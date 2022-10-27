India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights and Scorecard: India THRASH Netherlands by 56 runs, jump to top of points table
IND vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match
Rohit Sharma’s India will take on a spirited Netherlands side in their second Super12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday (October 27). India won back-to-back series against Australia and South Africa at home ahead of this T20 World Cup 2022 campaign and also won a warm-up fixture against Australia. But they got a new zeal of energy and motivation from their thrilling win against Pakistan in their opening fixture of this tournament.
At 31/4, India looked completely down and out of the contest. But Virat Kohli played the innings of his career as he powered his team to a four-wicket victory with a magical knock of 82 not out. Barring the top-order failure, the batting efforts of Kohli and Hardik Pandya stood out. The bowlers also delivered, with Arshdeep Singh bowling a new-ball spell to remember.
Check LIVE Scorecard and Updates from India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 game here.
Brilliant show from India. But there is one more match left in Group 2. That is Pakistan vs Zimbabwe.
Thanks for joining us in our coverage of India vs Netherlands.
India win by 56 runs and jump to top of points table!
What a win for India. An all-round show. Rohit, Kohli, SKY getting runs. Bowlers lived up the benchmark. Netherlands managed to play all 20 overs but they looked quite substandard today.
IND 179/2 (20)
NED 123/9 (20)
India won by 56 runs
Eighth wicket!
Arshdeep bounces out van Beek as he goes out for 3 off 5 balls. Netherlands may get bowled out here which will further dent their run-rare in the group stages. India will be eyeing to bowl them out to improve theirs.
NED 101/8 (17.5)
Netherlands need 79 runs in 13 balls
SIXTH WICKET!
Wickets continue to tumble as India inches closer to their second win in this T20 World Cup. Shami gets his first wicket too, dismisses Pringle.
NED 87/6 (15.5)
Netherlands need 93 runs in 25 balls
FIFTH WICKET!
Netherlands have lost half of their side now. Two back to back wickets. Ackermann and Cooper gone. This match is almsot out of reach of Netherlands. They need to play put the 20 overs now without losing wickets to ensure their NRR does not get a heavy beating.
NED 64/5 (13)
Netherlands need 116 runs in 42 balls
Third wicket!
De Leede gone as Axar Patel picks up second wicket of the night. Tom Cooper comes in to bat at No 5. Hardik Pandya completes a fine catch at point. India continue to dominate proceedings as Ashwin and Axar doing a fine jon on the slow track.
NED 51/3 (10)
Netherlands need 129 runs in 60 balls
Suryakumar Yadav, hero for India with the bat today, has a massive record to his name now, surpassing Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.
NED 30/2 (6.3)
Netherlands need 150 runs in 81 balls
Axar Patel strikes in only his first over and dismisses Max ODowd. Netherlands lose their second wicket. Colin Ackermann and Bas de Leede in the middle as Netherlands need recovery here. Currently, India on top.
NED 24/2 (5.4)
Netherlands need 156 runs in 86 balls
WICKET!
Bhuvneshwar strikes in the second over of his spell and dismisses Vikaramjit Singh for just 1. He has been cleaned up. Netherlands off to a bad start here. Bhuvi looking in nice rhythym in the middle now.
NED 11/1 (2.5)
Netherlands need 169 runs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts things off for India with the ball and starts off with a maiden. Indian-born Vikramjit Singh played some shots but they all went to the fielder inside the 30-yard circle on the off side. Arshdeep Singh is welcomed with a four as Max ODowd opens his account.
NED 4/0 (1.2)
Netherlands need 176 runs
Brilliant death bowling from Netherlands as they restrict India to 179/2. Fine fifties from Rohit an Kohli. At the end of the 17th over, it seemed India would go beyond 180. Netherlands need 180 to pull off an upset here. They are in this game. Surya finished things off with a fifty too. What an innings from him. Hit six off the last ball.
IND 179/2 (20)
150 comes up for India as Surya and Kohli look to smash the bowlers all round the park. Two overs to go and India has to eye something over 180 here on this slow pitch.
