Highlights | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: India Post Biggest Win Over Pakistan

Ind vs Pak Highlights, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Team India delivered a masterful performance on Monday, making it a near-perfect game for them to thrash Pakistan by 228 runs in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After suffering heartbreaks in previous 'reserve day' games, they came out swinging and pummeled their opponents. The opening batsmen set the tone with aggressive fifties, while the number 3 and 4 batsmen showcased their brilliance with emphatic centuries. Even the highly-regarded Pakistani pace attack looked ordinary as Rahul made a resounding return to ODI cricket and Kohli added another century to his tally.
Kuldeep Yadav took centre stage, masterfully exploiting the surface, which had seemed tailor-made for pacers, to finish with a remarkable 5/25. Pakistan faced concerns as Haris Rauf and Naseem couldn't bat due to potential injuries.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India post biggest win over Pakistan
Team India posted their biggest win over Pakistan in ODI matches between the two sides, thrashing them by 228 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo on Monday.
Biggest win margin for India vs Pakistan in ODIs
228 runs at Colombo (RPS), 2023
140 runs at Mirpur, 2008
124 runs at Birmingham, 2017
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Team India post their 4th biggest win
Rohit Sharma's Team India hammered Pakistan by 228 runs in a rain-hit Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo on Monday. It was India's 4th biggest win (by runs) in ODI cricket.
Biggest victory for India in ODIs (in runs)
317 vs Sri Lanka, Trivandrum, 2023
257 vs Bermuda, Port of Spain, 2007
256 vs Hongkong, Karachi, 2008
228 vs Pakistan, Colombo (RPS), 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK: Points Table
In the 2023 Asia Cup Super Fours, Team India has shown their dominance with a perfect record. They won their match against Pakistan by a whopping 228 runs, establishing their authority in the tournament. With a total of 2 points and an impressive net run rate of +4.560, India is positioned as the team to watch out for in this competition.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam After Disappointing Performance
'Weather was not in our hands but we tried our best. We were not up to the mark with our batting and bowling. They (Indian openers) had plans for our bowlers and started well and that was followed up by Virat and Rahul. Jasprit and Siraj bowled well in the first 10 overs and swung the ball both ways, but our batting was not up to the mark.'
LIVE IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav After Taking Five-Wicket Haul
'Very happy at the moment. It is the consistency from the last one and half years, I have got my rhythm back and am enjoying my bowling. It is good to get five wickets, I am just thinking about bowling on a good length. It is amazing to get 5 wickets in ODIs or Tests. I have my plans when playing against the top sides. I have played against them (Pakistan) in 2019 and know their strengths, but I bowled to my strengths. I am focusing on bowling wicket to wicket, good sides try to sweep or slog sweep or sweep and give me a chance to get wickets.'
LIVE IND vs PAK: Team India Dominate
In a near-perfect game, Team India dominated their opponents. Aggressive openers, century-makers at 3 and 4, and a brilliant bowling display led by Kuldeep Yadav's 5/25 overwhelmed Pakistan. Injuries to Haris Rauf and Naseem were concerns for Pakistan, while India's key players, including Rahul, Kohli, Bumrah, and Shardul, shone brightly.
LIVE IND vs PAK: India Beat Pakistan By 228 Runs
Kuldeep Yadav secured his five-wicket haul as he dismissed Faheem Ashraf. The delivery was a skidding length ball that sneaked through Ashraf's defense as he attempted to work it to the leg side while on the backfoot. With Naseem and Haris sidelined due to niggles, Pakistan's batting challenge appeared to be coming to an end. Faheem Ashraf was bowled for 4 runs in 12 balls.
Live Score PAK 128/8 (32) CRR: 4 REQ: 12.72
Pakistan need 229 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Shardul Thakur Back Into The Attack
Shardul Thakur bowled a tight line and length. He angled one sharply into Faheem Ashraf, hitting the thigh pad, and followed it up with deliveries outside off that Ashraf narrowly avoided edging. Ashraf attempted a cut to point and a firm drive to short cover, with Thakur finishing with a dot ball, keeping the pressure on.
