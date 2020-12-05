India vs Australia Live Updates, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bowl

6 December 2020, 13:32 PM
The second T20I between India vs Australia match will begin shortly.
6 December 2020, 13:27 PM
As far as Playing XIs are concerned, Manish Pandey has an elbow niggle so he will miss the second T20I against the Aussies, while Mohammed Shami has been rested. Australia, on the other hand, have rested Josh Hazlewood as his back is sore.
6 December 2020, 13:20 PM
Matthew Wade will lead Australia in the absence of regular skipper Aaron Finch, who has a small tear in his glute.
6 December 2020, 13:18 PM
LINEUPS:
Australia Playing XI: D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (capt. and wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Swepson, 10 Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandy, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal
6 December 2020, 13:12 PM
India win the toss, opt to bowl against Australia !
Captain @imVkohli has won the toss in the 2nd T20I and #TeamIndia are bowling first. pic.twitter.com/ajsRMPl5eb
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020
6 December 2020, 13:07 PM
Daniel Sams has received his maiden Australia T20I cap from George Bailey.
6 December 2020, 13:06 PM
The toss for second T20I between India and Australia will take place shortly.