Women's T20 World Cup: India post 142/6 against Bangladesh, Shafali scores 39 runs

24 February 2020, 18:23 PM
Off-spinner Deepti Sharma bowls a tight first over conceding only three runs. (BD-W: 3/0, 1/20 over)
24 February 2020, 18:07 PM
Jahanara bowled a good final over conceding only five runs. (IND-W: 142/6, 20/20 over)
24 February 2020, 17:59 PM
FOUR!! Krishnamurthy shuffles across to the off side and played a good shot to hit a much-needed boundary. (IND-W: 137/6, 19/20 over)
24 February 2020, 17:56 PM
FOUR!! Nahida Akter bowled it full on the stumps and Krishnamurthy swept it hard to earn four runs. (IND-W: 129/6, 18/20 over)
24 February 2020, 17:55 PM
FOUR!! Nahida Akter sent the bowl down the leg side and Krishnamurthy, sweeps it to backward square.
24 February 2020, 17:50 PM
OUT!! Deepti and Veda both end up at the non-striker's end as Sultana removes the bails off. Deepti Sharma has to depart. (IND-W: 114/6, 17/20 over)
24 February 2020, 17:47 PM
OUT!! Salma Khatun dismisses Richa Ghosh.
RM Ghosh c Nahida Akter b Salma Khatun 14 (14b 2x4 0x6) SR: 100.00
24 February 2020, 17:43 PM
Nahida Akhter bowls a good over giving away only four runs. (IND-W: 111/4, 16/20 over)
24 February 2020, 17:39 PM
FOUR!! Fahima Khatun kept the delivery short and wide and Richa cuts it through backward point for four. (IND-W: 107/4, 15/20 over)
24 February 2020, 17:34 PM
OUT!! Jahanara Alam dismisses Rodrigues. Rodrigues plays it with a soft hand and ran towards the non-striker's end. The throw hit the ball and Rodrigues was caught a few inches short. (IND-W: 95/4, 14/20 over)
JI Rodrigues run out (Nahida Akter/†Nigar Sultana) 34
24 February 2020, 17:27 PM
Fahima Khatun bowls a tight over conceding just four runs. (IND-W: 91/3, 13/20 over)
24 February 2020, 17:24 PM
Panna Ghosh finishes her spell conceding 25 runs in four overs. (IND-W: 87/3, 12/20 over)
24 February 2020, 17:21 PM
Rumana Ahmed bowled a tight over giving away only five runs. (IND-W: 83/3, 11/20 over)
24 February 2020, 17:17 PM
OUT!! Panna Ghosh dismisses Harmanpreet Kaur. The ball was short and wide outside the off stump and Harmanpreet slashed it to backward point. (IND-W: 78/2, 10/20 over)
H Kaur c Rumana Ahmed b Panna Ghosh 8
24 February 2020, 17:14 PM
FOUR!! Panna Ghosh kept the length outside off and Rodrigues played the ball towards long-on for a boundary.
24 February 2020, 17:11 PM
Rumana Ahmed bowled a tight over conceding just three runs. (IND-W: 71/2, 9/20 over)
24 February 2020, 17:07 PM
FOUR!! Panna Ghosh bowled a full delivery and Rodrigues drove it straight down the ground to mid-on.
24 February 2020, 17:05 PM
FOUR!! Nahida Akter bowls a length delivery and Kaur plays a late cut. (IND-W: 61/2, 7/20 over)
24 February 2020, 17:00 PM
OUT!! Panna Ghosh dismisses Shafali Verma. It was a length delivery outside off and Verma hoiks this high into the night sky, which was caught by Sultana at mid-off. (IND-W: 54/2, 6/20 over)
Shafali Verma c Shamima Sultana b Panna Ghosh 39
24 February 2020, 16:57 PM
SIX!! Panna Ghosh bowled a full-length delivery and Shafali Verma hit a six over long-off.
24 February 2020, 16:55 PM
SIX!! Nahida Akter used her feet superbly to turn a length ball into a half-volley and hit a six over long-off! (IND-W: 47/1, 5/20 over)
24 February 2020, 16:53 PM
First change for Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Nahida Akter comes into attack
24 February 2020, 16:51 PM
Salma Khatun bowled a tidy over conceding just five runs. (IND-W: 39/1, 4/20 over)
24 February 2020, 16:49 PM
FOUR!! Jahanara Alam kept it full of a length on fourth stump and Verma shuffles down to play a brilliant shot down the ground. (IND-W: 34/1, 3/20 over)
24 February 2020, 16:47 PM
FOUR!! Jahanara Alam pitched the bowl outside off and Shafali Verma clears the ring to earn four runs for herself and India.
24 February 2020, 16:46 PM
SIX!! Jahanara strayed down the leg side and Shafali Verma sent the ball flying over long-off for a huge six.
24 February 2020, 16:44 PM
OUT!! Salma Khatun dismisses Taniya Bhatia. Bhatia was beaten outside off stump and wicketkeeper Joty whipped the bails off. (IND-W: 18/1, 2/20 over)
T Bhatia st Nigar Sultana b Salma Khatun 2 (5b 0x4 0x6)
24 February 2020, 16:41 PM
SIX!! Salma Khatun kept the ball outside off stump and Shafali Verma sent it flying over deep micket.
24 February 2020, 16:39 PM
SIX!! Jahanara Alam bowls a wide delivery to Shafali Verma, who bludgeoned it through the covers. (IND-W: 8/0, 1/20 over)
24 February 2020, 16:35 PM
Taniya Bhatia and Shafali Verma comes out to open the innings for India.
24 February 2020, 16:23 PM
"We had a good match before the World Cup [defeating Pakistan by five runs in a warm-up] which gave us very positive confidence and we are looking forward to the game," Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun said after winning the toss.
24 February 2020, 16:11 PM
Blow for India as Smriti Mandana is out due to illness. Richa Ghosh comes in for her.
India XI: Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shika Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
24 February 2020, 16:06 PM
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first.