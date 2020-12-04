India vs Australia Live Updates, 1st T20I: Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's tour of Australia. Today, Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue will take on Aaron Finch's Australia in the opening T20I of the three-match series in Canberra.

Australia will go into the shortest format of the game on the back of a 2-1 victory in the three-match ODI series against Virat Kohli's India.

The home side won the opening two matches by 66 runs and 51 runs, respectively in Sydney to clinch the series with a game to spare before India rebounded strongly to beat Australia by 13 runs in the third and final ODI at Manuka Oval to avoid series sweep.

While the Aussies will now look continue their winning momentum and seal another series win over India, the visiting side will be keen to take inspiration from their third ODI victory and begin the T20I series on a winning note.

The two teams have locked horns in a total of 20 T20I matches so far, with India clinching wins on 11 occasions and Australia emerging victorious in eight of those games.

As far as weather is concerned, the forecast in Canberra is most likely to remain sunny on the day of the match. The maximum temperature is expected to reach at 28-degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to record at 12-degree Celsius.There is no chance of rain during the clash.

Here are the live updates: