Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757023
NewsCricket
IND VS USA

India vs USA Live Score Updates: Two Unbeaten Teams Take On Each Other

India Vs USA, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS USA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 25: If USA win today then Pakistan will be knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 09:23 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE Score IND vs USA In T20 World Cup 2024: The T20 cricket match between India and the USA in New York highlights cricket's growing popularity in the United States. India's involvement, including stakes in three USA T20 league franchises, and the LA Olympics' inclusion of cricket, driven by stars like Virat Kohli, signify this trend. The diverse diaspora has flocked to matches, creating electric atmospheres, notably for Bangladesh-South Africa. The USA's cricket team, undefeated and buoyed by wins, including an upset over Pakistan, dreams of progressing to the Super Eights. India, with a strong winning streak, aims to maintain form despite player Shivam Dube's recent struggles. Corey Anderson's experience adds depth to the USA side after his international hiatus.

Follow LIVE Updates From India vs USA in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match Here.

12 June 2024
10:10 IST

IND vs USA LIVE cricket score: Rising Popularity of Cricket in the USA

Cricket's growing popularity in the USA is evident, with the diverse diaspora flocking to matches and creating vibrant atmospheres, reminiscent of major cricketing nations.

09:03 IST

India vs USA Live Score: Historic First Encounter

This match marked the first-ever cricket game between India and the USA, setting a historic milestone and drawing significant attention from fans and media alike.

08:58 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of T20 World Cup 2024. For over-by-over updates from IND vs USA game stay tuned with Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China's 'friend' Maldives remember India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
DNA Video
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery
DNA Video
DNA: Video of hydraulic lift accident in Bhopal
DNA Video
DNA: Shah-Yogi's 'Mission UP' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: One runway...two planes...watch Viral Video!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete list of ministers of Modi 3.0
DNA
Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition