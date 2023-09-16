Colombo Weather LIVE Updates | IND VS SL Final Asia Cup 2023: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Update From Colombo: The Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka is eagerly anticipated, but the weather in Colombo is causing uncertainty. The match is scheduled for Sunday, September 17, and the forecast predicts cloudy skies with morning thundershowers followed by afternoon thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are expected at multiple intervals throughout the day, with a 70 percent chance of precipitation at 7:30 pm local time, which could potentially disrupt the game.

To mitigate this risk, a reserve day is in place, allowing the final to be rescheduled for Monday if substantial rain interruptions occur. This precaution underscores the significance of weather conditions for this crucial cricket clash. Both teams are keen to secure a major title before the impending World Cup, and with the outcome potentially hinging on weather-related interruptions, fans and players alike will be closely watching the skies over Colombo on this much-anticipated Sunday. The weather uncertainty adds an element of suspense to an already highly anticipated match. IND vs SL Weather Update From R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.