Live Score PAK 121/7 (31) CRR: 3.9 REQ: 12.42
Pakistan need 236 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Pakistan 7 Down
Kuldeep Yadav struck with a sharp caught and bowled dismissal. He bowled a flat delivery that spun away after pitching. Iftikhar Ahmed sliced it to the right of Kuldeep, who grabbed a sharp return catch, extinguishing Pakistan's last hope. Iftikhar Ahmed departs for 23 runs from 35 balls.
Live Score PAK 119/7 (29.3) CRR: 4.03 REQ: 11.61
Pakistan need 238 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Bumrah Off The Field
Jadeja bowled a tight line and length. Faheem Ashraf and Iftikhar Ahmed managed to take just four singles from the over. Bumrah briefly left the field but returned without any injury concerns.
Live Score PAK 115/6 (29) CRR: 3.97 REQ: 11.52
Pakistan need 242 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Pakistan 6 Down
Shadab Khan falls to Kuldeep Yadav for his third wicket. It was a floated delivery, and Shadab attempted a chipped drive towards long-on but lacked the power to clear the boundary. Shardul Thakur, running to his right, takes a comfortable catch. Shadab Khan departs after scoring 6 runs from 10 balls.
Live Score PAK 110/6 (27.4) CRR: 3.98 REQ: 11.06
Pakistan need 247 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Jadeja Bowls A Tight Over
Jadeja bowled a tight over for India. Iftikhar Ahmed faced most of the deliveries, playing them with caution. He angled a ball to backward point, directed another to cover-point, and nudged one to mid-wicket. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan managed to drive a full delivery towards long-off for a single and later cut a short ball to square on the off-side, taking a quick two.
Live Score PAK 108/5 (27) CRR: 4 REQ: 10.83
Pakistan need 249 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma Drops A Hard Catch
In the 25th over, Kuldeep Yadav delivered a variety of deliveries. Shadab Khan defended a couple of balls back to the bowler. Iftikhar Ahmed survived a close call as an edge hit Rahul's pad and went over Rohit at slip for three runs. He also chopped one to point and mistimed a pull to mid-wicket. The over included a short mid-wicket fielder and ended with Iftikhar working a leg-stump delivery to mid-wicket.
Live Score PAK 104/5 (26) CRR: 4 REQ: 10.54
Pakistan need 253 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: 100 Up For PAK
Ravindra Jadeja delivered a mix of deliveries. Iftikhar Ahmed knocked a short delivery to long-off for a single. Shadab Khan directed the ball square for one run. A slower, shorter delivery turned away, beating Shadab. Iftikhar drove a full delivery square for a run, and Shadab eased a ball outside off to sweeper cover. Iftikhar concluded the over with a single wide of cover, showcasing a steady flow of singles for Pakistan.
Live Score PAK 101/5 (25) CRR: 4.04 REQ: 10.24
Pakistan need 256 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Another Wicket For Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav to Agha Salman, out Lbw!! Pakistan don't lose the review. But they do lose Salman and are five down. This looked out but ball-tracking shows it to be just clipping leg-stump. Quicker, fuller and at the stumps, Salman misses the sweep and is struck on the pad right in front of middle. Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge had his finger up in a flash. Agha Salman lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 23(32) [4s-2]
Live Score PAK 96/5 (24) CRR: 4 REQ: 10.04
Pakistan need 261 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Jadeja Continues
In the 22nd over, Jadeja displayed his skills. Salman executed a paddle sweep for a brace and then pushed a full ball to cover. Iftikhar got a single with a dig to mid-on. Salman found a run to sweeper cover, and his calculated slog sweep yielded a four. Iftikhar ended the over with a single to backward point, with a minor fumble by Gill.
Live Score PAK 93/4 (23) CRR: 4.04 REQ: 9.78
Pakistan need 264 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav Bowling Tight Overs
Kuldeep Yadav's spin wizardry was on display. He bowled a sharp googly that turned sharply away, leaving Agha Salman beaten. Salman then pushed a quicker delivery back to Kuldeep. Iftikhar Ahmed managed to get a single with a push to mid-off, and in an attempt to pull, he ended up toe-ending the ball to the off-side. Kuldeep followed it up with a short googly that Iftikhar defended down the pitch, and the over concluded with Iftikhar knocking one to mid-wicket for no run.
