LIVE | IND Vs AUS, BGT 2024 1st Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Eye Win Against AUS, Toss To Take Place 7:20

IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team will be taking on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy’s first Test match at the Optus Stadium, Perth on Friday. Team India will look to start their campaign on a high despite the absence of the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Australia on the other hand will look to claim the title as they lost the much-awaited trophy at two times.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 1st Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates here