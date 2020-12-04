हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia Live Updates, 1st T20I: Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's tour of Australia. Today, Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue will take on Aaron Finch's Australia in the opening T20I of the three-match series in Canberra.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 4, 2020 - 13:25
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Australia will go into the shortest format of the game on the back of a 2-1 victory in the three-match ODI series against Virat Kohli's India.

The home side won the opening two matches by 66 runs and 51 runs, respectively in Sydney to clinch the series with a game to spare before India rebounded strongly to beat Australia by 13 runs in the third and final ODI at Manuka Oval to avoid series sweep.

While the Aussies will now look continue their winning momentum and seal another series win over India, the visiting side will be keen to take inspiration from their third ODI victory and begin the T20I series on a winning note.

The two teams have locked horns in a total of 20 T20I matches so far, with India clinching wins on 11 occasions and Australia emerging victorious in eight of those games.

As far as weather is concerned, the forecast in Canberra is most likely to remain sunny on the day of the match. The maximum temperature is expected to reach at 28-degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to record at 12-degree Celsius.There is no chance of rain during the clash.

Here are the live updates:

4 December 2020, 13:25 PM

India have rested Jasprit Bumrah for the first T20I against Australia, while KL Rahul will open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. For Australia, Mitchell Swepson has been called up in place of  injured Ashton Agar, who has been ruled out of the series.

4 December 2020, 13:22 PM

LINEUPS:

India Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

4 December 2020, 13:12 PM

Australia win the toss, opt to bowl against India!

4 December 2020, 13:08 PM

After making his ODI debut during the third match against Australia, T Natarajan has now received his maiden T20I cap from pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

 

4 December 2020, 13:04 PM

The toss for 1st T20I between India and Australia will take place shortly.