Live Score PAK 84/4 (22) CRR: 3.82 REQ: 9.75
Pakistan need 273 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Salman Is Hit Under The Eye
Salman, wearing a cap, tried a paddle sweep, but the ball hit him on the cheek, causing a cut. Rahul immediately checked on him, and the physio rushed onto the field. Hopefully, it's not a severe injury. A concussion test will be conducted once he's treated.
Nice gesture from Rahul to check Salman soon when the ball hit his face.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 11, 2023
Live Score PAK 83/4 (21) CRR: 3.95 REQ: 9.45 Pakistan need 274 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav Strikes
Kuldeep Yadav strikes! Fakhar Zaman's ordeal is over. After surviving some early jitters and a dropped catch by Rohit Sharma, Zaman's attempt to break free with a slog sweep fails miserably. The ball dips, sneaks under his swing, and crashes into middle-stump. Zaman departs for a painstaking 27 runs, and Pakistan's situation worsens.
Live Score PAK 77/4 (19.2) CRR: 3.98 REQ: 9.13
Pakistan need 280 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Fakhar Looks to Be Positive
Hardik Pandya delivered a variety of balls. Fakhar Zaman pulled one for a single to deep square leg. A missed glance off a slower delivery down the leg side led to no runs. Zaman managed to heave a fuller delivery for a one-bounce four to deep mid-wicket. Agha Salman got a single by driving a length ball square. Umpire Chris Gaffaney briefly inspected the pitch without any discussions with Hardik or Rohit. Salman defended a delivery to mid-wicket for no run.
Live Score PAK 77/3 (19) CRR: 4.05 REQ: 9.03
Pakistan need 280 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav Into The Attack
Kuldeep Yadav showcased his spin skills. Fakhar Zaman defended a quicker delivery to backward point. Agha Salman drove a full ball to long-on for a single. Salman defended a slower delivery that drifted across to cover. Zaman managed a single with a sweep to deep mid-wicket. Then, an edge off Zaman's bat proved difficult for Rohit Sharma at slip, resulting in a dropped catch. Zaman pushed the last delivery to mid-on for no run.
Live Score PAK 71/3 (18) CRR: 3.94 REQ: 8.94
Pakistan need 286 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Another Tight Over By Pandya
In the 17th over, Hardik Pandya maintained a tight line. Agha Salman played out a dot ball, while Fakhar Zaman managed a single with a tuck to deep square leg. Zaman charged down the wicket but missed the ball, getting struck on the thigh pad. The next two deliveries were left alone by Zaman, and he defended the final ball to complete the over.
Live Score PAK 69/3 (17) CRR: 4.06 REQ: 8.73
Pakistan need 288 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Shardul Thakur Bowling Some Inswinger
In the 15th over, Shardul Thakur delivered a sharp inswinger that nearly deceived Agha Salman. Fakhar Zaman managed a single with a flick to deep square leg but survived an LBW appeal. Salman drove one for a run, and Zaman added another with a tuck to deep square leg. In the 14th over, Hardik Pandya's delivery narrowly missed Salman's edge and off-stump. Salman then picked up two runs with a push past mid-wicket.
Live Score PAK 68/3 (16.1) CRR: 4.21 REQ: 8.54
Pakistan need 289 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Another Tough Over By Shardul Thakur
In the 13th over, Shardul Thakur bowled a challenging delivery to Fakhar Zaman, who narrowly avoided edging it. Agha Salman displayed a lovely straight drive for four, followed by a couple of runs behind square on the offside. Fakhar Zaman ended the over with a single, pulling to deep backward square leg.
Live Score PAK 62/3 (14.1) CRR: 4.38 REQ: 8.23
Pakistan need 295 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Tight Over By Hardik Pandya
In the 13th over, Hardik Pandya bowled a tight line and length. Agha Salman defended three consecutive deliveries with precision, while Fakhar Zaman managed to drive one for a single. There was an unsuccessful caught-behind appeal, but no edge was detected.
