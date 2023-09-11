Highlights | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: India Post Biggest Win Over Pakistan

Ind vs Pak Highlights, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Team India delivered a masterful performance on Monday, making it a near-perfect game for them to thrash Pakistan by 228 runs in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After suffering heartbreaks in previous 'reserve day' games, they came out swinging and pummeled their opponents. The opening batsmen set the tone with aggressive fifties, while the number 3 and 4 batsmen showcased their brilliance with emphatic centuries. Even the highly-regarded Pakistani pace attack looked ordinary as Rahul made a resounding return to ODI cricket and Kohli added another century to his tally.

Kuldeep Yadav took centre stage, masterfully exploiting the surface, which had seemed tailor-made for pacers, to finish with a remarkable 5/25. Pakistan faced concerns as Haris Rauf and Naseem couldn't bat due to potential injuries.

Check Highlights from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day HERE.