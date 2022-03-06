हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND vs PAK, Women’s World Cup 2022 Highlights: India thrash Pakistan by 107 runs

By Rachit Kanaujia | Last Updated: Sunday, March 6, 2022 - 13:37
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

In search of an elusive ICC trophy, the Indian women's team will begin its campaign in the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee game in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday (March 6).

Like it is with the men, the women India and Pakistan teams also play each other only at ICC or continental events due to the political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Based on their current ICC rankings, India (4th) are favourites or expected to win against Pakistan (8). However, the sharpness of their performance in their tournament opener will give the idea of how the mega event could turn out for them.

In the last edition of the 2017 Women's World Cup, India lost to England narrowly in the final. And this time, India will be eager to go one step ahead and claim the title that has eluded them, especially for skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their last World Cup.

On the other hand, Pakistan have built a settled bowling line-up and if the batters can follow the bowlers' example, the team can give tough competition to the Mithali Raj-led side. Notably, Pakistan have gone winless at the last two ODI World Cups, and go into this tournament far from being the favourites.

Both teams haven't faced each other in the format since the 2017 World Cup when India won by 95 runs.

6 March 2022, 12:52 PM

India win by 107 runs

India won their opening match of the Women's World Cup 2022 in style as they thrashed Pakistan by 107 runs. Defending the target of 245 runs, India bowled out Pakistan for 137 in 43 overs.

 

6 March 2022, 11:58 AM

India cruising towards win

Pakistan have lost 9 wickets and they still need more than 131 runs to win. Hence, it's safe to say that India are on their way to victory.

6 March 2022, 11:24 AM

Pakistan 68/4 after 22 overs

Pakistan have lost four wickets - Sidra Ameen (30), Javeria Khan (11), Bismah Maroof (15), Omaima Sohail (5), in quick succession in their chase of the 245-run target. For India, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana have picked one wicket each.

6 March 2022, 10:51 AM

OUT! | PAK 28-1 after 11 overs

Pakistan lose their first wicket in their chase of 245 as Gayakwad removes Javeria Khan, who opted for aerial route but failed to clear mid-on as Jhulan Goswami took an easy catch. Javeria Khan c Goswami b Gayakwad 11(28) [4s-1]

6 March 2022, 09:49 AM

India 244/7 after 50 overs

Superb innings by Pooja Vastrakar (67), who stitched a 100-run plus partnership with Sneh Rana (53*) helped India set a 245-run target for Pakistan. Earlier, Smriti Mandhana scored a super half-century to give India a good start. However, Pakistan bounced back with quick wickets as India were reduced to 114/6 at one point. But, Vastrakar and Rana made sure that India cross the 200-run mark and set a challenging target for Pakistan.

 

6 March 2022, 09:40 AM

FIFTY!

Sneh Rana also completes her half-century despite being under pressure. Valuable innings for India.

6 March 2022, 09:29 AM

FIFTY!

Pooja Vastrakar hits fifty on World Cup debut and it's a  solid one given the situation she came in to bat. 

6 March 2022, 08:57 AM

IND 192/6 after 44 overs

Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana have so far stitched 78-run partnership to revive India after they lost wickets in quick succession.

6 March 2022, 08:48 AM

IND 129/6 after 36 overs

Pakistan bounced back with wickets at regular intervals as India lost five wickets in quick succession after Mandhana scored fifty. Even Harmanpreet, Mithali failed to make any notable contributions. 

6 March 2022, 08:38 AM

OUT!

India skipper Mithali Raj departs after scoring just 9 runs. It was a tossed up delivery by Nashra Sandhu and Mithali charged down the pitch to hit a lofted shot but only managed to slice it as Diana Baig took an easy catch at point. Mithali c Diana Baig b Nashra Sandhu 9(36)

6 March 2022, 08:31 AM

OUT!

Another one bites the dust! Richa Ghosh gets castled by Dar. Ghosh fails to make an impact as she departs after scoring just a run. Richa Ghosh b Nida Dar 1(5)

6 March 2022, 08:13 AM

OUT!

Harmanpreet Kaur departs cheaply as she has been trapped in front of stumps by Nida Dar. India are now four down. Kaur lbw b Nida Dar 5(14)

6 March 2022, 08:03 AM

OUT!

Smriti Mandhana departs after hitting fifty. It's caught and bowled by Anam Amin. India are now 3 down. Mandhana c and b Anam Amin 52(75) [4s-3 6s-1]

6 March 2022, 07:57 AM

OUT!

Bowled! Deepti Sharma departs for 40. She went for the sweep but missed the ball completely as it drift behind her, on its way to the of-stump. Deepti Sharma b Nashra Sandhu 40(57) [4s-2]

6 March 2022, 07:37 AM

FIFTY!

Smriti Mandhana hits fifty in just 71 balls to put India in front. It's her 25th half-century in ODIs.

6 March 2022, 07:10 AM

IND 65/1 after 16 overs

Smriti Mandhana (37*) and Deepti Sharma (22*) have stitched a 61-run partnership to put India in front.

6 March 2022, 06:43 AM

IND 33/1 after 10 overs

Smriti Mandhana has put India back on track after the early wicket of Shafali Verma. Mandhana has so far scored 23 off 39 balls including a four and a six.

6 March 2022, 06:36 AM

OUT!

India lose Shafali Verma for a duck as she has been castled by Diana Baig. INDW 4-1 after 3 overs

6 March 2022, 06:35 AM

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

 

6 March 2022, 06:34 AM

India win toss

India Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Pakistan.