Live Score PAK 48/3 (13) CRR: 3.69 REQ: 8.35
Pakistan need 309 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Shardul Thakur - Man With Golden Arm
Thakur delivers a beauty to Rizwan, resulting in a caught-out by Rahul! It's an absolute gem! The Indian bowlers have been consistently producing exceptional deliveries this innings, each one surpassing the previous. If Imam's dismissal was a testament to a top-class delivery, Hardik's inswinger to dismiss Babar was even better, and now Shardul has crafted a masterpiece to send Rizwan packing. It was a well-pitched ball on off-stump, and Rizwan couldn't resist, ultimately caught by Rahul. Rizwan departs after contributing just 2 runs from 5 deliveries.
Live Score PAK 47/3 (11.4) CRR: 4.03 REQ: 8.09
Pakistan need 310 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Match To Start At 21:20 PM
The inspection has concluded, with Umpire Chris Gaffaney informing the Indian team, who are nearly ready to take the field. Simultaneously, Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge heads over to the Pakistan dressing room to deliver the news. The action is set to resume at 21:20 local time, which is just 10 minutes away.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Match Likely To Start Soon
Currently, the umpires are in discussion with the groundsman and the fourth umpire. At this moment, only the square area of the pitch is under cover. Umpire Chris Gaffaney is still holding an umbrella, while umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge has put his umbrella down. The ground staff is actively using ropes to clear the water
LIVE IND vs PAK: Covers Are Coming Off
The covers are being removed, and the umpires stand ready just outside the boundary rope, prepared to conduct their inspection. Not all parts of the field were affected by the rain, and it wasn't excessively heavy, so it's possible that the game could resume soon. We'll have to wait and see what the umpires decide.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Good News For Cricket Fans
Covers are being removed, play likely to start soon
Good news: Covers are coming off.
Rain stopped. pic.twitter.com/Yfnxu5l4eR
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 11, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK: Tough Targets For Pakistan
Adjusted targets have been set as follows due to the rain interruption
- 200 runs required from 20 overs.
- 216 runs needed from 22 overs.
- 230 runs to win within 24 overs.
- 244 runs to chase in 26 overs.
LIVE IND vs PAK: 20 Overs Are Must
Should rain disrupt play after the 20th over, with no further action possible, Pakistan would need to achieve one of the following scores to secure victory:
- 108/0
- 122/1
- 140/2
- 161/3
LIVE IND vs PAK: Still Raining
The rain has intensified slightly. It's important to note that Pakistan needs to complete a minimum of 20 overs for the DLS method to determine a result. If we can't resume play, the points will be evenly split. However, we still have nearly three hours remaining before reaching that threshold.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Rain Stops Play
Rain abruptly interrupted play, catching everyone off guard. While it wasn't a heavy downpour, it was enough to halt the game. Groundsmen are swiftly moving to protect the pitch and outfield from the unexpected shower.
Live Score PAK 44/2 (11) CRR: 4 REQ: 8.03
Play stopped due to rain - Pakistan need 313 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Big Blow For Pakistan
Hardik Pandya delivers a sensational inswinger, leaving Babar Azam stunned. Pitched outside off and moved sharply in, sneaking through the bat and pad gap before Babar could respond, resulting in his dismissal. Babar Azam departs after scoring 10 runs from 24 balls, including 2 boundaries.
Live Score PAK 43/2 (10.4) CRR: 4.03 REQ: 7.98
Pakistan need 314 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Babar Finding Middle Of The Bat
In the 10th over of the match, Siraj bowled a mix of deliveries to Babar Azam. He started with a single to mid-on, followed by a dot ball. Then, Babar Azam managed a four with a well-placed glance. A cracking drive yielded another dot ball, and the over ended with a defensive shot. The Indian team's energy was palpable, and Pakistan faced pressure. Sawdust was added to Siraj's landing area for the third time.
Live Score PAK 43/1 (10) CRR: 4.3 REQ: 7.85
Pakistan need 314 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Bumrah vs Babar
In the 9th over, Bumrah from round the wicket bowled a full delivery driven back by Fakhar Zaman. Babar Azam edged one for a single due to a fumble at first slip. Bumrah unleashed an unplayable delivery, moving sharply. He kept the pressure with a steep-bouncing delivery, followed by a wide and short one that allowed Azam to punch for four. The over ended as Zaman pushed wide for three runs, saved brilliantly by Ishan Kishan.
