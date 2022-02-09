India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights: India win by 44 runs to seal series

9 February 2022, 21:21 PM
India win by 44 runs
Prasidh Krishna bagged four wickets, while Shardul Thakur picked two wickets as India bowled out West Indies for 193 after setting a 238-run target. With this win, India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
9 February 2022, 19:33 PM
WI 171/8
West India once again lose wickets in quick succession as Fabien Allen and Akeal Hosein walk back to the pavilion in the span of three balls. India now need just 2 wickets to win while the visitors require 67 runs in 10 overs.
9 February 2022, 19:31 PM
WI 76/5
West Indies are losing quick wickets as Hope, Pooran and Holder depart in quick succession. India are firmly in control currently.
9 February 2022, 18:58 PM
GONE! Chahal strikes as Hope loses patience and tries to clear the rope, but could only reach till Suryakumar Yadav.
WI- 52/3 (16.2 overs) Hope C Suryakumar Yadav B Yuzvendra Chahal
9 February 2022, 18:57 PM
16 overs done, Good over from Thakur, just 2 from it. Brooks and Hope taking some time to save wickets.
WI- 52/2 (16 overs)
9 February 2022, 18:54 PM
15.4- Thakur to Shai Hope, no run. Well bowled by the right-arm pacer, better length from his previous over.
WI- 51/2 (15.4 overs)
9 February 2022, 18:53 PM
Chahal completes the 15th over, 6 runs from it. Shardul Thakur brought back into the attack. Bowling to Brooks.
WI- 50/2 (15 overs), Hope 26 (47) & Brooks* 2 (20)
9 February 2022, 18:51 PM
14.2- FOUR! Hope lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary, takes some pressure off himself and Brooks.
WI- 49/2 (14.4 overs) Hope 25 (46) & Brooks 1 (18)
9 February 2022, 18:49 PM
14 overs completed. Only 1 run from that over from Krishna. Great stuff from the youngster. West Indies getting uncomfortable but India arging to take a wicket.
WI- 44/2 (14 overs) Hope 21 (43) & Brooks 1 (18)
9 February 2022, 18:46 PM
13.4- Krishna to Hope. Was in the air for a while but no fielder there, 1 run from deep-point.
WI- 44/2 (13.4 overs)
9 February 2022, 18:44 PM
Chahal completes the 13th over, good tight bowling from the leg-spinner only 3 runs off it. India hunting for a wicket now.
WI- 43/2 (13 overs)
9 February 2022, 18:43 PM
MAIDEN over by Krishna, very good bowling. Pressuring the West Indies batters and giving them hard length to bat.
WI- 40/2, 12 overs completed
9 February 2022, 18:39 PM
11.3- Krishna back into the attack bowling to Brooks. Dot ball. Great bowling from the youngster, line, length, everything in his bowling right now is absolutely perfect.
WI- 40/2 (11.3 overs), Brooks 1 (14) & Hope 17 (34)
9 February 2022, 18:38 PM
Chahal walks into the attack for the 11th over and completes a good tight over giving away only 2 runs.
WI- 40/2 (11 overs)
9 February 2022, 18:33 PM
MAIDEN and a wicket by Krishna. Great bowling from the youngster. Brooks walks in at No.3.
WI- 38/2 (10 overs) Hope 17 (33) & Brooks 0 (0)
9 February 2022, 18:31 PM
9.1- GONE! Prasidh Krishna strikes again! Darren Bravo walks back to the pavilion as Rohit Sharma takes review for the appeal by Krishna and Pant.
WI- 38/2 (9.1 Overs) Darren Bravo C Pant B P. Krishna
9 February 2022, 18:28 PM
9 overs done. 4 runs from that over, West Indies looking to recover from that King dismissal.
WI- 38/1 (9 overs), Darren Bravo 1 (2) & Shae Hope 16 (32)
9 February 2022, 18:24 PM
8 overs completed for India, Good over from Prasidh Krishna to give India their first wicket. Siraj to continue his spell.
WI- 34/1 (8 overs)
9 February 2022, 18:20 PM
7.3- GONE! King gone for 18 (20), Prasidh Krishna strikes as Pant takes an easy catch behind the stumps. Change of bowling from the captain works for India, they get their first breakthrough.
WI- 32/1 (7.3 overs) King C Pant B Krishna
9 February 2022, 18:19 PM
7th over- Change of bowling from Rohit Sharma, Prasidh Krishna comes into the attack replacing Thakur.
WI- 32/0 (7.2) Hope 12 (25) & King 18 (19)
9 February 2022, 18:17 PM
6.5- Bouncer from Siraj, Hits Hope on the helmet, King sneaks a single from it. 3 runs from the 7th over.
WI- 31/0 Hope 11 (24) & King 18 (18)
9 February 2022, 18:14 PM
6.3- Siraj to Hope. CLOSE! Ball nipping back at Hope who is completely beaten by that delivery, no run.
WI- 28/0 King* 18 (17) & Hope 11 (23)
9 February 2022, 18:13 PM
6 overs completed. India in trouble as 3 boundaries in that over from Shardul Thakur. King giving the treatment to Thakur for loose bowling.
WI- 28/0 (6 overs), King 18 (17) & Hope 10 (20)
9 February 2022, 18:11 PM
5.1- FOUR! too straight from Thakur and punished by King.
WI- 20/0
9 February 2022, 18:08 PM
5 overs completed by India, West Indies off to a slow and steady start. Tight bowling from Thakur and Siraj.
