IND vs PAK, Women’s World Cup 2022 Highlights: India thrash Pakistan by 107 runs

In search of an elusive ICC trophy, the Indian women's team will begin its campaign in the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee game in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday (March 6).

Like it is with the men, the women India and Pakistan teams also play each other only at ICC or continental events due to the political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Based on their current ICC rankings, India (4th) are favourites or expected to win against Pakistan (8). However, the sharpness of their performance in their tournament opener will give the idea of how the mega event could turn out for them.

In the last edition of the 2017 Women's World Cup, India lost to England narrowly in the final. And this time, India will be eager to go one step ahead and claim the title that has eluded them, especially for skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their last World Cup.

On the other hand, Pakistan have built a settled bowling line-up and if the batters can follow the bowlers' example, the team can give tough competition to the Mithali Raj-led side. Notably, Pakistan have gone winless at the last two ODI World Cups, and go into this tournament far from being the favourites.

Both teams haven't faced each other in the format since the 2017 World Cup when India won by 95 runs.