Live Score PAK 38/1 (9) CRR: 4.22 REQ: 7.78
Pakistan need 319 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: India Lose Review
India review for an LBW. This might not be the smartest decision as to the naked eye felt it was sliding down leg. Nothing on Snicko. Pitched outside leg though!!
Live Score PAK 30/1 (8) CRR: 3.75 REQ: 7.79
Pakistan need 327 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Babar Azam In The Middle
Bumrah and Babar Azam engaged in an intense contest. Bumrah bowled a testing length ball outside off, narrowly avoiding an edge. He followed up with an enticing full outswinger that eluded Babar's bat. Bumrah maintained pressure with an inswinger, and then Babar left a ball that narrowly missed the off stump. Bumrah stayed on target, delivering a back-of-length ball that moved in, leading to a leg-side defense. Finally, Fakhar Zaman managed a single off Bumrah's full, swinging delivery towards square third-man.
Live Score PAK 21/1 (7) CRR: 3 REQ: 7.81
Pakistan need 336 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes
In a triumphant return to ODI cricket, Jasprit Bumrah made a swift impact in just 14 balls. He delivered a slightly fuller ball on the off-stump, inducing an edge that was brilliantly caught by Shubman Gill at second slip. The in-form Imam fell cheaply to India, departing for 9 runs, including one boundary.
Live Score PAK 17/1 (4.3) CRR: 3.78 REQ: 7.47
Pakistan need 340 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: PAK Look To Build Partnership
Siraj's over featured a short-pitched delivery, resulting in a tame pull from Imam-ul-Haq for a single to mid-on. He followed it with a full delivery, defended towards backward point. The next ball, pitched fuller and angling away, was left alone. Play was briefly halted due to an issue with the landing area. Resuming, Siraj bowled a length ball outside off, which Imam-ul-Haq ignored. The over ended with a back-of-length delivery, punched towards point. A wide followed, swinging excessively outside off, requiring a diving stop near second slip.
Live Score PAK 17/0 (4) CRR: 4.25 REQ: 7.39
Pakistan need 340 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Bumrah Going Round The Wicket
Bumrah, now coming round the wicket, produced a late-swinging delivery that troubled Fakhar Zaman, making him play close to the stumps. A fuller ball allowed Imam-ul-Haq to collect three runs. Bumrah consistently tested Imam outside off, nearly finding the edge. There was a wide down the leg side, leading to Bumrah removing his elbow straps as per Imam's request. The over ended with a good-length delivery outside off, which Imam-ul-Haq left untouched.
Live Score PAK 15/0 (3) CRR: 5 REQ: 7.28
Pakistan need 342 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Good Start For Siraj
In Siraj's over, he bowled a good-length delivery with significant swing outside off, making Fakhar Zaman retract his shot. Kohli returned to the field. Imam-ul-Haq found a single with a fuller delivery on the pads. A short delivery outside off was confidently cut for a boundary by Imam-ul-Haq, creating a pleasing sound off the bat. Finally, there was a full delivery with late inward movement, resulting in a ground cut towards point.
Live Score PAK 12/0 (2.1) CRR: 5.54 REQ: 7.21
Pakistan need 345 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Beautiful Start By Bumrah
In Jasprit Bumrah's first over, he impressively generated swing. Fakhar Zaman faced a series of deliveries, including a swinging outswinger. Bumrah conceded five wides with wayward line. There was a half-hearted LBW appeal, but the ball had pitched outside leg. Bumrah's return was marked by notable swing, but Zaman defended without attempting a shot.
Live Score PAK 5/0 (1) CRR: 5 REQ: 7.18
Pakistan need 352 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Records Tumble
Kohli and Rahul's 233-run partnership for the 3rd wicket became India's second-highest. Kohli also reached 13,000 ODI runs in 267 innings, fastest ever. His recent Colombo scores include four centuries. The duo set the highest ODI Asia Cup partnership, and Kohli joined the club of Indian batsmen scoring centuries at No.3 and No.4 in an ODI. These records highlighted the game's brilliance.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill After 1st Innings
'Very special for us. He (Rahul) was playing his first match after coming back from injury and to be able to score a century in these conditions was pretty magnificent. Obviously Virat Bhai also completed his century and got to 13000 runs which shows his great inspiration to all of us. The ball was doing a little bit in the initial period and they also bowled well with the new ball, but it was important for us to take them on and put the bad balls away to put the pressure back on them. I think he (Shaheen) was trying to attack the wickets and I wanted to show intent, worked for me yesterday. There's a bit of seam movement and once the ball gets older we have to mix it up with slower ones, I found it difficult when they were mixing up their length and pace.'