WI- 15/0 after 5 overs
9 February 2022, 18:02 PM
4 overs completed. Well bowled by Thakur. only 2 runs from the 4th over.
WI- 7/0 Hope 5 (16) & King 2 (8)
9 February 2022, 17:58 PM
Another MAIDEN. Siraj bowls another maiden for India after Thakur. Good start for India as West Indies take their time getting set. 12 dot balls in a row.
WI- 5/0 (3 overs) Hope 4 (11) & King 1 (7)
9 February 2022, 17:56 PM
MAIDEN over by Thakur. Hope taking his time with the batting. Siraj comesback for the 3rd over
WI- 5/0 Hope 4 (11) & King 1 (2)
9 February 2022, 17:54 PM
1.4- Shardul Thakur joins attack with Siraj bowling the 2nd over, 4 dot ball so far.West Indies looking for a steady start. King and Hope looking to settle in.
WI- 5/0 Hope 4 (9)& King 1 (1)
9 February 2022, 17:51 PM
1.0 over completed. Siraj with some good bowling, Hope & King get 5 runs from the first over.
WI- 5/0, Hope 4 (5) & King 1 (1)
9 February 2022, 17:49 PM
First ball of the West Indies innings from Siraj, Hope on strike, knocks down to covers. King takes strike.
WI- 2/0 (0.2) Hope 1 (1) & King 1 (1)
9 February 2022, 17:44 PM
Here we go! West Indies to make 238 runs to win.
Mohammad Siraj starts with the new ball. Brandon King and Shae Hope open for West Indies.
9 February 2022, 17:16 PM
India finish at 237/9, West Indies with some really good bowling have a target of 238 runs in 50 overs.
9 February 2022, 17:14 PM
Last over- Joseph to Chahal, FOUR! Impressive shot by Chahal, lofts it over mid-off for an important four runs.
India- 235/9 Chahal 10 (8) & 0 (2)
9 February 2022, 17:12 PM
48.3- Holder to Chahal, Trying the pullshot and gets it off the gloves. Runs 2 to get back on strike. Prasidh Krishna on strike now.
India-229/9 at 49 overs, Chahal 4 (5) & Krishna 0 (1)
9 February 2022, 17:08 PM
OUT! Hooda gone for 29 off 25, trying to big on the off-side, gets beaten by the extra bounce. Hooda 29 (25) C Hosein B Holder.
India- 226/9 (48.1)
9 February 2022, 17:06 PM
48 overs done, Good bowling from Joseph, just 4 runs of it. Hooda and Chahal looking to set a good target for India
India-226/8 Hooda 29 (24) & Chahal 1 (2)
9 February 2022, 17:03 PM
OUT! Siraj caught behind by Hope, Joseph gets anothe one. Good bowling from him pitching it hard and high, Siraj looking to use the pace playing it to 3rd man but caught behind.
India- 224/8, Hooda 28 (23) & Chahal 1 (1)
9 February 2022, 16:59 PM
46.5- Holder to Hooda. FOUR! flicked away from the pads by Hooda for a boundary. Hooda 28 (23) playing very smart cricket. 47 overs up and 10 runs from it.
India- 222/7 (47) Hooda 28 (23) & Siraj 1 (2)
9 February 2022, 16:56 PM
45.5- OUT! Joseph gets his first wicket. Thakur looking for another boundary, caught by Brooks at 3rd man, Good bowling from Joseph. Thakur walks back scoring 8 off 15 balls.
India- 212/7
9 February 2022, 16:55 PM
45.4- FOUR! Joseph to Thakur, Thakur swings for a pull shot, gets his glove on it and over the keeper for a boundary.
India-212/6 (45.4)
9 February 2022, 16:53 PM
45.2- Joseph to Shardul, tucked away nicely for a single. Joseph giving no room to Thakur to play an explosive shot.
India- 207/6 (45.2)
9 February 2022, 16:50 PM
45 completed. Allen completes his spell at 50/1. 9 runs from that last over, Good over for India.
India- 205/6, Hooda 18 (17) & Shardul 3 (11)
9 February 2022, 16:47 PM
FOUR! Hooda gives himself room and lofts it over covers for a boundary, bring 200 up for India.
India- 201/6, Hooda 14 (15) and Thakur 2 (9)
9 February 2022, 16:45 PM
43.3- Hosein to Thakur, no run. India need to get themselves going, no boundaries scored since the last 6 overs.
India- 196/6 after 43.3
9 February 2022, 16:42 PM
43 overs completed, Shardul Thakur, right hand batsman walks in at No.7. Good over by Allen just 2 runs from it.
India- 194/6 after 43, Hooda 9 (12) and Shardul Thakur 1 (4)
9 February 2022, 16:39 PM
OUT! Sundar departs for 24 off 41, 42 overs completed, Sundar caught at deep mid-on near the boundary rope. very good catch by Joseph , Hosein gets his wicket.
India-192/6 after 42 overs
9 February 2022, 16:37 PM
NO BALL! FREEHIT awarded to Sundar. scuffs it just for a single. Well bowled by Hosein.
India -191/5 at 41.4 overs
9 February 2022, 16:35 PM
41.3- Hosein to Sundar, tucked away on the legside for a single. Hooda takes strike.
India- 188/5 Sunday 23 (39) & Hooda 6 (8)
9 February 2022, 16:32 PM
41 overs completed. Stage is set for Hooda and Sundar, who are slowly getting comfortable. Very good over from Allen, just 3 runs off it
India-186/5, Hooda 5 (7) & Sundar 22 (37) at 41 overs