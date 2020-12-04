India vs Australia Live Updates, 1st T20I: Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bowl

4 December 2020, 13:25 PM
India have rested Jasprit Bumrah for the first T20I against Australia, while KL Rahul will open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. For Australia, Mitchell Swepson has been called up in place of injured Ashton Agar, who has been ruled out of the series.
4 December 2020, 13:22 PM
LINEUPS:
India Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan
Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
4 December 2020, 13:12 PM
Australia win the toss, opt to bowl against India!
4 December 2020, 13:08 PM
After making his ODI debut during the third match against Australia, T Natarajan has now received his maiden T20I cap from pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
Onwards and upwards!
After his ODI debut, @Natarajan_91 will today play his maiden T20I game for #TeamIndia. He gets his from @Jaspritbumrah93 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hfDsw2Tycu
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020
4 December 2020, 13:04 PM
The toss for 1st T20I between India and Australia will take place shortly.