LIVE IND vs PAK: Injury Issues For Pakistan
Pakistan missed Haris Rauf due to injury. Naseem Shah bowled well but went wicketless, Shaheen struggled, and Faheem Ashraf was economical until the end. Now, a challenging chase awaits Babar's team.
LIVE IND vs PAK: India On Top After 1st Innings
What a dominating performance! The highly regarded opposition bowling attack was outplayed by India. Openers Rohit and Shubman Gill set a positive tone. Rohit overcame early nerves, taking on Shadab Khan for a 19-run over. Both got fifties before rain intervened, leading to a reserve day. KL Rahul and Kohli started cautiously but later capitalized on part-timers, with KL making a brilliant comeback, and Kohli showcasing superb running between the wickets.
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Fewest innings to 13000 ODI runs
267 - Virat Kohli*
321 - Sachin Tendulkar
341 - Ricky Ponting
363 - Kumar Sangakkara
416 - Sanath Jayasuriya
Virat Kohli has made history today after his 47th ODI century, what a player.
LIVE IND vs PAK: India post 356 runs
Team India have posted 356 runs and all thanks to Virat Kohli 122* (94) and KL Rahul 111* (106), what a performance by these India stars, they left nothing in the tank today against the Pakistan bowling attack who surely missed Haris Rauf a lot today.
India: 356/2 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Another blow to Pakistan
Naseem Shah has walked out of the field as he got injured. Iftikhar Ahmed completes the 48th over. Now Pakistan have one over left with Kohli and Rahul both in the middle.
IND: 339/2 (49 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Kohli joins party
Virat Kohli completes his hundred in just 84 balls. He becomes the fastest batter to complete 13,000 ODI runs today and what a time to score a century for his side.
IND: 330/2 (48 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Century Alert!
KL Rahul is back! He has smoked the Pakistan bowling attack today all over the park. He completes the hundred in 100 balls and what it means to him can be seen on his face.
IND: 319/2 (47 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: India on top
India on top of this contest with over 300 runs on the board in the middle. Both Kohli and Rahul are in brilliant rhythm at the moment.
IND: 307/2 (46 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rahul inching close to ton
KL Rahul can score a hundred today, he is batting on 95 runs off 96 balls at the moment. With 10 four and two maximums, Rahul has showed pure class today against Pakistan.
IND: 300/2 (45 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Score: Kohli, Rahul on fire
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have scored 35 runs from the last four overs and they will go hard on the Pakistan bowlers now.
IND: 286/2 (44 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Big over
16 runs from that Iftikhar Ahmed over and it was a much-needed one for Team India. Finally, they get the run-rate going up. Pakistan in deep trouble at the moment.
IND: 280/2 (43 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rahul packs Afridi
KL Rahul smashes one past point for a four against Shaheen Afridi, he looks in a mood to get India close to 350 runs on the board.
IND: 264/2 (42 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Positive sign for Pakistan
Iftikhar bowls the first of the last ten overs and it goes for only four runs. Will India attack now or play slow and safe?
IND: 255/2 (41 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: 60 balls more
Just 60 balls left for India with 8 wickets in hand, both batters are settled in the middle and soon Shaheen Shah Afridi will come into the attack.
IND: 251/2 (40 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Kohli hits fifty
Virat Kohli hits another fifty against Pakistan, this time he took 55 balls to complete the half-century. India on top at the moment, they will look to score over 300 runs for sure.
IND: 243/2 (39 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score & Updates: Drinks break
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the middle for India with just 12 overs left at the moment. It is time for a drinks break at the moment and surely India will attack after it.
IND: 237/2 (38 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Problems for Pakistan
Pakistan have a lot to think about at the moment as Shadab Khan only has one over left now. Faheem Ashraf comes into the attack now as Babar Azam looks to find a wicket.
