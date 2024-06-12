India vs USA Live Score Updates: Two Unbeaten Teams Take On Each Other

LIVE Score IND vs USA In T20 World Cup 2024: The T20 cricket match between India and the USA in New York highlights cricket's growing popularity in the United States. India's involvement, including stakes in three USA T20 league franchises, and the LA Olympics' inclusion of cricket, driven by stars like Virat Kohli, signify this trend. The diverse diaspora has flocked to matches, creating electric atmospheres, notably for Bangladesh-South Africa. The USA's cricket team, undefeated and buoyed by wins, including an upset over Pakistan, dreams of progressing to the Super Eights. India, with a strong winning streak, aims to maintain form despite player Shivam Dube's recent struggles. Corey Anderson's experience adds depth to the USA side after his international hiatus.

