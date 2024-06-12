India vs USA Live Score Updates: Two Unbeaten Teams Take On Each Other
India Vs USA, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS USA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 25: If USA win today then Pakistan will be knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024.
LIVE Score IND vs USA In T20 World Cup 2024: The T20 cricket match between India and the USA in New York highlights cricket's growing popularity in the United States. India's involvement, including stakes in three USA T20 league franchises, and the LA Olympics' inclusion of cricket, driven by stars like Virat Kohli, signify this trend. The diverse diaspora has flocked to matches, creating electric atmospheres, notably for Bangladesh-South Africa. The USA's cricket team, undefeated and buoyed by wins, including an upset over Pakistan, dreams of progressing to the Super Eights. India, with a strong winning streak, aims to maintain form despite player Shivam Dube's recent struggles. Corey Anderson's experience adds depth to the USA side after his international hiatus.
IND vs USA LIVE cricket score: Rising Popularity of Cricket in the USA
India vs USA Live Score: Historic First Encounter
This match marked the first-ever cricket game between India and the USA, setting a historic milestone and drawing significant attention from fans and media alike.