injury in which he fractured his foot. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa will take over the captaincy in Maxwell’s absence this season.
The Melbourne Stars have done well in the pre-season drafts with the signing of top New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. However, the Stars will lose the services of Boult mid-way through BBL 2022 with the International League T20 tournament getting underway in UAE in January next year.
The Stars were one of the sides most affected by COVID-19 last season. They were bowled out for 61 in their first game of BBL 2021 against the Sydney Sixers. They were forced to bring in 26 players in the season – mostly from grade and club cricket – with COVID-19 spread in their camp. They will hope for a change in fortune for the upcoming BBL 2022 season beginning with a win over a powerful Sydney Thunder side on opening night. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2022 match here.
Trent Boult picked up 2 wickets followed by Nathan Coulter-Nile and captain Adam Zampa picking up one wicket each to put Melbourne Stars on top.
LIVE Score SYT 47/4 (8.2) CRR: 5.64 REQ: 6.51 Sydney Thunder need 76 runs in 70 balls
Brilliant start for Melbourne with Trent Boult removing Matthew Gilkes and Rilee Rossouw. Alex Hales was joined by captain Jason Sangha.
LIVE Score SYT 12/2 (2.1) CRR: 5.54 REQ: 6.22 Sydney Thunder need 111 runs
A superb bowling display by Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqui and Daniel Sams helped Thunder restrict Stars to a below-par score. The trio took two each while Brendan Doggett and Chris Green also chipped in with one wicket each.
LIVE Score MLS 122/8 (20) CRR: 6.1
Beau Webster and Luke Wood are looking to build Melbourne Stars innings with virtually six wickets down. They have a big task in hand and their first goal will be to play out all 20 overs.
LIVE Score MLS 91/5 (15) CRR: 6.07
Melbourne Stars are 3 wickets down but they also lost Joe Burns who got retired hurt. Nick Larkin and Hilton Cartwright are out in the crease.
LIVE Score MLS 64/3 (10) CRR: 6.4
Soft dismissal for Stars as Tom Rogers falls against Daniel Sams. Great start for Thunder. Nick Larkin joins Joe Burns in the middle. Stars need a partnership now.
LIVE Score MLS 35/2 (5) CRR: 7
Gurinder Sandhu strikes first blow for Sydney Thunder as Joe Clarke is out for 11. Thomas Rogers is batting on 13 with a six and four in that over.
Melbourne Stars are 24/1 in 3 overs vs Sydney Thunder
THU vs STA: Joe Clarke gets 4 off 1st ball
Melbourne Stars opener Joe Clarke hammers 1st ball of the innings for 4 off Gurinder Sandhu. Clarke moves along to 6 and Thomas Rogers is on 0.
Melbourne Stars are 6/0 in 1 over vs Sydney Thunder
THU vs STA: WATCH first 'bat flip' of BBL-12
We have had the first 'bat flip' of Big Bash League 2022-23 season and Sydney Thunder skipper Jason Sangha has won it. Watch the Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars 'bat flip' here...
THU vs STA: Joe Burns and Marcus Stoinis recover from COVID-19
Australian stars Joe Burns and Marcus Stoinis have recovered from COVID-19 and are in Melbourne Stars Playing XI for the first match of BBL-12.
Tom Rogers, Joe Clarke (wk), Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult
Thunder vs Stars: Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw in Playing XI
T20 World Cup 2022 star Alex Hales and South African Rilee Rossouw are both in Sydney Thunder Playing XI for the opening BBL 2022-23 game against Melbourne Stars. Here's the Sydney Thunder Playing XI...
Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes(w), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha(c), Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brendan Doggett
THU vs STA: Sydney Thunder WIN bat flip, will BOWL first
Sydney Thunder skipper Jason Sangha has won the 'bat flip' and elected to bowl first in the first game of BBL-12 season against Melbourne Stars at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
Thunder vs Stars: Moments away from TOSS
We are moments away from the toss in the first game of the BBL-12 season between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. Who will make the right call at the Manuka Oval - Jason Sangha or Adam Zampa, we will know soon.
THU vs STA: Melbourne Stars hold edge in Head-to-Head
Melbourne Stars have won four of their last 5 BBL matches against the Sydney Thunder. In BBL-11, Stars defeated the Thunder by six wickets and four runs respectively although they failed to make the Playoffs. The Thunder, on the other hand, reached the BBL 2021 final.
Sydney vs Melbourne: David Warner set for COMEBACK
David Warner will be back in Big Bash League 2022 and fans will be awaiting his much-anticipated clash against Steve Smith's Sydney Sixers. The Thunder will be hoping that Warner can create some T20 magic at the top with Alex Hales.
THU vs STA: Innings Clock in BBL 12
The Big Bash League 2022 will see the introduction of an 'innings clock' with the fielding team required to commence the last over inside 79 minutes (plus allowances) otherwise they will be limited to four fielders instead of five outside the field restriction circle for the remainder of the innings.
The rule is similar to the one introduced by ICC in T20 internationals this year.
BBL 2022: What is 'Power Surge' in BBL 12
Cricket Australia has announced that all matches in BBL 2022 will feature a four-over 'Powerplay' at the beginning of each innings, with a two-over 'Power Surge' to be called by the batting team between overs 11-20. Only two fielders may be outside the field restriction circle during these times.
THU vs STA: DRS make debut in BBL 2022
The long-awaited introduction of the Decision Review System (DRS) for both the men's and women's Big Bash competitions was announced in late September this year. The technology will be available in all Big Bash League 12 matches. Each team will get one unsuccessful review per innings with the fielding team captain or batter receiving 15 seconds to call for a review.
Thunder vs Stars: Alex Hales, Marcus Stoinis and Pavel Florin are excited
We are building up to the opening game of Big Bash League 2022. Sydney Thunder will take on Melbourne Stars and their top stars Alex Hales, Marcus Stoinis and Romanian Pavel Florin are excited. Here them speak here...
THU vs STA: Check Live Streaming details
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars will be the opening game of Big Bash League 2022 season at the Manuka Oval in Canberra today.
Check When and Where to watch Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars LIVE in India
BBL 2022: T20 League set to get underway TODAY
We are getting ready for Game One of the Big Bash League 2022 between last year's runners-up Sydney Thunders and Melbourne Stars.
LIVE Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars BBL T20: Weather report!
The weather forecast says that the fans will have a uninterrupted cricket match in the BBL 2022-23 inaugural game. They are some clouds predicted but the weather forecast predicts no rain so far.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars BBL T20: Probable 11!
STA: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke, Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter Nile, Like Wood, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Brody Couch
THU: Alex Hales, David Warner, Jason Sangha, Rilee Rossouw, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars BBL T20: Checkout Dream11 prediction!
Wicket-keeper: Joe Clarke
Batter: Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales, Hilton Cartwright
All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Luke Wood, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars BBL T20: Big Bash League news!
Steve Smith has joined the Sydney Sixers after his stand-off issues with Cricket Australia getting resolved. One international will need to head back for Smith to get in the squad of the Sixers.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars BBL T20: LIVEStream details!
Checkout everything you need to know about the Big Bash League 2022 from schedule to live streaming details. When and where to watch the blockbuster T20 League in India.
Sydney Thunder(THU) Vs Melbourne Stars(STA) BBL T20 LIVE Cricket Score: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first Big Bash League 2022 match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. Both sides will eye for a winning start in this inaugural contest.