IND 154/2 (18)
FIFTY for Virat Kohli. Back-to-back half centuries from the star Indian batter. Sheer quality. He was slow to start and the slow nature of the innings meant he wentslow too. But he is not taking off now and how!
IND 143/2 (16.5)
Five overs to go and India really need to up the ante here. Surya begins the 16th over with two back to back boundaries and that is exactly what is needed. Kohli is going slow and need to open up now as well.
IND 123/2 (15.3)
Rohit Sharma gone for 53 off 39 balls. A fine knock from the captain but India would not mind a wicket here. Suryakumar Yadav comes in with only 8 overs to go. That will give him powerhitters more balls to go big. Kohli still there and doing some shotmaking.
IND 89/2 (12.2)
Rohit Sharma completes fifty. His first of the tournament. He has also become the highest six-hitter in the tournament history for India. He is playing his shots but the slowness of this track means the ball is not coming nicely on the bat.
IND 79/1 (11.1)
India looking to score freely now. The run scoring rate has increaded after the 10 over mark. Drinks taken at the half way stage and Kohli, Rohit who have steadied India will look to take the bowlers to cleaners here.
IND 68/1 (10.2)
Rohit Sharma living on the edge here. LBW shot and umpire raised his finger. Rohit takes the review as bat was involved. The decision is overturned. India not being given the freedom to get going here. Brilliant bowling from Netherlands.
IND 48/1 (8.1)
Second life for Rohit Sharma. He has been dropped at long on by Pringle and India look little shaky at the start. Also, KL Rahul could have saved himself had he taken the review. He chose not to. The ball was missing the stumps.
IND 28/1 (5)
WICKET!
KL Rahul has fallen, trapped in front of the wickets. Paul van Meekeren, right-arm fast, comes into the attack and picks up this important wicket. Rahul was not sure the ball was missing the stumps and decided not to take the review. Virat Kohli comes in at 3.
IND 19/1 (3.1)
This is a nice, confident start from Indians. They look to play their shots. KL Rahul looking much better than last match. Rohit Sharma looking to attack. Just a couple of singles from the second over. India will surely begin to open their shoulders from the third over.
IND 9/0 (2)
Teams: Both teams unchanged from last match
Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Toss News!
Rohit Sharma wins toss and the Indian captain decides to bat first against Netherlands at SCG!
Toss update from BCCI:
Toss at 17:50 hours (Local Time) - 12.20 PM IST - for the IND vs NED match. Match starts at 18:09 hours (Local Time) - 12.39 PM IST.
South Africa have beaten Bangladesh by a massive margin of 104 runs. That will give their NRR a massive push. Their first match was washed out and they will be happy to take this big win today.
Toss coming up soon in India vs Netherlands.
Stay tuned.
Toss Delayed!
As expected the India vs Netherlands toss has been delayed due to the ongoing SA vs BAN match. Only one wicket remaining though and it could get over any time.
Stay tuned here to know the toss news coming up.
India vs Netherlands Head to head: These two teams have never played against each other in this format. This is the first match they are playing against each other. India however have beaten Netherlands in each of their two meetings at 50-over World Cups, in 2003 and 2011.
Is Rohit Sharma going to make changes in this clash vs Netherlands? The playing 11 might see Axar Patel making way for Rishabh Pant. He did no come up with returns in the last match. Or will Rohit stick with winning combination?
The India vs Netherlands' toss may be delayed as it is going to be played at the same venue, the SCG, where SA vs Bangladesh match is happening right now and we are only through 10 overs of the second innings. The toss' scheduled time is at 12 pm IST but it does not look it will happen on time.
The weather in Sydney is expected to be cool in the evening with temperatures around 17 degrees Celsius. The humidity on Thursday evening in Sydney will be around 65 per cent.
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards says his side can win this game, sending warning to Rohit Sharma's Team India.
Squads:
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover
Rohit Sharma's Team India will take on Netherlands in their 2nd Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2022. India have begun the World Cup campaign with a sensation four-wicket win over Pakistan in the first game while Netherlands lost their opening match against Bangladesh. Check when and where to watch India vs Netherlands here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between India and Netherland today.
