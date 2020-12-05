हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia Live Updates, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's tour of Australia. Today, Virat Kohli's India will lock horns with the Aaron Finch-led side in the second T20I of the three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 6, 2020 - 13:39
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

The Men in Blue will head into the clash with a 1-0 lead after clinching a narrow 11-run triumph over Australia in the opening T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, courtesy a three-wicket haul each from concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal and debutant T Natarajan.

The Men in Blue will head into the clash with a 1-0 lead after clinching a narrow 11-run triumph over Australia in the opening T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, courtesy a three-wicket haul each from concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal and debutant T Natarajan.

India will look to capitalise on their first match win and take an unassailable 2-0 win over the hosts, while Australia will be eager to rebound strongly in order to stay alive in the series.

Kohli's side has added Shardul Thakur in their squad as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to concussion.

Australia, on the other hand, have included Nathan Lyon in place of Cameroon Green, who has been released from the national squad for Australia A's three-day game against an Indian side.

The weather in Sydney is expected to remain sunny and bright throughout the day, with the maximum temperature to reach at 30-degree Celsius and the minimum temperature likely to record at 16-degree Celsius.There is no chance of rain during the clash.

Here are the live updates:

 

6 December 2020, 13:32 PM

The second T20I between India vs Australia match will begin shortly. 

6 December 2020, 13:27 PM

As far as Playing XIs are concerned, Manish Pandey has an elbow niggle so he will miss the second T20I against the Aussies, while Mohammed Shami has been rested. Australia, on the other hand, have rested Josh Hazlewood as his back is sore.

6 December 2020, 13:20 PM

Matthew Wade will lead Australia in the absence of regular skipper Aaron Finch, who has a small tear in his glute.

6 December 2020, 13:18 PM

LINEUPS:

Australia Playing XI: D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (capt. and wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Swepson, 10 Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandy, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

6 December 2020, 13:12 PM

India win the toss, opt to bowl against Australia !

 

6 December 2020, 13:07 PM

Daniel Sams has received his maiden Australia T20I cap from George Bailey.

6 December 2020, 13:06 PM

The toss for second T20I between India and Australia will take place shortly. 

