IPL 2020 Match 13, MI vs KXIP Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan bring up 50-run stand

1 October 2020, 20:27 PM
11 runs off the last two overs.Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (36) and Ishan Kishan (14) have stitched a little bit of partnership here after losing opener Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav cheaply for a duck and 10 runs, respectively. MI 62/2 (10 overs)
1 October 2020, 20:15 PM
Mumbai Indians have added 10 runs in the last two overs to cross the 50-run mark against the KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab.Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are currently batting at the crease at their respective scores of 29 and 10.MI 51/2 (8 overs)
1 October 2020, 20:06 PM
19 runs off the last two overs, including three boundaries.Ishan Kishan (7) slapped the fifth ball of the fifth over from Sheldon Cottrell over the infield for four runs. In the next over, opener Rohit Sharma punched the second ball from Krishnappa Gowtham between mid-off and extra cover for a boundary before he cuts the next ball in front of point for another four runs. MI 41/2 (6 overs)
1 October 2020, 19:57 PM
WICKET!! Mumbai Indians have now lost two wickets as Suryakumar Yadav falls cheaply for 10. Rohit Sharma (10) swept the fifth ball of the fourth over towards fine leg and looked to take a single, only to see Mohammad Shami collect the ball and catch Suryakumar Yadav short of his ground with a direct hit. MI 22/2 (4 overs)
1 October 2020, 19:49 PM
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has completed 5,000 runs in the IPL. He achieved the feat by smashing the first ball of the second over from Mohammad Shami in the air between cover-point and cover for four runs. Rohit then hammered the fourth ball of the same over along the ground past the man diving at cover-point for another boundary. MI 8/1 (2 overs)
1 October 2020, 19:41 PM
WICKET!! Sheldon Cottrell gives breakthrough to Kings XI Punjab as early as in the very first over. Quinton de Kock falls for a duck after being clean bowled by Cottrell on the fifth ball of the first over. MI 0/1 (1 over)
1 October 2020, 19:34 PM
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have walked down the crease to begin Mumbai Indians' innings.Sheldon Cottrell to open the proceedings for Kings XI Punjab.
1 October 2020, 19:12 PM
Mumbai Indians are going into the clash against Kings XI Punjab with an unchanged Playing XI. Meanwhile, the KL Rahul-led side has made one change in their Playing XI. K Gowtham comes in place of M Ashwin.
1 October 2020, 19:10 PM
LINEUPS:
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi
1 October 2020, 18:57 PM
The toss for Match 13 of IPL 2020 will take place shortly !