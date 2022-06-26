India vs Ireland 1st T20I Highlights: IND win by 7 wickets
Follow the Live score and updates of India vs Ireland 1st T20I being played at Dublin on Sunday.
Team India will begin their tour of Ireland in the 1st T20 today. This will be a test of character for many probables for the T20 World Cup 2022 slated to take place in Australia later this year. This will also be the first time Hardik Pandya will be leading India in an international game. Hardik is coming on the back of the IPL 2022 win and solid performances in the T20s vs South Africa.
IND win by 7 wickets
India win the first T20I against Ireland with 7 wickets in hand as Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan guided the Men in Blue over the line in their chase of 109 runs in 12 overs.
Top scorers for India- Deepak Hooda 47 (29), Kishan 26 (11), Pandya 24 (12)
Pandya GONE!
Hardik Pandya LBW by Joshua Little after scoring 24 off 12 balls. Ireland get a wicket after a stand of over 50 runs between Hooda and Pandya.
IND- 95/3 (8.1 Overs), Hooda 38 (26)
IND in cruise mode
India in cruise mode with skipper Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda in the middle. Both right handers inching close to a partnership of 50 runs in India's chase of 109 runs.
IND- 78/2 (7 Overs), Hooda 28 (22) & Pandya 18 (10)
Hooda & Pandya in middle
Deepak Hooda and skipper Hardik Pandya in the middle for India. Ireland look to take a wicket as both batters calm the nerves down after losing Kishan and Surya in quick succession.
IND- 48/2 (5 Overs), Pandya 11 (6) & Hooda 12 (14)
ANOTHER ONE!
Suryakumar Yadav GONE! LBW by Young. India lose two wickets in two balls as Suryakumar Yadav departs for a golden duck. Ireland very much in the contest now.
IND- 30/2 (2.5 Overs), Hooda 2 (5)
OUT!
Ishan Kishan 26 (11) BOWLED IN! by Craig Young. Kishan was looking in fine rhythm as he smacked Young for a six in the third over itself followed up by a boundary but lost his wicket as the Irish bowler swung it onto Kishan's stumps.
IND- 30/1 (2.3 Overs), Hooda 2 (5)
IND off to FLYING START
India are off to a flying start in their chase of 109 runs in 12 overs. Ishan Kishan fires in the very first over as Joshua Little gets packed by the left-hander.
IND- 15/0 (1 Over), Kishan 14 (5) & Hooda 1 (1)
Ireland finish 108/4 (12 Overs)
Ireland finish at 108 runs after 12 overs Harry Tector played a brilliant innings of runs off balls as he took the Indian bowling attack to the cleaners. India got off to a great start with three inside the powerplay but Harry Tector changed the game completely.
Tector 64 (33) & Dockrell 4 (7)
IRE eye big total
Ireland eye big total as Tector inches close to his fifty. He is the stand-out performer for the Ireland cricket team today.
IRE- 91/4 (11 Overs), Tector 49 (28) & Dockrell 3 (6)
GONE!
Tucker 18 (16) caught by Axar Patel bowled by Yuzi Chahal. Tucker tries to take on Chahal and smack him over mid-wicket but doesn't get enough power on the shot and gets caught by Axar Patel easily.
IRE- 73/4 (9 Overs), Tector 34 (21)
Ireland RECOVER
Ireland recover after losing three wickets early Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker in the middle. Brilliant batting by the Irish middle order so far after losing 3 wickets early in the game.
IRE- 69/3 (8 Overs), Tector 31 (18) & Tucker 18 (14)
Umran Malik bowls his first over!
Debutant Umran Malik bowls his first over for Team India. The fast-bowler has given 18 runs in his first international over against Ireland. 18 runs off his over as Ireland comeback into the game.
IRE- 52/3 (6 Overs), Tector 28 (14) & Tucker 4 (6)
India on TOP!
Avesh Khan also gets his wicket as Delany was caught behind by Dinesh Karthik for 8 off 9, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker in the middle as the Men in Blue eye another wicket after getting three in the power-play.
IRE- 22/3 (4 Overs), Tucker 0 (1) & Tector 8 (8)
ANOTHER ONE!
Ireland lose another one Hardik Pandya strikes. Stirling 4 (5) caught by Hooda bowled by Hardik Pandya. India off to a flying start as Ireland lose another one.
IRE- 8/2 (1.3 Overs), Delany 2 (3) & Tector 0 (0)
GONE!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar STRIKES! Balbirnie 0 (2) BOWLED IN! India off to a flying start. What an absolute peacher by the right-arm pacer. Ireland lose their skipper early.
TIME UPDATE!
Rain has stopped and play to resume at 11:20 PM as per IST. It will be a 12 overs match per side.
GOOD NEWS!
Players are warming up, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik bowling on the practice pitches.
Revised conditions: 4-over powerplay and Two bowlers can bowl a maximum of 3 overs each
UPDATE!
The news is that a 12 overs per side game will take place soon.
Stay tuned for more updates!
Rain has STOPPED!
The rain has stopped and we wait for the officials to check the conditions.
Let's try this again: The rain has stopped and the covers have been removed.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in Ireland!
UPDATE!
It looking ugly at the Village, Dublin as umbrellas are out and the rain is pouring heavy still. The official will have to take up a call soon.
Stay tuned!
UPDATE!
The stopped for a while but has frustatingly returned in no time to delay today's play.
Stay tuned for live updates!
Start delayed due to rain
The rain has delayed the start of the match. The groundsmen have covered the field. It is not pouring but the umpires will not start the game unless it stops completely.
Playing XIs
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik
Both team captains at the toss
Hardik Pandya | India captain: We are going to bowl. We would have loved to bat, but looking at the weather we felt bowling would be better. Nice to be in Ireland. Have fans here and feels like playing at home. An absolute honour to lead India. Any cricket who starts playing dreams of leading the country and I am very lucky to be leading my country. My role is simple. Just back them (the players) and ask them to play with freedom and express themselves. Umran makes his debut.
Andrew Balbirnie | Ireland captain: Probably would have bowled because of the weather around. Guys are excited for this series. Really important to play against one of the best teams in the world. Conor Olphert is going to make his debut today.
India opt to field first
India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first against Ireland in the first T20I at The Village, Dublin on Sunday. Umran Malik is making his debut for Team India while Conor Olphert is playing his first T20I for Ireland.
Captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Ireland.
Debutant for Ireland
Conor Olphert is making his Ireland debut.
Umran Malik to make international debut
A dream come true moment!!Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia
Hardik on responsibility to lead Team India
Who will make the debut? Who will warm the bench?
Preps done
Hello & welcome from Dublin for the #IREvIND T20I.
Off we go!
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog for India vs Ireland's first T20I here at The Village, Dublin on Sunday. Hardik Pandya is captaining Team India for the first time but it does not matter as he was leading an IPL side for the first time and we all know how that went in IPL 2022. Stay tuned for match updates.
