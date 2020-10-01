IPL 2020 Match 13, MI vs KXIP Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan bring up 50-run stand

Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side began their campaign at the 13th season of the cash-rich tournament against Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a five-wicket defeat before registering their first win with a 49-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match.

However, Mumbai Indians failed to capitalise on the same and slumped to a Super Over defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, kickstarted their tournament with a Super Over defeat against Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals before sealing a crushing 97-run win over the Virat Kohli-led RCB in the second match.The KL Rahul-led side then suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in their last fixture.

The two teams have faced each other in a total of 24 IPL matches, with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious on 13 occasions and KXIP winning 11 of them.

Here are the live updates: