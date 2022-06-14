India vs South Africa 3rd T20I at Visakhapatnam Highlights: India win by 48 runs
Follow Live score and updates of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I being played at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
The run-up to India’s five-match T20I series had TV advertisements highlighting the hosts being on the threshold of achieving a record 13-match winning streak, the most by a team in men’s T20I cricket. But as things stand now, after losing consecutive matches in New Delhi and Cuttack, India are in danger and under pressure of keeping themselves alive in the series when they face South Africa at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
Rishabh Pant & Co, in the absence of many regular players, have struggled to get the wins on their side despite some positives. With just a day’s gap between Cuttack and Visakhapatnam T20Is, India don`t have much time to regroup and aim for a comeback in the series.
In New Delhi, the bowlers were unable to defend 212 while in Cuttack, an unimpressive batting show on a difficult pitch coupled with bowlers barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar lacking the cutting edge, resulted in them losing the match by four wickets on Sunday.
In both matches, Ishan Kishan has boosted his credentials to be a permanent opening option while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer have inspired little confidence in their play against fast bowlers. Hardik Pandya produced some stunning power-hitting shots in Delhi but was bamboozled by the movement from left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell in Cuttack, apart from going wicketless in both matches.
Captain Rishabh Pant fell twice while slashing outside the off-stump balls to fielders in the deep on the off-side and hasn’t been able to impress netizens with his captaincy calls. Still in his early days of learning the ropes of captaincy, Pant would be itching to make improvements and showcase them in Visakhapatnam.
India win by 48 runs
India beat South Africa by 48 runs as they all out Proteas for 131 runs in 19.1 overs. India's opening pair of Gaikwad 57 (35) and Ishan Kishan 54 (35) guided Men in Blue to a commanding total of 179 runs as Hardik Pandya finished off the innings hitting a quick fire 31 off 21 balls. India's bowling attack was on song tonight as they restricted Proteas batter to a total of just 131 runs.
GONE!
South Africa need a miracle now with India getting 7 wickets in Proteas' chase of 180 runs. Parnell and Maharaj in the middle as Indian bowlers display a brilliant show.
SA- 115/7 (17 Overs), Parnell 16 (14)
BIG WICKET!
Heinrich Klaasen departs for 29 off 24 balls, Axar Patel takes the dangerman out as India are on course of victory in the third T20I. Brilliant bowling by the spinner Yuzi Chahal and Axar Patel.
SA- 110/6 (16 Overs), Parnell 13 (11)
Klaasen keeps SA contest
South Africa hopes alive with Klaasen in the middle batting brilliantly so far and keeing Proteas in the contest. India looking to get a wicket and get the job done this time after failing in the first two T20Is.
SA- 95/5 (14 Overs), Parnell 8 (7) & Klaasen 28 (22)
KILLER MILLER DEPARTS!
David Miller 3 (5) caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad bowled by Harshal Patel. India get the big fish as in-form David Miller departs in a crucial situation of the match.
SA- 71/5 (11 Overs), Klaasen 12 (11)
ANOTHER ONE!
Yuzvendra Chahal gets the dangerman Dwaine Pretorius 20 (16) caught behind by Rishabh Pant. Chahal sets up the right-hander beautifully to get India the wicket they were looking for.
SA- 57/4 (9 Overs), Klaasen 3 (4)
GONE!
van der Dussen caught behind by Rishabh Pant bowled by Yuzi Chahal. South Africa in deep trouble now as India get the third wicket inside 7 overs. Proteas need a partnership if they want to stay in the contest.
SA- 40/3 (7 Overs), Pretorius 8 (7)
GONE!
Harshal Patel gets the wicket for India, Hendricks caught by Chahal as he was trying to play a big shot on the last ball of the power play. Reeza Hendricks was keeping South Africa's run-rate going in their chase of 180 runs but India skipper Pant keeps on bringing change of bowlers and it paid off.
SA- 38/2 (6 Overs), Pretorius 7 (6)
BIG WICKET!
Temba Bavuma 8 (10) caught by Avesh Khan bowled by Axar Patel. South Africa lose a big wicket and it's the left-arm spinner for India getting the first breakthrough. Momentum with India now.
SA- 23/1 (4 Overs), Hendricks 15 (14)
SA start STEADY
South Africa start steady with skipper Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks getting 2 boundaries off Avesh Khan in the second over. Bhuvneshwar is in fine rhytm and can take a wicket which will be crucial for India.
SA- 10/0 (2 Overs), Bavuma 1 (3) & Hendricks 9 (8)
IND- 179/5 (20 Overs)
India finish at 179 runs after 20 overs as Hardik Pandya gives the extra push at the end of the innings scoring 31 runs off just 20 balls. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad 57 (35) and Ishan Kishan 54 (35) batter brilliantly to get India a fine start to the innings. The middle-order was again disappointing for India but South Africa tried their best to keep the Men in Blue batters quiet.
GONE!
Dinesh Karthik 6 (8) caught by Parnell bowled by Kagiso Rabada. Proteas strike at the right moment getting the danger man Karthik out. Karthik was trying to play with Rabada's pace but gets out-foxed by the right-arm fast bowler.
IND- 169/5 (19 Overs), Pandya 20 (16) & Axar 4 (1)
Karthik & Pandya to score
Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya in the middle for India with 12 balls left. Both the batters are settled and it's their time to get the job done putting up a commanding total.
IND- 156/4 (18 Overs), Pandya 14 (13) & Karthik 5 (6)
GONE!
Rishabh Pant 6 (8) caught by Bavuma bowled by Pretorius. South Africa finally hold on to one catch after dropping two earlier. India skipper again falls short of runs as he tries to play a big one but miscues it badly for an easy catch to SA skipper Temba Bavuma.
IND- 143/4 (15.5 Overs), Pandya 6 (6)
Pressure on Pant & Pandya
Skipper Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya in the middle for India as the Men in Blue are in a tricky situation at the moment with 2 fresh batters at the crease and that has taken a toll on the run-rate.
IND- 138/3 (15 Overs), Pant 4 (5) & Pandya 4 (4)
GONE!
Ishan Kishan caught by Hendricks bowled by Pretorius after a fine innings of 54 off 35 balls. India were looking set but now South Africa have got them into a tricky situation with 2 new batters at the crease, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.
IND- 131/3 (13.4 Overs), Pandya 0 (0) & Pant 1 (1)
GONE!
Shreyas Iyer 14 (10) caught by bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi. South Africa get another one but the run-rate is still pretty high for the Proteas, they need put India in some pressure. Kishan and Shreyas both were looking in dangerous flow, now Shreyas is caught at short square leg.
IND- 128/2 (13 Overs), Kishan 53 (32) & Pant 0 (0)
Kishan hits FIFTY
Ishan Kishan completes his fifty now in just 31 balls, smacking 5 boundaries and 2 sixes on his way to a fine half-century. First Gaikwad and now Kishan has completed his fifty, brilliant batting so far by India.
IND- 120/1 (12 Overs), Shreyas 7 (6) & Kishan 52 (31)
GONE!
Ruturaj Gaikwad caught and bowled by Keshav Maharaj after a fine innings of 57 off 35 balls. South Africa finally get the wicket they were looking for as the spin attack gives them the breakthrough. India are set with a good start and now the middle order needs to fire to get them set to a commanding total.
IND- 97/1 (10 Overs), Kishan 36 (25)
Gaikwad hits FIFTY
Ruturaj Gaikwad completes his fifty in just 30 balls smacking 6 boundaries and 2 sixes against the South African bowling attack. Ishan Kishan is supporting the right-hander with some smart batting as well, not taking the risk and letting Ruturaj flow in his good rhythm.
IND- 89/0 (9 Overs), Gaikwad 50 (30) & Kishan 35 (24)
Ruturaj on FIRE
Ruturaj Gaikwad is on fire batting on 48 off 28 balls. India are off to a flying start as both the openers hand their team a dream start to the innings.
IND- 76/0 (8 Overs), Gaikwad 48 (28) & Kishan 24 (20)
India finish PP STRONG!
India finish powerplay strong as Ruturaj Gaikwad fires 44 runs off 22 balls. Ishan Kishan is currently supporting from the other end as Gaikwad is firing runs.
IND- 58/0 (6 Overs), Gaikwad 44 (22) & Kishan 13 (13)
Ruturaj & Ishan going STRONG
Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan looking in fine touch at the moment as South Africa hunt for their first breakthrough of the night.
IND- 28/0 (4 Overs), Kishan 11 (11) & Gaikwad 17 (13)
India start STEADY
India begin their innings steady with openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad taking their time to settle in and take a good look at the pitch. Kagiso Rabada and Parnell attack the stumps for South Africa.
IND- 10/0 (2 Overs), Kishan 5 (5) & Gaikwad 5 (7)
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
TOSS
South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I against India.