IND: 231/2 (37 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Good one for Pakistan
Faheem Ashraf bowls a good over for Pakistan now just three runs from it. India can go all guns blazing now with 8 wickets in hand and 14 overs left.
IND: 225/2 (36 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Rahul in redemption mode
KL Rahul smashes one over mid-wicket against Shadab Khan and that has to be the shot of the match. Kohli and Rohit left in awe with the shot from Rahul.
IND: 225/2 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: India on top
KL Rahul has completed his fifty and what a knock it is from the batter who is coming back from a long-term injury. Five fours and a maximum so far from him.
IND: 211/2 (34 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan score: Iftikhar attacked
Iftikhar Ahmed is being attack by both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Another expensive over for Pakistan, they are really missing Haris Rauf at the moment.
IND: 204/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan score: Afridi comes in
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul now face Shaheen Shah Afridi now as captain Babar Azam wants to find a wicket to put some pressure on Team India.
IND: 193/2 (32 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan score: Rahul on fire
KL Rahul takes on Iftikhar Ahmed with a four and a maximum. It looks like he will target the part-time bowler today.
IND: 175/2 (31 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan score: Rahul takes charge
KL Rahul showing no signs of defensive approach at the moment. He takes on Shaheen Shah Afridi with a boundary beating the fielder at point with an aggresive cut.
IND: 175/2 (30 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan score: Iftikhar comes in
The part-time bowler has come into the attack and it looks like he will be the one both Indian batters will take charge against.
IND: 167/2 (29 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Review wasted
Pakistan have lost another review and now they are left with zero reviews. Virat Kohli nicked the ball off his thigh pad but Babar Azam was keen to take the risk.
IND: 165/2 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Haris comes in for Rauf
Mohammad Haris has come in as a substitute for Haris Rauf. Faheem Ashraf bowls from the other end after Naseem Shah's over. Kohli and Rahul taking the slow and steady approach.
IND: 155/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Naseem steaming
Naseem Shah is steaming in with some serious pace and swing at the moment. He is likely to take a wicket today, both Kohli and Rahul look impressed with the Pakistan bowler.
IND: 152/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Action begins
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli resume the play from 24.1 overs as Shadab Khan comes in to complete his over from yesterday. The weather conditions look fine at the moment.
IND: 150/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Action to begin soon
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be coming out shortly at 4:40 PM (IST) to continue the innings. Will Pakistan have a replacement bowler in place of Haris Rauf? Let's find out when they come out in the field.
LIVE India vs Pakistan Weather Update: Good news
The match will begin at 4:40 PM (IST), the officials have confirmed. A big blow to Pakistan as the news is out that Haris Rauf will not bowl in the Asia Cup now. He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday. He was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He is under the observation of the team’s medical panel.
LIVE India vs Pakistan Weather Update: Inspection time
An inspection by the umpires will take place at 4:30 PM (IST) at the Colombo stadium. Hopefully, a positive update is coming our way so that we can have a cricket match between the two rival teams today.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Emerging stars
Asia Cup 2023 has not had all the games played but some of them were played with young stars and future prodigies showing their clash.
5 Emerging Stars To Watch Out For From Asia Cup 2023 - In Pics
LIVE India vs Pakistan Weather Update: Covers peeled off
A small number of covers are getting off with caution but we don't know the motive behind it - whether it is to check the condition or to get the ground going for the clash.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rain not going away
The covers are still and there is nothing to update at the moment from the conditions of Colombo. Let's hope we can have a game of cricket today if the weather decides to let us have one.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain again
Players look eager to get on the field and get some action of cricket today but rain has again frustrated them and the cricket fans who were desperately waiting for the game to take place.
LIVE IND vs PAK Reserve Day: Start delayed
Match start has been delayed due to wet outfield. Hopefully, the game will begin very soon. The groundstaff are working their best to get the conditions ready.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rahul & Kohli to carry
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will resume the innings of India from 147 runs with a loss of two wickets. Pakistan bowlers will look to get the wickets as soon as the game will begin.
LIVE IND vs PAK Reserve Day: Weather Update
The chances of rain on the reserve day of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash are also very high. Pakistan's legendary cricketer Wasim Akram also shared some news during commentary.
Another weather update only for you guys .
