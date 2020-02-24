Women's T20 World Cup: India post 142/6 against Bangladesh, Shafali scores 39 runs

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
After starting their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup with a crucial win over Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will aim to carry forward their winning momentum when they head into their second Group A match of the marquee event against Bangladesh at WACA Ground in East Perth on Monday (February 24).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 24, 2020 - 18:28
Comments |
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

In the opening match, India defeated defending champions Australia by 17 runs at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21. 

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav finished with terrific figures of four for 19 while she was assisted by pacer Shikha Pandey who bagged three wickets by giving away just 14 runs as India successfully defended the lowly target of 133 runs by bundling out Australia for 115. 

Alyssa Healy (51) and Ashleigh Gardner (34) put up a good fight for the defending champions but it was not just enough to help the side cross the mark. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma (49) and Shafali Verma (29) were the only two Indian players to have made some decent contributions with the bat. 

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are yet to open their campaign at the Women's T20 World Cup. They will look to begin their quest of maiden title at the showpiece event on a winning note. 

The two squads are as follows:

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Bangladesh women: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana.

Here are the live updates of the match:

24 February 2020, 18:23 PM

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma bowls a tight first over conceding only three runs. (BD-W: 3/0, 1/20 over)

24 February 2020, 18:07 PM

Jahanara bowled a good final over conceding only five runs. (IND-W: 142/6, 20/20 over)

24 February 2020, 17:59 PM

FOUR!! Krishnamurthy shuffles across to the off side and played a good shot to hit a much-needed boundary. (IND-W: 137/6, 19/20 over)

24 February 2020, 17:56 PM

FOUR!! Nahida Akter bowled it full on the stumps and Krishnamurthy swept it hard to earn four runs. (IND-W: 129/6, 18/20 over)

24 February 2020, 17:55 PM

FOUR!!  Nahida Akter sent the bowl down the leg side and Krishnamurthy, sweeps it to backward square.
 

24 February 2020, 17:50 PM

OUT!! Deepti and Veda both end up at the non-striker's end as Sultana removes the bails off. Deepti Sharma has to depart. (IND-W: 114/6, 17/20 over)

24 February 2020, 17:47 PM

OUT!! Salma Khatun dismisses Richa Ghosh.

RM Ghosh c Nahida Akter b Salma Khatun 14 (14b 2x4 0x6) SR: 100.00

24 February 2020, 17:43 PM

Nahida Akhter bowls a good over giving away only four runs. (IND-W: 111/4, 16/20 over)

24 February 2020, 17:39 PM

FOUR!! Fahima Khatun kept the delivery short and wide and Richa cuts it through backward point for four. (IND-W: 107/4, 15/20 over)

24 February 2020, 17:34 PM

OUT!! Jahanara Alam dismisses Rodrigues. Rodrigues plays it with a soft hand and ran towards the non-striker's end. The throw hit the ball and Rodrigues was caught a few inches short. (IND-W: 95/4, 14/20 over)

JI Rodrigues run out (Nahida Akter/†Nigar Sultana) 34

24 February 2020, 17:27 PM

Fahima Khatun bowls a tight over conceding just four runs. (IND-W: 91/3, 13/20 over)

24 February 2020, 17:24 PM

Panna Ghosh finishes her spell conceding 25 runs in four overs. (IND-W: 87/3, 12/20 over)

24 February 2020, 17:21 PM

Rumana Ahmed bowled a tight over giving away only five runs. (IND-W: 83/3, 11/20 over)

24 February 2020, 17:17 PM

OUT!! Panna Ghosh dismisses Harmanpreet Kaur. The ball was short and wide outside the off stump and Harmanpreet slashed it to backward point. (IND-W: 78/2, 10/20 over)

H Kaur c Rumana Ahmed b Panna Ghosh 8

24 February 2020, 17:14 PM

FOUR!! Panna Ghosh kept the length outside off and Rodrigues played the ball towards long-on for a boundary. 
 

24 February 2020, 17:11 PM

Rumana Ahmed bowled a tight over conceding just three runs. (IND-W: 71/2, 9/20 over)

24 February 2020, 17:07 PM

FOUR!! Panna Ghosh bowled a full delivery and Rodrigues drove it straight down the ground to mid-on.

 

24 February 2020, 17:05 PM

FOUR!! Nahida Akter bowls a length delivery and Kaur plays a  late cut. (IND-W: 61/2, 7/20 over)

24 February 2020, 17:00 PM

OUT!! Panna Ghosh dismisses Shafali Verma. It was a length delivery outside off and Verma hoiks this high into the night sky, which was caught by Sultana at mid-off. (IND-W: 54/2, 6/20 over)

Shafali Verma c Shamima Sultana b Panna Ghosh 39 

24 February 2020, 16:57 PM

SIX!! Panna Ghosh bowled a full-length delivery and Shafali Verma hit a six over long-off.

 

24 February 2020, 16:55 PM

SIX!! Nahida Akter used her feet superbly to turn a length ball into a half-volley and hit a six over long-off!  (IND-W: 47/1, 5/20 over)

24 February 2020, 16:53 PM

First change for Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Nahida Akter comes into attack

24 February 2020, 16:51 PM

Salma Khatun bowled a tidy over conceding just five runs. (IND-W: 39/1, 4/20 over)

24 February 2020, 16:49 PM

FOUR!! Jahanara Alam kept it full of a length on fourth stump and Verma shuffles down to play a brilliant shot down the ground. (IND-W: 34/1, 3/20 over)
 

24 February 2020, 16:47 PM

FOUR!! Jahanara Alam pitched the bowl outside off and Shafali Verma clears the ring to earn four runs for herself and India.
 

24 February 2020, 16:46 PM

SIX!! Jahanara strayed down the leg side and Shafali Verma sent the ball flying over long-off for a huge six.
 

24 February 2020, 16:44 PM

OUT!! Salma Khatun dismisses Taniya Bhatia. Bhatia was beaten outside off stump and wicketkeeper Joty whipped the bails off. (IND-W: 18/1, 2/20 over)

T Bhatia st Nigar Sultana b Salma Khatun 2 (5b 0x4 0x6) 

24 February 2020, 16:41 PM

SIX!! Salma Khatun kept the ball outside off stump and Shafali Verma sent it flying over deep micket.

24 February 2020, 16:39 PM

SIX!! Jahanara Alam bowls a wide delivery to Shafali Verma, who bludgeoned it through the covers. (IND-W: 8/0, 1/20 over)

24 February 2020, 16:35 PM

Taniya Bhatia and Shafali Verma comes out to open the innings for India.
 

24 February 2020, 16:23 PM

"We had a good match before the World Cup [defeating Pakistan by five runs in a warm-up] which gave us very positive confidence and we are looking forward to the game," Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun said after winning the toss.

24 February 2020, 16:11 PM

Blow for India as Smriti Mandana is out due to illness. Richa Ghosh comes in for her.

India XI: Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shika Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

24 February 2020, 16:06 PM

 Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first.

