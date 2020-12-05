India vs Australia Live Updates, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's tour of Australia. Today, Virat Kohli's India will lock horns with the Aaron Finch-led side in the second T20I of the three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Men in Blue will head into the clash with a 1-0 lead after clinching a narrow 11-run triumph over Australia in the opening T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, courtesy a three-wicket haul each from concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal and debutant T Natarajan.

India will look to capitalise on their first match win and take an unassailable 2-0 win over the hosts, while Australia will be eager to rebound strongly in order to stay alive in the series.

Kohli's side has added Shardul Thakur in their squad as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to concussion.

Australia, on the other hand, have included Nathan Lyon in place of Cameroon Green, who has been released from the national squad for Australia A's three-day game against an Indian side.

The weather in Sydney is expected to remain sunny and bright throughout the day, with the maximum temperature to reach at 30-degree Celsius and the minimum temperature likely to record at 16-degree Celsius.There is no chance of rain during the clash.