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 11, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Shaheen Afridi vs Virat Kohli match-up will be key, says Mohd Kaif
Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes that match-up between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Virat Kohli will be key in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match. "Shaheen will continue to bring the ball in, bowling his inswing. He has told it himself that his game plan is very simple, bring the ball in and fast, whatever the batsman wants to do let him, his game plan is straightforward - bring the ball in, hit the pad and hit the stumps. So it will be exciting to see Virat Kohli in the form he is in to take him on; it is the most key matchup of the game," Kaif said.
Live Updates India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Jasprit Bumrah thanks Shaheen Afridi
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah thanks Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for his amazing gesture of giving a gift to Bumrah on the birth of his first child.
Beautiful gesture, my family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always.
— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 11, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: How can India qualify for final
If Team India's Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan gets washed out due to rain on the Reserve Day on Monday, both teams will be getting one points each.
Here's how Team India can qualify for the final if match against Pakistan is washed out due to rain.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Live Updates: Pakistan team official caught visiting casino
Pakistan team media manager Umar Farooq Kalson has been caught on camera visiting a casino in Colombo ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India. Read all about it HERE.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day: Top matches which went into Reserve Day
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was one of the match which went into Reserve Day. Here are the other top matches which were played on Reserve Day...
Some famous games that went to the Reserve Day
Ind vs Pak 2023
IPL Final 2023
WTC Final 2021
Ind vs NZ SF WC 2019
Ind vs SL Final CT 2002
Eng vs Ind WC 1999
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 10, 2023
Live Updates India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle's record
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has broken Chris Gayle's record of most sixes by a visiting player in Sri Lanka. Rohit now has 33 as compared to 30 by Gayle.
Rohit Sharma now has the most international sixes by a visiting player in Sri Lanka.
33 - Rohit Sharma__
30 - Chris Gayle__
30 - Shane Watson__
29 - Shahid Afridi__
25 - Suresh Raina__#AsiaCup #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/lydxlYBog2
— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 10, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Ticket information for Monday
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have provided the ticket information for the Reserve Day of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on Monday. Check HERE...
Ticket-holders for today's game will be able to utilise their tickets for the reserve day. #AsiaCup2023
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023
Live Updates India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Rohit Sharma's unique sixes record
Team India captain Rohit Sharma smashed his 15th six in the first over of the ODI match. Rohit Sharma holds the record among Indian batter with Virender Sehwag in 2nd place with 9 sixes.
Most 6s for India in 1st over
15 - Rohit Sharma*
9 - Virender Sehwag
5 - Ishan Kishan
3 - KL Rahul
1 - Murali Vijay
1 - Prithvi shaw
1 - Yusuf Pathan
1 - Suryakumar
1 - Yashasvi Jaiswal
(Stats since 2002)#INDvPAK
— ______ (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 10, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Rain saved Pakistan, says Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes rain in Colombo has saved Babar Azam's Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India. "Well. I don't see this starting again. Colombo ki baarish is crazy," Shoaib Akhtar captioned the post.
Well. I don't see this starting again. Colombo ki baarish is crazy
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 10, 2023
LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check weather prediction for Monday
Will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo get washed out on the Reserve Day on Monday?
Check Colombo's weather prediction for Monday HERE.
LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India set to resume on Reserve Day
Team India innings will resume at 24.1 overs against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match's Reserve Day on Monday. This is the only Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2023 which has a Reserve Day. Will the Super 4 match finally finish on the Reserve Day?
LIVE IND vs PAK: Kohli milestone loading
Virat Kohli is just 90 runs away from completing 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. He can join the likes of Tendulkar, Ponting and more elite names tomorrow if he scores them.
LIVE IND vs PAK: All eyes on Rahul
KL Rahul will continue India's innings with Virat Kohli tomorrow and it will be a big test for both batters infront of a fresh Pakistan bowling lineup. Afridi, Rauf and Naseem Shah will be keen on getting India out early.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Are Ready For Reserve Day?
A rainy day in Colombo has forced the game to move to reserve day so get ready for action at 3 PM (IST) tomorrow.
UPDATE - Play has been called off due to persistent rains
See you tomorrow (reserve day) at 3 PM IST
Scorecard https://t.co/kg7Sh2t5pM #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2023 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/7thgTaGgYf
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2023